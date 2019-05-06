Olivia Jade Giannulli moved out of her parents’ house, is ‘trying to focus on her own life’

When the Operation Varsity Blues story broke a few months ago, Olivia Jade Giannulli was on spring break from USC. She was spending her spring break on a yacht called Invictus. Invictus belongs to…*drumroll*… the chairman of the Board of Trustees for USC. As soon as Olivia’s parents were arrested, that dude sent her home. But she didn’t stay at home – from what I can tell, Olivia has not spent one night at her family home since her parents’ arrests. She was reportedly staying with her boyfriend in Malibu. She’s been partying up a storm too, despite the fact that she’s likely being investigated for her role in the federal crimes committed by getting her dumb ass into college. Anyway, Olivia Jade has now made it formal: she’s moved out of her parents’ house and she’s setting herself up somewhere else.

Lori Loughlin‘s daughter Olivia Jade is looking for a change of scenery — and some privacy. Olivia Jade, 19, has moved out of her parents’ Bel-Air mansion to help escape the media circus over their alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. “Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home.” Her rep had no comment when reached by PEOPLE. The source adds that Olivia Jade is working to rebuild her once-booming social media business and turning to her closest friends for support. (She lost several partnerships and endorsement deals after the scandal broke.) “She wants to focus on rebuilding her business,” the source says. “She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.”

[From People]

Any “starlet” in the midst of this kind of controversy would have found a way to profit from it by now – paid interviews, shady sponsorship deals, signing up for her own reality show. The fact that Olivia has gone radio silent on social media and that she doesn’t seem to be signing any deals leads me to believe that she has zero clue about how to hustle and leverage her bad press and make lemonade out of lemons. She’s a privileged white girl who had everything handed to her on a plate, including her college acceptance. Surely NOW is not the best time for Olivia to learn how to hustle to make a living.

Meanwhile, CNN had a curious story about Lori Loughlin and Mossimo – CNN’s sources told them that Lori and Mossimo have been approaching crisis managers with an eye towards image-rehabilitation. One of the unnamed crisis managers told CNN:

“She [Loughlin] has been having preliminary talks with some top crisis management firms on what she can do to change the public perception. I truly believe she thinks she’s going to not serve jail time and return to work…It’s killing her that her squeaky clean reputation has done a total 180… She reads everything that’s written about her, and she’s already thinking about how she can turn her image around.”

[From CNN]

Lori’s publicist goes on to deny that Lori and Mossimo are bringing in some image experts, but honestly, they need someone telling them that their current PR narrative sucks. Whoever told Lori to lean into the “faith-based” fake-ass churchy-wholesome-Hallmark thing has no sense of irony. And someone please tell her to take this seriously, because she truly does believe that she can wave away the federal indictments.