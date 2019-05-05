Prince Harry postponed the Amsterdam part of his trip for shady reasons

On Friday, the palace – which palace? – suddenly announced that Prince Harry’s work trip to the Netherlands was being shortened from two days to one. The trip was only announced last week, to a resounding cry of “WTF?” as the best case scenario would have had Harry leaving his postpartum wife and newborn infant for two whole days. The announcement of trip and the trip itself made zero sense. Weirder still was the way the trip was shortened:
Prince Harry is shortening his time away from home as Meghan Markle prepares to welcome their first child. Harry’s trip to the Netherlands on May 8 and 9 was announced this week – and it has now been changed to a one-day visit. The royal was set to undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague, where he will officially launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games being held there. Now, he will only be visiting The Hague, which is just a short hour-long flight from London.
“Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019,” a spokesperson for the couple tells PEOPLE. “The Duke is currently scheduled to travel to The Hague on Thursday 9th May for the launch of the Invictus Games The Hague 2020 as planned.”
Royal sources tell PEOPLE the change was primarily driven by the fact that other members of the royal family have several engagements next week (Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall will be in Germany, while Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in North Wales), so there were challenges for the media organizations to cover them all.
Basically, Clarence House and Kensington Palace both told the Sussex team that Harry wouldn’t be allowed to make a two-day trip when William, Kate, Charles and Camilla all had events scheduled, and they were all terrified that Harry would pull focus from them. Think about that – the two heirs to the throne were mad because they both know in their hearts that Harry would of course get more attention, and that the media would be more interested in following HIM. Vanity Fair made it sound like Charles was mostly to blame because his trip to Germany is super-important, but I think William had a hand in it too. Also: I fully expect for the entire trip to be postponed at any moment. It was dumb to announce it anyway.
If you want to read an interesting thread about the shenanigans about the cancelation of the Amsterdam leg of the trip, follow the Twitter thread below. Some interesting points about the jockeying of courtiers and how Harry’s trip got in the middle of it.
Even if we leave the Sussexes out of it, the courtiers are completely out of control. Perhaps this is one of the side effects of the Queen having a long rule and having two very grown men in waiting. Regardless of the personal dynamics between Charles and William their staffs https://t.co/XJ2dSNgVc6
I’m really starting to grow tired of this family. Meghan’s pregnancy and the birth of her baby have been tainted by all of this crap. I feel really bad for her.
Just trying to figure out how someone’s pregnancy can be tainted? What an odd thing to say
I think she means the experience, which should be joyful, has been tainted. Aren’t we all thinking that?
I really don’t think Meghan cares. She’s living her life and doing her thing. And she doesn’t strike me as the type who is overly concerned about what other people think about her. Don’t forget she was in actress and she managed to land a fairly successful TV show.
I’m just here to say that Prince Harry is clearly the one with the look in the Windsor pool gene. That top picture makes him look lovely. A young Prince Phillip. xx
I really dont understand why the Cambridges couldn’t have done this trip during their month long break?
Harry’s Invictus trip was planned a year ahead as well as he did similar countdowns for all the other Invictus games.
Please, Cambridges……..no number of contrived PR photo shoots will re-heat a stale marriage. So calm the f-ck down.
Ha!
The BR family needs to get together. No one is looking good right now, including the Queen.
Charles and Camilla will be in Germany from the 7th to the 10th. William and Kate will be in Wales on the 8th. Harry is only cancelling the 8th but will be in The Hague on the 9th when Charles and Camilla are still on tour.
A few RRs including Omid made it a point to say the cancellation wasn’t related to Baby Sussex still not being born, which would have been an excuse that most would have accepted without question.
A mess on all levels in the PR here.
This is ridiculous. The two future kings are so insecure that the “unimportant” sixth in line to the throne will get more press coverage. Like it or not Harry made a historic marriage with Meghan and their children are historic heirs and/or heiresses to the throne.
One of the royal photogs on Twitter said his editor pulled him off Charles and Camilla’s Germany trip to send him with Harry to Amsterdam. He wasn’t very happy about it, either. So I do think this is coming from Charles.
Oh that’s interesting. So this could be from charles. Hmm.
How is it coming from Charles? Hes been doing engagements all of last week in Scotland and you rarely heard of it.Hes used to not having a lot of attention on his tours and day to day engagements
There was a thread yesterday of several reporters/photogs complaining that there was too much happening the 7-10, especially with the baby overdue. And it was specifically mentioned that royal photogs had been pulled off Charles’ historic trip to Germany (wherein he’s supposed to meet with Angela M and personally heal the relationship between the countries, if you believe the hype) to cover Harry’s trip. So, I think too many people got pulled and Charles’ put him foot down.
Also, not for nothing, but BP shouldn’t have announced this trip for Harry at all. In the best case scenario, he’d be leaving his wife and one week old baby for two days for two events? Apparently on Wednesday there was only one thing scheduled at 11 am and then nothing until the Invictus kickoff on Thursday, which was another thing the reporters in the thread were complaining about.
Charles is going to meet Merkel on the 7th.
@Elisabeth – I think Harry’s trip has been planned for quite some time, if anything it seems like the DoLittles trip is recent. I think given the press around the baby’s arrival BP was just reconfirming it was still going ahead which also confirmed that Meghan is not quite at her due date.
The fact that the Wales trip is slap bang in the middle of his father’s trip and on the first day of Harry’s trip is very very telling. This is William making a statement, this is him saying I have more power than Harry, me and my wife are more important and you all better lap up whatever crap I tell my PR to churn out.
I could be wrong but that’s my take on it.
Charles is still in Germany when Harry will be in The Hague. It’s the Cambridges who won’t be doing anything on the 9th, not Charles.
