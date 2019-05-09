Prince Harry really did fly to The Hague to promote the Invictus Games today

Embed from Getty Images

I’m really shocked that Prince Harry didn’t postpone his (now) day trip to the Netherlands today. The trip was originally scheduled as a two-day (overnight) visit to Amsterdam and the Hague to do several events including a launch/promotion for the 2020 Invictus Games. It felt like Prince Charles AND Prince William’s offices “canceled” the Amsterdam part of the trip because they were concerned that Harry would be pulling too many media resources away from their activities – Charles is still on an official visit to Germany, and William and Kate were in Wales yesterday. So after the first day of Harry’s proposed trip was canceled… he and Meghan just did the baby photocall with Archie Harrison, and it completely overshadowed what Charles and William were doing anyway. Classic.

But, as I said, I’m shocked that the trip to the Hague wasn’t postponed. Archie Harrison is only three days old and from the looks of it, Harry and Meghan have not put their son down for one second. That’s how much the Invictus Games mean to Harry though – he’ll travel out of the country for a day just to promote his signature event, which he largely created. He must have felt like Meghan and Doria had things well in hand, but I imagine Harry is going on no sleep and it was probably crazy-hard for him to leave. He flew into the Hague this morning and he was greeted by Princess Margriet and other Dutch organizers. The 2020 Invictus Games will be held one year from now.

Also, I’m already tired of the “so much for his paternity leave” headlines. This is clearly a one-off trip to promote something he cares about deeply. He’ll return to England later today and his paternity leave will continue. Trust that.

