Duchess Meghan is ‘comfortable & content’ waiting for Baby Sussex to come

Oh my lord, there’s still no Baby Sussex. As of 7-8 am on Sunday, May 5, there’s still no Polo Baby. I’m giving up predictions at this point. I thought for sure the baby would be here by now. First babies, though. They’re almost always late. Baby Sussex is a star and he or she wants to make a big entrance though. According to Omid Scobie, Meghan is stressing about being overdue – she’s just chilling out with Harry and her mom.
As the excitement (and hysteria!) for the arrival of Baby Sussex continues to build in the town of Windsor, all is calm over at Frogmore Cottage. Sources tell BAZAAR.com that despite being past her due date, Duchess Meghan is taking pregnancy overtime in stride. “Comfortable and content,” says a friend of the mom-to-be. “She’s got this.”
With mother Doria Ragland and husband Prince Harry by her side, the source adds the three are virtually unaware of the growing media presence in Windsor. “They’re in their own bubble at the moment,” the pal adds. “Meg is with the most important people in her life … she’s calm.”
This made me remember how protective Harry was of Meghan during their South Pacific Tour, and he was basically like Peak Dad-to-Be. Imagine Harry with the baby due at any moment – I think he’s the one who’s probably a wreck, and Meghan and Doria are probably calming his nerves. “Baby, go do some yoga and do your breathing exercises” is something I imagine Meg’s said to him.
Meanwhile, because the British royal reporters truly don’t know when to stop, apparently Katie Nicholl chose the final days of Meghan’s pregnancy to tell a story about how the Queen bitched out Meghan over the subject of…eggs??
Meghan Markle received stern words from the Queen following a row over egg, a royal author has claimed. The Duchess of Sussex, 37, travelled to Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry, 34, last May to test some of the food that was going to be served at the reception. Author Katie Nicholl told how the former actress had insisted on there being a ‘macrobiotic alternative’ for some of the Hollywood star guests who follow the diet which derives from Zen Buddhism.
She told Yahoo’s Royal Box: ‘[Meghan] got very upset when she felt that she could taste egg in a dish when she was told there was no egg in there, and she said, “No, I can taste it, I can taste there’s egg in this dish.” I think there was a bit of an upset when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home. And she just quietly took Meghan to the side and said, “Meghan, in this family we don’t speak to people like that”.’
I don’t understand what this fight or “row” was even supposed to be? Were there actually eggs in the dish and someone was lying to Meghan and she was like “bitch, I can taste the egg”? And was the Queen like “honey, don’t call my chef a liar” and Meg was like “but the lying bitch is lying to me about eggs”? And I have a question about the timing for this – was Meghan taste-testing the wedding reception menu and if so, why was her question of “are you sure there aren’t eggs in this dish, because I can taste them” so bad? It’s her wedding, she gets to say what should and should not be served. And if the Queen’s chef was lying to me, I would call him out on it too.
You know you are scraping the bottom of the well when the best story you can come up with involves eggs.
This Katie Nicols person is crazy but crazy people online want these stupid stories.
If only there was a juicy story about an heir to the British throne having an affair?
This is where people need to stop saying the same is done to Kate. There are no stupid stories like this in the weeks and days before she was set to give birth to any of the kids. The abuse of Meghan is non stop in the media and they look like fools. The tired narrative of uppity black woman who has an opinion and needs to be put in her place by the old white aristocracy needs to stop.
Yep. We passed the point where people could say “the same happens to Kate” in good faith a loooooong time ago.
@Nic exactly. This did not happen to Kate. The constant narrative in these stories is that Meghan does not know her place and someone – charles, Kate, the Queen – has to put her in her place.
It’s despicable.
@beli basically the day after the engagement when the negative stories continued about Meghan is when that point was passed. It was the opposite of a whitewashing, starting with the fake cost of the engagement dress in the DM that people now take at face value as part of why they claim Meghan spends too much.
Truth is spoken.