This is a car crash of a scenario and make both Chuck and the DoLittles look bad. Am sure both Chuck and Big Baby Willy were scared they wouldn’t get attention, but my money is on Big Baby Willy pushing to have the 8th cancelled as its the first joint engagement with Katie Keen in a while and given Turnip Gate they need to put on a united front. From a PR PoV the Cambridges need the positive PR more than Chuck.
This reeks of Big Willy pulling rank to continue to put down the Sussex’s because he’s a brat on a power trip who needs to cover up cheating on his wife. This is all about William continuing to exert control over Harry’s life.
It will be interesting know if Harry’s event was organised before the DoLittle’s. I didn’t know until this broke they had an engagement in Wales.
It would be funny if Meghan gave birth on the 8th. There would be nothing Big Willie could do about that.
I feel this was all because the Cambridges also have their thing on the 8th. As was said above, Harry is still going on the 9th while Charles and Camilla will be in Germany.
I honestly don’t think this was Charles. Maybe partly, but he is constantly doing events and some get covered, some don’t. I could have understood if this was the Cuba trip, something that they wanted to make sure got covered, but I feel like Charles wants the boys to work. This seems more like William especially in light of that article a few weeks ago.
Maybe it’s just that they would have all been traveling? So that was looked at differently from if they were all doing events in London.
So who knows what is really going on, but one thing that is clear is that this is messy and their people need to get their acts together.
Charles was in Scotland doing engagements this week and there was only minimal coverage, mostly meeting the actor from Outlander. He’s been to Germany over 30 times so it’s really unlikely the press was going to go whole hog on this.
Meanwhile, there are tons of advance articles about that trip to Wales, including some weird online twitter compilation of every time Kate has done a sports thing during an engagement.
Lol at a compilation of Kate doing sports. KP is so obvious with their PR.
I was thinking of Charles’ Scotland events too. The royal press wheel kept turning even though he was doing some really interesting things. (Who wants to go to the castle of mey with me??)
Chuck does quite a lot of interesting engagements that sadly never get the coverage they deserve, that will change when he is King. Its sad that his work with the environment and climate changes doesn’t get the attention is deserves.
Maybe they cannot have all the heirs out of the country at the same time? Don’t know….
Questions why is there so much Drama in that family.
Because it is picture day in school and the royals are petty little brats.
Harry still being scheduled on the 9th, when Charles and Camilla are working, but being pulled out of the 8th says that this was the Cambridges getting their knickers in a twist.
They’ll be wanting to put on a lovey dovey display after the affair rumours and will want that to take centre stage.
Gross, considering how long Harry’s appointment has been scheduled for.
Indeed it is – on top of the stories that we are getting about how broody Kate is and that she wants a 4th.
Am betting good money Katie Keen is pregnant again by the end of the year.
Also I think Eugenie will get pregnant soon, maybe the same time at Katie Keen – that will NOT go down well at KP. If that happens it will be interesting to see how things go down between Big Willy and Uncle Andrew.
I think we will know about number 4 by September. I noticed the multiple broody articles in the DM as well. It’s similar to the lead up to number three.
As for Eugenie she could already be pregnant. There was speculation at the Maundy Thursday service. Let’s hope she doesn’t get accused of trying to steal attention at Lady Gabriella’s wedding in a few weeks.
I wonder if they will actually touch each other…that’s what I’ll be looking for. If they do, we know it’s a shit show. If they don’t…life goes on and we know it’s a shit show.
First off it was never for two whole days, it was 24 hours max.
Second off blaming it on Charles makes no sense when he will still be on tour when Harry goes on the Thursday. If hes worried about being overshadowed he still when be when Harry eventually does go. Also its not like cause Harrys no longer going on the Wednesday all the editors are suddenly going to decide to send the RRs to Germany. And charles knows this, he knows full well the media attentions on his children and their spouses, rarely him and his wife. Both of them did multiple engagements last week and I think it was only one of Camilla’s engagements that got a bit of media attention. none of Charles’ did or the others Camilla did.
Only the Wednesday seems to be problemtaic oh and guess whos doing two engagements on Wednesday and isnt worried about being overshadowed on the other day of Harrys trip? Thats right the Cambridges. This reeks of them IMO.
Also, if Meghan has had the baby by then, will and kate’s Events are going to get less attention anyway. I would think they would do the photo call before Harry goes to The Hague, so it could be on Wednesday.
I thought that Meghan was going to be disoriented by entering the royal family, but finally the Windsors are like Hollywood actors, fragile equals who need a lot of media attention.
The whole announcement was amateur. I thought moving to BP would be more professional than KP. 1) Every other recent event has been announced on the day of, but this one a week in advance, then 2) less than 2 days after announced it was partially canceled, and 3) the offical reason is because there is already 2 tours on the 8th and they didn’t want to split the press more? Both trips were already announced, it wasn’t news to them. Just terrible work from the new office. Get it together people.
If the baby is born on any of those days, the baby will get all the coverage
I said it when this came out and I’ll say it again. Heads need to roll. Someone needs to be fired. This is so unprofessional and counterproductive. And William needs to be reigned in. He had an affair. He allowed it to go beyond mere whispers and rumors to the media. He did all that. Did he learn his lesson? Nope. He’s still doing crap to put his brother and sister in law in place and people know it. If karma is real, Baby Sussex will arrive on May 8th.
Good lord help the British monarchy. I wont blame the queen too much I mean she is in her 90s. I really think she neede to retire. Then again I always thought Charles and William would bring it into the 21st century. Lol…nope.
They are stuck in a forgotten time and Charles, William and their courtiers will forever be stuck in the past. Brexit isnt helping their country and neither are they with their way of thinking.