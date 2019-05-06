Sarah Jessica Parker won’t attend this year’s Met Gala, so enjoy her weird Elie Saab

Here are some photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in NYC over the weekend. These photos are notable for the fashion (which is why I’m covering them) but they’re also notable because this was what SJP and Andy did instead of attending tonight’s Met Gala. SJP always goes to the Met Gala, and Andy is always her date. I don’t think Matthew Broderick gives a sh-t about any of this, and SJP likely has more fun at these events when she goes with Andy. I feel like they bring out their worst Mean Girl antics in each other though. In any case, Andy Cohen told Entertainment Tonight that they aren’t going to the Met Gala this year because they both have to work.
Anyway, let’s talk fashion – SJP wore this insane Elie Saab gown to the GLAAD event. The thing is, I love the fabric and the colors. I absolutely adore these shades of blue, and the fabric looks rich and beautiful. But of course I feel like SJP put her stink on it with those sleeves and with that styling. The sleeves make this look like a costume, and the styling is so blah. Wow, a center part on flat-ironed hair? Never seen that before, SJP. The shower puff used as a hat? How avant-garde! This is what we get because we’re not getting SJP-Met Gala photos.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Huh, I actually really like this! Great colors, a very whimsical cut. It’s dramatic without being totally unflattering. Those sleeves are very fun and fashion-y. The hat is the only miss for me. Makes the whole outfit too busy for my taste.
Yeah…it is the sleeves. It makes the whole dress looks like it is swallowing her.
I watched the video of Sarah on stage introducing Andy, presenting the award. I thought it was a fantastic look and appreciated something unique that worked on Sarah. I loved Andy’s acceptance speech also.
I love the dress. And SJP does seem to be one of the rare celebrities who “gets” the Met Gala so there’s one less of them going tonight.
“Friends with Andy Cohen” is a good shortcut to determine whether someone is a crappy person. That guy is toxic. I’m not going to blame Trump on the guy, but I will say he has greatly contributed to the culture of cruelty and meanness that we’re dealing with. Those Housewives, as annoying as they are, are still human beings and he’s using them for laughs and money. They are the circus geeks of our time.
Yeah, I don’t watch any of those shows, but from what I know of him, he seems very mean. Just a bad, user energy. After all we’ve learned of SJP, I can’t say I’m surprised they’re friends.
Elie Saab is one of my favorite gown designers, they have done some downright stunning looks. I love the colors of this, but that’s about it.
I absolutely LOVE this dress
Me too – she looks amazing in it, puffy sleeves and all, and her styling is perfect.
That eye makeup… please, Sara, please just try doing something else. I promise, it will look better. She looks otherwise fine, SJP standard, but she is committing a crime against those blue eyes.
OMG yes. I actually love the dress, but her center-parted straight hair and bad eye makeup…enough!
When you have small deep set eyes, wearing eyeliner makes them even smaller. SJP eye make up always looks too severe & ages her.
I actually really like this dress. The colours are beautiful and really suit her as well. The hat and eye make-up are another matter.
The shower puff….. I’m dying here, lol:)))))
Those ridiculous sleeves look like those floaties kids wear on their arms in a swimming pool.
That dress swallows her whole. She’s way too petite for it. I’ve seen her in person and believe me, that woman is tiny. I feel like this is an instance of the dress wearing the woman versus the woman wearing a dress.
Also, I miss SJP’s curly hair. I felt like with the curly hair she was a nicer person. Or maybe that’s my personal bias. : )
That super straight hair does her face no favors, and her forehead is getting larger…losing hair?
I like it. It would be even better with a different color on the board behind