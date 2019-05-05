Duchess Meghan is ‘comfortable & content’ waiting for Baby Sussex to come

Oh my lord, there’s still no Baby Sussex. As of 7-8 am on Sunday, May 5, there’s still no Polo Baby. I’m giving up predictions at this point. I thought for sure the baby would be here by now. First babies, though. They’re almost always late. Baby Sussex is a star and he or she wants to make a big entrance though. According to Omid Scobie, Meghan is stressing about being overdue – she’s just chilling out with Harry and her mom.

As the excitement (and hysteria!) for the arrival of Baby Sussex continues to build in the town of Windsor, all is calm over at Frogmore Cottage. Sources tell BAZAAR.com that despite being past her due date, Duchess Meghan is taking pregnancy overtime in stride. “Comfortable and content,” says a friend of the mom-to-be. “She’s got this.” With mother Doria Ragland and husband Prince Harry by her side, the source adds the three are virtually unaware of the growing media presence in Windsor. “They’re in their own bubble at the moment,” the pal adds. “Meg is with the most important people in her life … she’s calm.”

This made me remember how protective Harry was of Meghan during their South Pacific Tour, and he was basically like Peak Dad-to-Be. Imagine Harry with the baby due at any moment – I think he’s the one who’s probably a wreck, and Meghan and Doria are probably calming his nerves. “Baby, go do some yoga and do your breathing exercises” is something I imagine Meg’s said to him.

Meanwhile, because the British royal reporters truly don’t know when to stop, apparently Katie Nicholl chose the final days of Meghan’s pregnancy to tell a story about how the Queen bitched out Meghan over the subject of…eggs??

Meghan Markle received stern words from the Queen following a row over egg, a royal author has claimed. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, travelled to Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, 34, last May to test some of the food that was going to be served at the reception. Author Katie Nicholl told how the former actress had insisted on there being a ‘macrobiotic alternative’ for some of the Hollywood star guests who follow the diet which derives from Zen Buddhism. She told Yahoo’s Royal Box: ‘[Meghan] got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, “No, I can taste it, I can taste there’s egg in this dish.” I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home. And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said, “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that”.’

I don’t understand what this fight or “row” was even supposed to be? Were there actually eggs in the dish and someone was lying to Meghan and she was like “bitch, I can taste the egg”? And was the Queen like “honey, don’t call my chef a liar” and Meg was like “but the lying bitch is lying to me about eggs”? And I have a question about the timing for this – was Meghan taste-testing the wedding reception menu and if so, why was her question of “are you sure there aren’t eggs in this dish, because I can taste them” so bad? It’s her wedding, she gets to say what should and should not be served. And if the Queen’s chef was lying to me, I would call him out on it too.