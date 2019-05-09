Prince Harry really did fly to The Hague to promote the Invictus Games today

I’m really shocked that Prince Harry didn’t postpone his (now) day trip to the Netherlands today. The trip was originally scheduled as a two-day (overnight) visit to Amsterdam and the Hague to do several events including a launch/promotion for the 2020 Invictus Games. It felt like Prince Charles AND Prince William’s offices “canceled” the Amsterdam part of the trip because they were concerned that Harry would be pulling too many media resources away from their activities – Charles is still on an official visit to Germany, and William and Kate were in Wales yesterday. So after the first day of Harry’s proposed trip was canceled… he and Meghan just did the baby photocall with Archie Harrison, and it completely overshadowed what Charles and William were doing anyway. Classic.
But, as I said, I’m shocked that the trip to the Hague wasn’t postponed. Archie Harrison is only three days old and from the looks of it, Harry and Meghan have not put their son down for one second. That’s how much the Invictus Games mean to Harry though – he’ll travel out of the country for a day just to promote his signature event, which he largely created. He must have felt like Meghan and Doria had things well in hand, but I imagine Harry is going on no sleep and it was probably crazy-hard for him to leave. He flew into the Hague this morning and he was greeted by Princess Margriet and other Dutch organizers. The 2020 Invictus Games will be held one year from now.
Also, I’m already tired of the “so much for his paternity leave” headlines. This is clearly a one-off trip to promote something he cares about deeply. He’ll return to England later today and his paternity leave will continue. Trust that.
It’s only for the day and it’s an hour flight. I don’t see this as a big deal. If it was anything other than Invictus i’m sure he would have canceled. I think it just shows how much this means to him.
Agreed and it really makes me like Harry more. This is important and it’s just a day trip.
I’m sure little Archie (ugh, sorry) is well taken care of by Meghan and Doria. Newborns sleep most of the time anyway.
Mine did but not after crying so much. It’s all a blur now, cry, feed, soothe, change nappy, sleep, cry but then again, that’s just normal baby behaviour as they try to transition from being out of the womb and in this new & weird environment.
We were lucky that my son was born a week or so before the school closed (he works at a secondary school) for the summer so my partner was able to take his full paternity leave and then some of his holiday leave before going back to work.
He left Archie (ugh that name) in very capable hands. His wife had an easy labor, there’s plenty of help available should they decide they want it after all. NBD.
Guys, instead of hating the name, I think we should follow Kaiser’s lead & call Gingersnap (what my mom & I call Polo Baby) ArchieHarrison. I really think it works. Or maybe Archison? No ArchieHarrison is a good name.
Why think that Charles & William cancelled the 1st day for their needs?
It seems more like Harry cancelled that part for obvious and justified reasons. The Invictus Games are very important to Harry. Meghan has her mom with her, and likely encouraged Harry to go. I really don’t see the big deal.
He looks so happy and hot!
He really, really does. So happy and sexy as hell! They’re adorable and the way the happiness is just pouring off of them has made me both sad and happy lol
I’m sure he shed some tears as he was leaving, but the IG is his baby too. He wouldn’t have missed this launch unless there Meghan was still pregnant or Archie wasn’t doing well.
good for him for having a deep sense of duty to the games he founded for the wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women of Britain. imagine how many of these people have been away from their children for days, weeks, months while they were hospitalized. or those who never return.
Exactly! Just respect from me. Philanthropic work involves self sacrifice and flexibility. Harry is where he should be.
Perfect way to put the situation!
That is a good way to look at it and I wonder if that was part of his decision – many service men and women spend significant time away from their families, and away from their newborns, so he can take a day and do this.
Honestly, it makes me like him more that he did not fully cancel this trip. At least he has some sense of duty. Besides, lots of fathers get no paternity leave and must go back to work full-time right after their babies are born.
Exactly.
Yesterday, I overheard people talking about Archie’s name and actually making retching sounds in reaction to it. People were just tearing it up. I suddenly felt so bad for the kid. Archie is NOT a horrible name.
Sorry, just feeling sad about everyone’s ugly response to it. I hope he never knows.
I don’t think he will care and neither do his parents. I think people are being way over the top and dramatic in their dislike for the name. It’s a name that’s been around for a long time and it’s pretty popular in the UK. Funnily enough, I noticed a story about Amy Poehler today; one of her sons is also named Archie.
The negative reaction to it is a bit much. It’s not like it’s moonunit or rainbow and yet people are acting like it is. Some of the commenters who always post negatively about Harry and Meghan are the same who are going on about it so that’s their bias showing. I wouldn’t pick it for my child, but it’s not a horrible name. As for the “it’s a nickname critique”, well why do we care about this? Does anyone think Prince Harry’s kid would ever have to get a normal job and have to go by Archibald? He’s going to be a rich aristo kid and while he may not be saddled with all the royal responsibilities that his cousins will have to deal with, he’s still going to have a very privileged life. Zara seems to have done fine and that is basically Archie’s path.
It never had anything to do with Charles, none of the media went with him anyway all on the Cambridges.
Todays event is an hours flight and hes already done. Probably alreadsy on his way back. He was away for about 6 hours, thats all.
And its just been announced he’ll be in Oxford next week.
He can do both. Archie is in safe hands with Meghan and Doria for the short time he will be gone.
I don’t understand the dislike for the name, I find it adorable. Prince Harry is actually Prince Henry but literally no one has ever called him that. Harry and Archie, it’s so cute! I can’t wait to watch their relationship as Archie grows up.
It’s not like he left her with a crying baby all alone. She has a lot of help. Big deal….the baby is mostly sleeping and Meghan probably needs her rest too. He left for something that’s really important to him and it’s only for the day.