Kelly Rutherford on her kids: ‘We’re just really bonding, which is nice’

Kelly Rutherford’s international custody battle was a case study in what not to do. It all started in 2012 when she worked to have her ex, German national Daniel Giersch’s, visa revoked. He moved to Monaco and a judge ruled that their two children, Helena, then 2, and Hermes, then 5, would go to live with him overseas. Kelly fought him in court and in the press and even kept the children with her in violation of a court order. In 2015 she lost custody to Daniel although she retained visitation rights. From most accounts Daniel tried to help her keep in contact with them. Now that her children are 9 and 12, Kelly says she’s maintaining contact with them. She gave People Magazine some bland quotes at a charity event. Here’s more:
Kelly Rutherford says she’s doing “great” these days despite her bitter divorce from German businessman Daniel Giersch and the six-year custody battle that followed.
At Thursday’s Smile Train 20th Anniversary Gala, the Gossip Girl actress, 50, told PEOPLE that she sees her children often and that both are “wonderful.”
“They’re just growing so fast,” Rutherford, who currently stars on Freeform’s series The Perfectionists, told PEOPLE. “They’re just becoming their own people like, you know, all of us. It’s beautiful to see, and I love that they share it with me. They’re really open with me. We’re just really bonding, which is nice.”
As PEOPLE previously reported, Rutherford’s children Helena and Hermes live in Monaco with Giersch, who was awarded full custody in 2015. Rutherford confirmed to PEOPLE last night that both children still live overseas with their father, but says she has a close relationship with them nevertheless.
Seeing Kelly’s narcissistic win-at-any cost behavior during her custody battle confirmed to me that these children were better off with their father. Both the judges who ruled in this case, in California and Monaco, saw that too. She wasn’t cooperative with her ex. Also you can tell by the way she phrased these quotes about her children, “I love that they share it with me,” and “we’re just really bonding,” that she’s not close with them. In trying to cut their father out of their lives, she just ended up cutting herself out.
The dead give away that she’s full of it is using the word “ bonding “.
At 9 and 12?!? If she’s still in that phase her ship as a mother has probably sailed…
Exactly what I was thinking! What a strange word to use. Shes known them their whole lives, the fact the she needs to bond with them tells me they know she’s not a good person and don’t like her all that much,
And I don’t blame them. I followed her court cases and stuff and she was AWFUL. Thought she should get custody just because she’s the mom when the kids have a stable father in their lives who was trying to keep their relation with their mom positive.
Yeah, I think those kids have probably clued onto the fact that their mother is crazy and selfish. Given that the ex ‘encourages’ her contact with them also tells me that she has lost interest in them now that she can’t use them for attention and that the children’s father likely has to bribe her to spend time with them, like pay for her to come visit etc..
Plus she’s getting the face she deserves.
I remember a few years back when all of this was happening there were some court documents online and was shocked by what she had done, I’ve never looked at her the same since. Her behavior when it came to this case and what she was doing even emotionally to her children was terrible.
Serves her right. I hope her kids are flourishing.
I believe Giersch lived in the US when his visa was revoked. He was thrown out of the country. He then chose to return to Monaco, where he lived prior to moving to the US.
Ok I will fix that thanks!
I share custody 50/50 with my ex. I cannot imagine a situation like this, where I either barely saw my children OR I tried to make it so they barely saw their father. It would be unbearable to me to go weeks/months without seeing my kids. I know it happens, but I cannot imagine.
Is she wearing white?
I assume she can’t afford a stylist due to still paying off legal bills? If she has one, they should be fired immediately. That dress is all kinds of horrid.