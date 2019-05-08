Busy Philipps opens up about her abortion: I’m really scared for women in this country

Embed from Getty Images

Yesterday, Hecate covered the story that Busy Philipps’ show on E! had not been renewed for a second season. That got lost amid our Met Gala coverage and I wanted to highlight it. We love Busy and hope her show gets picked up by a more worthy network. You know us, we’re not blowing smoke about celebrities. She genuinely grew on me and Hecate/Kat has attended a couple of tapings of Busy Tonight. It’s like the best podcast brought to the screen, she has a rapport with celebrities that only comes from being herself and being open and vulnerable.

Busy disclosed in her memoir that she had an abortion at 15 and that she asked the Pope for forgiveness. In a new segment on Busy Tonight, she spoke candidly about that and about reproductive rights, which have just suffered a blow with the draconian law criminalizing abortion in Georgia. You can see that below and here’s some of what she said.

We tend not to be overtly political, but just trying to be a woman in the world is political. This morning Georgia’s governor signed a bill banning abortion after 5-6 weeks of pregnancy. That’s before most women even know that they’re pregnant. Women and their doctors are in the best position to make informed decisions about what is best for them. No bill that criminalizes abortion will stop anyone from making this incredibly personal choice, but these laws will put more women at risk. Every woman deserves compassion and care not judgment and interference when it comes to their own bodies. One in four women will have an abortion before they’re 45. I had an abortion when I was 15 years old. I’m telling you this because I’m genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country. I think that we all need to be talking more and sharing our stories more.

[From Busy Tonight]

After that she said “let’s talk about the Met Gala!” And you wonder why I am a Busy stan. I was so touched by how open she was and I got choked up when she got choked up. It couldn’t have been easy to say that.

I saw on Twitter that there’s a call for businesses and particularly the film industry to boycott Georgia, which would make a huge impact. (Walking Dead among other shows films there due to the tax breaks.) I hope that enough pressure is applied that this law is overturned. We’ve seen the gradual stripping away of our basic rights and this latest move by Georgia is chilling to say the least. Thankfully it will be a little while before it goes into effect.

Here’s that video, it’s well worth watching:



If you’re in Georgia, try not to panic. Abortion is still legal and much of this bill won’t go into effect for a while, if at all, thanks to lawyers. Call your clinic or @ARC_Southeast. They’ll talk you through the process and help you get the abortion you want. https://t.co/d98d9ggHjK — Dr. Daniel Grossman (@DrDGrossman) May 7, 2019

Hollywood. All your mission statements and all your HR seminars are meaningless if you are willing to enable a state that denies half the population their constitutional rights. You make enough money. #boycottgeorgia https://t.co/iYHZVfcAcH — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) May 7, 2019

I will not work in Georgia while this law stands, and I am calling on any Hollywood creator/studio who believes in a woman’s agency over her own body to do the same. #BoycottGeorgia @netflix https://t.co/svmcJf7TO2 — Peter Paige (@ThePeterPaige) May 7, 2019