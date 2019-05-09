Duchess Kate changed up her look in Wales with a Troy parka: super-cute?

Cambridges Newborough Beach

As we discussed yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a big trip to Wales. Having successfully “waited out” the Rose Hansbury story, “Cholmondeley” is but a mere whisper nowadays, like a fart in a hurricane. So William and Kate are moving ahead with a full schedule – or whatever passes for a full schedule with them. After their first stop at the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base, Will and Kate changed up their looks slightly for an outdoor excursion with a Scouts troop on Newborough Beach. Will and Kate helped the kids with some litter clean-up (“Kate took out the trash!”) and then they did a nice little “hike” photo op.

For this part of their day trip, William changed shoes into some trendy-looking sneakers that make him look like the kind of dad who hits on his son’s classmates’ mothers at the gym. Kate changed out of her black boots and put on her trusty old pair of Penelope Chilvers boots which she’s had since her university days. She also took off that terrible red blazer and donned a £350 Troy wax parka coat. So much better, from top to bottom.

Also, Kate got to interact with tons of kids and babies during their events in Wales, and let me tell you… chica is broody AF. She’s going to be preg by the end of the year, if not the end of the summer. As we discussed in episode 14 of the Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, Kate seems like one of those women who just likes to always have a baby in the house. (That’s around 20 minutes into the show.)

Cambridges Newborough Beach

Cambridges Newborough Beach

Cambridges Newborough Beach

20 Responses to “Duchess Kate changed up her look in Wales with a Troy parka: super-cute?”

  1. Becks1 says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:03 am

    Oh I like that jacket, a lot. That is a much better look overall than the look earlier in the day. (like I said in that post, its not the jeggings that bother me, its usually how she styles them.) This looks a lot more chic while also being outdoorsy in that upper class way, lol.

    I am kind of laughing at Kate in those knee high leather boots (which I like) and Will in the sneakers. Those sneakers seem a bit unpractical for the wet sand, but whatever.

    Reply
  2. Melly says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:04 am

    William just looks creepier and creepier with age. The shoes aren’t helping.

    Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:10 am

    I actually love Kate’s jacket… but I’m also someone who would have about a million jackets if I could. Thankfully I live somewhere that has enough difference between seasons to allow for wide array of jackets haha.

    I don’t dislike Will’s shoes to be honest. I’m either buying black sneakers or something really obnoxious – there’s no in between.

    Reply
  4. Maylee says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:10 am

    Fart in a hurricane, I’m dying!

    Kate looks great, the black suits her. Maybe it’s her hair too, is it darker?

    Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 9, 2019 at 8:20 am

      I do think she looks really great in black. I also like her a lot in more jewel tones. I don’t like her in pastels or even gray, I think it washes her out or something.

      But I love to wear black, so I’m probably biased lol.

      Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:11 am

    I can’t anymore with her skin tight jeans or leggings or jeggings. What ever they are she needs to update her wardrobe. Just because she can carry it off doesn’t mean she should.

    And yes. Wills is not aging gracefully. I guess all the temper tantrums are taking their toll.

    Reply
  6. lana86 says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:11 am

    I envy her teeth job

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:13 am

    Love that parka, I would wear it. I like that it has some shape to it but still looks warm and functional.

    Reply
  8. manda says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:13 am

    I think those chilvers boots are very ugly, and I know they are super pricey. They just look orthopedic, to me. But at least she has really worn the hell out of them. I think the jeggings look so much better with these boots and the longer parka. The blazer just did not look right

    Reply
    • The Dot says:
      May 9, 2019 at 8:29 am

      I don’t hate the Chilvers boots but they look so…IDK heavy and ungraceful. They may be the most lightweight comfortable boots known to man, but they look like they weigh 15 pounds each.

      Reply
  9. Kittycat says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:13 am

    My friend had a baby 5 years ago and I remember the time between 0-2 as the least interesting.

    She’s 5 now and she is so talkative and fun.

    I just don’t get why people focus on the baby part of having children.

    Reply
    • Eliza says:
      May 9, 2019 at 8:22 am

      The cuddles. I had a non sleeper, but when I see others with a sleepy cuddly baby I get it. Im expecting #2 and they wouldn’t wake up for ultrasound no matter the shaking or moving so I’m hoping for a cuddler the second (and last) time. I agree i like 4-5 year olds personality best. But my toddler is so funny and inquisitive it’s great, but I can’t wait until she can truly verbalize what’s going on in her brain. It’s going to be amazing.

      Reply
  10. Feeshalori says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:13 am

    At a quick glance, I thought the man in the photo with the baby was William and l thought, “He’s really bald now!”😆

    Reply
  11. whatever2 says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:15 am

    The second look of the day was much, much better than the first.

    If I had the money I would buy this parka in every colour without hesitation. It’s very flattering.

    Also, she was wearing two coats. She wore that Barbour jacket first seen when in Northern Ireland underneath the parka.

    Reply
  12. Gem says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:18 am

    I don’t mind William’s shoes, but he looks like he could be her father, except her actual father is better looking. Kate looks great!

    Reply
  13. Chef Grace says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:20 am

    I don’t see the broody Kate at all.
    As for babies. Had my two 18 months apart, both c section and I loved the heck out of having babies but was so glad when they could walk and get about. I could relax and enjoy being a mom more. But that is just me. I enjoyed my grandson as a baby but as a 4 year old now, he is so cool to interact with. 😄

    Reply
  14. Guest says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:26 am

    Meh…

    Reply
  15. Lisa says:
    May 9, 2019 at 8:29 am

    Great parka from Kate.

    Reply

