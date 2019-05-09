Game of Thrones Ep. 8.5 photos: Cersei smirks, Tyrion worries, Euron panics

This Sunday, the penultimate episode of the Game of Thrones saga will air. We’ve gleaned some information from cast members’ interviews that this episode – 8.5 – is HUGE in scope and story. This is basically the final battle, I guess, the battle for Kings Landing, the battle for Westeros, the battle for the Iron Throne, the battle for the future of the Seven Kingdoms. And, again, it’s not that I don’t care. It’s just that… I wish we had more development building up into this epic final encounter. Has Cersei done anything this season besides bang Euron and f–king smirk? Why is Dany suddenly THE MAD QUEEN? Why didn’t Ghost get a hug for being a good boy? Why why why why why.

Anyway, HBO released some teaser images from Episode 8.5. Guess what Cersei is doing? Looking smarmy and smirky. She’s so gross. People who are like “YAS KWEEN” to Cersei are absolute psychos. She’s always been a dreadful, small-minded a–hole. I don’t care if Arya kills her, or Tyrion, or Jaime or Jon or Davos or Grey Worm. But somebody better do it in this episode.

Dudeface Von Chin, leader of the rented soldiers. I hope he dies in a blaze of dragonfire.

This photos of “Tyrion looking concerned” is a reminder of how much I hate what they’ve done to the Tyrion character this season and last season. Tyrion went from genuinely clever, ribald, difficult and complex to a giant dummy who keeps getting outmaneuvered by his stupid awful sister.

Mother of Dragons needs a BIG nap.

Euron Greyjoy looking… startled. Dude, you know she still has one dragon, what’s so startling?

Varys is totally cozying up to Jon Snow, right? Varys is gonna be like “so your sis spilled the tea, do you need a HAND or something??”

Grey Worm’s look here is a BIG mood. Annoyed, subtly angry, and just not looking at these white folks the same way now that his beloved Missandei isn’t there.

Jon Snow and Ser Davos. I think it’s kind of cool that Davos is just ride-or-die for Jon now. Personally, I kind of think Daenerys would benefit from Davos’ everyman wisdom, but whatever.

The final battle is perhaps The Great Staring Contest.