I have to ask myself, why would any reputable journalist/paper think it’s humane in any way, to publish a story like this when a woman is practically on her delivery bed?
I quite honestly can’t figure out this level of spite anymore?
“I quite honestly can’t figure out this level of spite anymore?”
As we’ve been saying for months: It’s racism. Hopefully some people will begin to better understand the issue through all of this unfortunate treatment of DoS, and start to notice and not tolerate things they see in their own lives. Heck, maybe some true rock stars will even indulge in some self-reflection and realize they’ve inadvertently been the perpetrator of these double standards and nonsense in their own lives at some point. That would be a golden lining. (Not saying you, Bella — just talking in general.)
Don’t forget they are house shopping in LA. The stories about Meghan are so lame.
Betting has been halted on the due date because of speculation and insider goss that the birth has happened. An ambulance with a police escort seen yesterday near Frogmore and Harry’s trip away reduced to a – day visit. Face it, the babe has been born.
Uhh no. It was because they can’t afford to take anymore bets.
The ambulance is probably similar to the other one that delivers lunches.
You do understand how ridiculous both points you made sound.
Omid tweeted before that the ambulance was to deliver lunches to Windsor. Sounds crazy but he said that is common. You can search for it.
It was also reported that they suspended bets because they couldn’t afford the wages anymore. You don’t have to believe it but that is what was reported.
Stupse…
I loathe Katie Nicholl.
She’s like an itch that can’t be scratched.
I know it’s PR language that everything is fine and moving along, but odd choice of words because “comfortable” at the end of pregnancy especially overdue is not a word many would use.
Nothing felt remotely comfortable past month 6 for my three pregnancies. My first was also overdue (by one week ). I was completely hysterical.
I’m sensitive to the taste and smell of eggs and I’m pretty sure I’d say the same thing if I suspected someone was not being honest.
Most chefs are very aware of allergies and requests. They don’t sneak it in. If they said it had no egg it, I’d believe them. But if she really thought it was present asking to confirm each ingredient would be more polite than declaring “I taste it” (aka accusing them of lying to her). Different ways to approach. The Brits are less accusatory, I doubt the Queen had an issue with her asking, more of the manor she did it. Americans are more direct. I doubt Meghan has had live in staff, they’re not hired caterers for an occasion, they’re part of the royal machine so are trusted employees. I honestly don’t think it’s a big deal, it was just being more direct and the Queen gave her a tip, the press are just looking for stories where there are none.
Wow so even if we believe this scenario even happened when Nicholl has been extremely wrong in the past why assume Meghan doesn’t know how to speak to staff when they are just humans.
Whenever I see Brits accusing Americans of being more direct, overly ambitious it just comes off as so condescending when they are accusing the other party of being rude or not having *manners.
All she said was she could taste eggs,how is that bad.Throw her in a tower cos how dare she have complained about her wedding food
Really, I just have one question: has this poor woman been holed up (trapped) inside her house these last 5 weeks?! I’m sure Frogmore is pure lux, but still… I can’t help feeling Megs got a raw deal with this marriage.
Ummmm she’s on maternity. This is not the bad part of her marriage. Plenty of women have to work up until their due date when they would rather be at home. She’s probably decorating her brand new house.
I get that. I have two kids. But I also enjoyed going out to a coffee shop for some tea or a quick shop, just for a little something to do. I get the feeling she hasn’t left that house in 5 weeks because of the British press. For some of us, that would be awful.
She can walk around her property or go to Windsor for a chat or some tea without being hounded. I doubt she feels like a caged bird.
Many countries allow women to take time off before birth as part of maternity.
I worked up until the end because I’m in the US, but honestly would I rather have not told my boss I’m probably not going to be working tomorrow because I’m feeling cramps lol. But i only had 10 weeks, and I wanted it to be maximized with baby
In my last weeks of pregnancy there was absolutely no place I rather wanted to be than at home. Resting, sleeping, washing babyclothes, nesting. It is not burden, it is a natural place to be.
