Prince Harry is in Rome, spending his first night away from baby Archie Harrison

Here are some photos of Prince Harry in Rome today, at the little photocall for his charity polo event. He will play polo later today with or against Nacho Figueras, a longtime friend and charitable partner. The polo match will benefit Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale, the Lesotho-based charity which funds a lot of work and support around HIV and AIDS.
This trip is being called Prince Harry’s “first night away” from baby Archie Harrison, but I kind of thought Harry was away from Archie and Meghan overnight just days after Archie’s birth, when Harry went to the Hague to promote the Invictus Games. Harry was gone a full day, but did he stay overnight? Or did a hop a quick flight back to London that evening? Maybe. He was gone for most of the day for that trip, in any case. So maybe this Rome trip is the first “overnight” one. And as such, people are like “OMG Harry barely took any paternity leave, he’s a terrible father!” I’ll let Nacho slap that down:
WATCH @nachofigueras speaks about Sentebale and new daddy #PrinceHarry and fatherhood pic.twitter.com/PHkmTObVSc
— Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) May 24, 2019
I mean… I’ll admit to thinking “wow, Harry really should be taking more of a paternity leave,” but I also understand that he’s really only stepping out and traveling for his signature charities and patronages. Sentebale and Invictus are his babies too. Plus, can you imagine what the royal reporters would have said if Harry canceled all of his events for two months for paternity leave? The articles would be much worse than “Bad father abandons newborn for a day of charity.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Nice response by that gentleman! My husband left for a conference 3 days after our baby was born (6 weeks early) and we both just had to be adults about it and deal. I’m sure everyone will be fine.
A charming guy; sensitivity and strength is sooo sexy!
Come on really….the majority of men are back to work full time the day after the baby is born. More BS from the British Media…don’t they have PM that just resign to focus on!!!
I don’t care about Harry working the very little that he has since Archie was born, but I’m curious about your comment. Is this true? The majority of men go back to work the day after the baby is born?
It’s pretty classist (not you but the people criticizing working fathers) to think most families can afford to have both parents not working for even a few days. If the dad is isn’t a professional or at least in a union he may not even get paid vacation time let alone vacation time that does not have to be scheduled months in advance. Doesn’t mean they are bad fathers, the baby needs shelter, diapers, and food. *in the US* I’m aware Europe is different.
Yes, it’s not uncommon. Much to do about nothing.
In America, most men don’t take paternity leave at all. I know one guy who took a week off but that was because his wife’s mom wasn’t due to arrive for a few days. Most guys I know only take a couple of days off.
That so called reporter was trying to be messy, but Nacho answered it perfectly.
Harry is spending most of his time at home. The little work he has done has been in and out.
Reporter asking “Any Word from the Mother?” Wtf. Is Meghan supposed to call and complain
Yeah, I think Harry has done a few events around London, but the only events that have involved significant travel are for Invictus and Sentebale, which I think people understand and appreciate. I do think that when we aren’t seeing him, he is with Archie and Meghan.
I think paternity leave is really important, and I think normalizing it is really important, but I don’t necessarily think the royals are the best ones to lead the charge in that area, since the nature of their work and appearances is so different from the average person. Like I’m sure he took a private flight/helicopter to the Hague, so was back home as soon as possible, rather than dealing with the hassles of a commercial flight etc.
Nacho can still get it. Hubba hubba.
Harry, listen, I say this out of LOVE. You’re the hot brother and have a stunning wife and family now and are all grown up. Time to invest in an iron/steamer for your assistants to use on your wardrobe for engagements. You always look nice but rumpled and untidy. And that is just professionalism 101!
My grandmother used to say “only the poor iron linen”. That is, the wrinkles in quality linen are unavoidable and so are actually a marker of quality.
Yes, he and Nacho are wearing basically the same outfit, except that Nacho’s *fits* and is nicely ironed. Get it together, Papa Sussex! You are a prince and you have no excuse for sloppiness.
Nacho’s is clearly not linen.
SussexRoyal just posted the polo playing pictures. I love how in-depth their Instagram captions are. Kudos to whoever running their account.
They are doing a really nice job.
I didn’t realize Harry co-founded Sentebale in 2006. He was what, 21? 22? That’s pretty impressive for such a young age, even for a royal IMO.