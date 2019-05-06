Adele jokes on her 31st birthday that her ’30′ album will be ‘drum n bass’

Adele turned 31 years old yesterday. Her “30″ was quietly dramatic, as we recently learned – she finished up her tour, seemingly moved full time to LA, and she quietly ended things with Simon Konecki, her husband or partner and father to Angelo. When many of us heard that Simon and Adele were over, our first thoughts were “that’s sad but the album is gonna be lit.” Adele knows this. So she made a reference to it in her birthday Instagram:

This is 31…thank f–king god 💀 30 tried me so hard but I’m owning it and trying my hardest to lean in to it all. No matter how long we’re here for life is constant and complicated at times. I’ve changed drastically in the last couple years and I’m still changing and that’s okay. 31 is going to be a big ol’ year and I’m going to spend it all on myself. For the first time in a decade I’m ready to feel the world around me and look up for once. Be kind to yourself people we’re only human, go slow, put your phone down and laugh out loud at every opportunity. Learning to REALLY truly love yourself is it, and I’ve only just realized that that is more than enough. I’ll learn to love you lot eventually 😂 Bunch of f–king savages, 30 will be a drum n bass record to spite you. Chin up eh ❤️

I know she’s joking about the “drum n bass” but I love that she acknowledged that there is an album, possibly, and that there is definitely a working title – “30.” She names all of her albums after her age when she’s recording them – 19, 21 and 25 – all of which came out when she was a year or two older. Some people believe that Adele will be releasing a new album this year and they take this IG as the confirmation. I’m not so sure – I think we might not hear from her until 2020. Maybe.