Amy Schumer announces the name of her ‘royal baby’: Gene Attell Fischer

Amy Schumer welcomed her first child on Sunday evening, May 5th. She gave birth just hours before the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her first child. Both had boys! Boys are in the air. Amy’s pregnancy was a lot harder than Meghan’s though – Amy had hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness, and she was basically sick as a dog throughout her entire pregnancy. She was very real about all of it and after nine months, Amy is finally through.

As she’s done throughout the past year, Amy provided updates on her pregnancy through social media – she announced the birth of her son on Instagram, and last night she announced his name on Instagram too: Gene Attell Fischer. People have noted that Amy likely chose “Attell” for her comedian friend Dave Attell, who has appeared in Inside Amy Schumer, Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty with Amy. They’ve done standup together and been on comedy tours together. Considering the age difference, I suspect Attell was probably one of her mentors in comedy and he probably had a big role in her break into the industry. Like a big brother or a father figure or something. I find that so sweet that she would name her son after him.

What goes unsaid in most reporting is why she gave the baby the first name “Gene.” That’s not her father’s name – her dad’s name is Gordon. I wonder if she named her son after the brilliant comedy pioneer Gene Wilder.

Also: Little Gene has his dad’s coloring! Dark hair, dark eyes.