Who is the monarch in this family? Why The Queen keep letting William/Charles throw her under the bus? Tiara gate, crown jewels and now this.
Suppose this is from Cambridge (since Nichols is known as Middleton’s mouth piece) why BP do nothing about it?
How moving from KP office to BP different for Sussex? The smear campaign doesn’t stop.
The reporters have nothing to report on thanks to Meghan and Harry’s complete silence about their plans and they’re pissed about it. So expect stupid stories to appear in the coming weeks as “revenge”. I find it ironic that the British Media try to downplay the sussexes at every turn and rip them to shreds but are clamouring for anything remotely close to them because they refuse access and can barely tolerate them. Treat them like the minor royals you claim they are. It’s clear the the British people don’t really care that much about this birth and the media is just upset that they’re on the outs and they’re losing money from these “minor, unimportant royals”
Nope they would still write stupid stories like this regardless. It doesn’t matter at this point.
I understand that and they would’ve with or with the media shutout but it will be worse because the British Media or the tabloids are that spiteful and petty.
You can see how a courtier exaggerates these stories. Like this one – it’s more likely Meghan was told that various guests have an egg allergy and she was trying to accommodate them. Just like the story about the tiara – Harry probably said something like, “If you can make it happen, that’s what she really wants.” But it gets twisted into a demand of “what Meghan wants, meghan gets!” for sensationalism.
Anyone else get excited when they first saw this post, like oooh it’s happening? Oh. Misunderstood. 😏
I am still on the train she wasn’t that far along at the start of their tour, she’s had her 12 week scan doesn’t have to mean she was 12 weeks. Could be they did the recommended testing early to make sure she was good for the tour. That way if she needed to pull out of any events there was a reason, God knows they would have made up shit otherwise if she couldn’t attend.
Is it about the debate of tasting eggs? Or about once again trying to put her in her place? In their definition the Duchess of Sussex is a malleable product who should do as she is told: make them feel superior and sell papers. Although 75% of the British public said the Sussexes should announce the birth as they see fit. It is their baby.
If she doesn’t go into labor, eventually they will want to induce her if she is favorable for induction, it can be dangerous for a woman to go too far over her due date as well. And Megan is advanced maternal age… there’s always the chance she has a c section. Has any recent royal baby arrived via c section?
Lady Louise; if you consider that recent.
Now the Fail is claiming if Meghan doesn’t have a natural birth within 48 hours she would have to go to Finley Hospital to be induced. I was afraid of this – the press is going to imply there is something wrong because no Baby Sussex yet. I am so glad Doria is there for Meghan.
Considering that the general Q public never actually knew her due date or when the baby was conceived, it wouldn’t surprise me if she is not in fact overdue (yet). Quite frankly, I don’t know why people just assumed she was due end of April when they said the baby was due in the spring. It’s my understanding that a full term pregnancy is 40 weeks but many deliver at 38 or 39, and that generally doctors don’t like for pregnancies to go beyond 42 weeks because there is an increased risk for stillbirth. I would imagine that Meghan has a wonderful team who knows what they are doing – so if the baby isn’t here and they aren’t concerned it’s either because she’s not overdue yet or she hasn’t reached the point where they need to induce.
“when suddenly the Queen walked in, because of course, this was Windsor Castle, this is her home.”
Where was Meghan tasting the food at Windsor? In the kitchen? I can’t quite picture the Queen walking into the kitchen at any of her palaces. Perhaps , she does, but not likely. This is just another made up story full of lies to discredit Meghan.
What a ridiculous story! A taste testing is the exact time to tell the chef whether or not the food is to the bride/groom’s liking. She knows her friends. She’s concerned about them and wouldn’t want to insult them with foods cooked with eggs. Do I believe the Queen would admonish Meghan over eggs?! Hell no! Do I think the couriers are petty little twits who would leak a story meant to embarrass and belittle the American? I sure do.