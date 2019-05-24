Prince Harry is in Rome, spending his first night away from baby Archie Harrison

Embed from Getty Images

Here are some photos of Prince Harry in Rome today, at the little photocall for his charity polo event. He will play polo later today with or against Nacho Figueras, a longtime friend and charitable partner. The polo match will benefit Prince Harry’s charity Sentebale, the Lesotho-based charity which funds a lot of work and support around HIV and AIDS.

This trip is being called Prince Harry’s “first night away” from baby Archie Harrison, but I kind of thought Harry was away from Archie and Meghan overnight just days after Archie’s birth, when Harry went to the Hague to promote the Invictus Games. Harry was gone a full day, but did he stay overnight? Or did a hop a quick flight back to London that evening? Maybe. He was gone for most of the day for that trip, in any case. So maybe this Rome trip is the first “overnight” one. And as such, people are like “OMG Harry barely took any paternity leave, he’s a terrible father!” I’ll let Nacho slap that down:

WATCH @nachofigueras speaks about Sentebale and new daddy #PrinceHarry and fatherhood pic.twitter.com/PHkmTObVSc — Carolyn Durand (@CarolynDurand) May 24, 2019

I mean… I’ll admit to thinking “wow, Harry really should be taking more of a paternity leave,” but I also understand that he’s really only stepping out and traveling for his signature charities and patronages. Sentebale and Invictus are his babies too. Plus, can you imagine what the royal reporters would have said if Harry canceled all of his events for two months for paternity leave? The articles would be much worse than “Bad father abandons newborn for a day of charity.”

