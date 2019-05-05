Prince Harry postponed the Amsterdam part of his trip for shady reasons

On Friday, the palace – which palace? – suddenly announced that Prince Harry’s work trip to the Netherlands was being shortened from two days to one. The trip was only announced last week, to a resounding cry of “WTF?” as the best case scenario would have had Harry leaving his postpartum wife and newborn infant for two whole days. The announcement of trip and the trip itself made zero sense. Weirder still was the way the trip was shortened:

Prince Harry is shortening his time away from home as Meghan Markle prepares to welcome their first child. Harry’s trip to the Netherlands on May 8 and 9 was announced this week – and it has now been changed to a one-day visit. The royal was set to undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague, where he will officially launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games being held there. Now, he will only be visiting The Hague, which is just a short hour-long flight from London. “Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” a spokesperson for the couple tells PEOPLE. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.” Royal sources tell PEOPLE the change was primarily driven by the fact that other members of the royal family have several engagements next week (Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be in Germany, while Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in North Wales), so there were challenges for the media organizations to cover them all.

[From People]

Basically, Clarence House and Kensington Palace both told the Sussex team that Harry wouldn’t be allowed to make a two-day trip when William, Kate, Charles and Camilla all had events scheduled, and they were all terrified that Harry would pull focus from them. Think about that – the two heirs to the throne were mad because they both know in their hearts that Harry would of course get more attention, and that the media would be more interested in following HIM. Vanity Fair made it sound like Charles was mostly to blame because his trip to Germany is super-important, but I think William had a hand in it too. Also: I fully expect for the entire trip to be postponed at any moment. It was dumb to announce it anyway.

If you want to read an interesting thread about the shenanigans about the cancelation of the Amsterdam leg of the trip, follow the Twitter thread below. Some interesting points about the jockeying of courtiers and how Harry’s trip got in the middle of it.

Even if we leave the Sussexes out of it, the courtiers are completely out of control. Perhaps this is one of the side effects of the Queen having a long rule and having two very grown men in waiting. Regardless of the personal dynamics between Charles and William their staffs https://t.co/XJ2dSNgVc6 — Goldburn P. Maynard Jr. (@deathntaxesprof) May 3, 2019