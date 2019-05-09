Duchess Kate changed up her look in Wales with a Troy parka: super-cute?

As we discussed yesterday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a big trip to Wales. Having successfully “waited out” the Rose Hansbury story, “Cholmondeley” is but a mere whisper nowadays, like a fart in a hurricane. So William and Kate are moving ahead with a full schedule – or whatever passes for a full schedule with them. After their first stop at the Caernarfon Coastguard Search and Rescue Helicopter Base, Will and Kate changed up their looks slightly for an outdoor excursion with a Scouts troop on Newborough Beach. Will and Kate helped the kids with some litter clean-up (“Kate took out the trash!”) and then they did a nice little “hike” photo op.

For this part of their day trip, William changed shoes into some trendy-looking sneakers that make him look like the kind of dad who hits on his son’s classmates’ mothers at the gym. Kate changed out of her black boots and put on her trusty old pair of Penelope Chilvers boots which she’s had since her university days. She also took off that terrible red blazer and donned a £350 Troy wax parka coat. So much better, from top to bottom.

Also, Kate got to interact with tons of kids and babies during their events in Wales, and let me tell you… chica is broody AF. She’s going to be preg by the end of the year, if not the end of the summer. As we discussed in episode 14 of the Gossip With Celebitchy podcast, Kate seems like one of those women who just likes to always have a baby in the house. (That’s around 20 minutes into the show.)

