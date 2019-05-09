Hilary Duff stopped nursing after being ‘sad, frustrated and feeling like a failure’

Hilary Duff gave birth to her daughter, Banks, six months ago. Hilary stars on the show Younger and is currently filming the next season. Tuesday, Hilary announced on Instagram that due to her heavy workload, she’s done breastfeeding Banks. Her decision stemmed mostly from her depleted milk supply but also trying to fit pumping into her work schedule. It exhausted me to just read how efforts to continue breastfeeding, I can’t imagine the toll it’s taken on Hilary. Unfortunately, the toll was not just physical, it was also emotional and had Hilary feeling like a failure.
Here’s the caption:
THIS ONE’S FOR THE LADIES Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding. Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old) I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a “break” because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night (I swear that machine and I had many conversations at midnight and 3 am)! Ttttthen having to find someplace to sterilize bottles and keep your milk cold (ok I’m done with that rant lol)! Anyway, I didn’t know this because with Luca I didn’t work until he was about nine months old, so I didn’t pump very often. Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby (😞). So I was eating all the feunugreek goats butt blessed thistle fennel cookies/drops/shakes/pills I could get my hands on! It was maddening. (Does fenugreek make anyone else smell like maple syrup and rubber gloves?…not chill) With all of this complaining, I want to say I enjoyed (almost) every moment of feeding my daughter. Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman…because we are! Doing too much, because we can! KEEP READING in the comments below 👇🏼♥️
She added to her thoughts in the comments with:
Those chemicals are powerful hormones and no joke. I am happy to say that I haven’t fed or pumped in three days and it’s crazy how fast you can come out on the other side. I feel fine and happy and relieved and silly that I even stressed on it so hard
I have said more than once here; I did not enjoy breastfeeding. Physically I was able to do it without incident. I disliked doing it. I don’t ever remember a high from breastfeeding so my hormones must have been whacked. I didn’t feel like a superwoman of a nourisher-of life-goddess, I felt dirty all the time and psychologically it felt like the life was being sucked out of me. Like Hilary, I gave myself a tentative deadline of nine months to breastfeed and would reevaluate how we all felt about it at that time. I didn’t make it either time. Both my kids cut their teeth early. I tried yanking them off the nipple when they bit to train them but when they didn’t respond to that, my doctor said they might be too young for that to be effective. So my son got four months and my daughter got six. Unlike Hilary, I did not struggle with the decision at all, I was so relieved. I am not anti-breastfeeding, please don’t read this that way. I’m saying this only so if one of you is feeling the same, maybe this will make you feel less guilty. We all have different experiences. I wished I’d liked breastfeeding more and I love hearing stories from those who did. But some struggle with it and some can’t do it. Do what’s best for you and your family and I am almost certain your doctor would agree with me.
I looked through the comments and Hilary received many supportive words but, of course, she also got shamed for stopping as well as shamed for “showing” the act of breastfeeding in a public forum. I’m sorry that this was such a painful decision for Hilary. I hope she is finding her peace with it. Moms need to pay attention to themselves as well as the baby, be it physically or mentally.
To end on an up beat, let’s revel in some pics of baby Banks – look at this wubbums!
ugh I had a whole long post and it got eaten.
But basically, I BFed two babies, and for my second one I enjoyed it, and for my first I never really got on board with it (but I BFed him until he was 15 months old.) My first got formula as a supplement, my second didn’t.
Despite a better experience with my second, I still didn’t love BFing, and that’s okay. Some women do, and that’s okay too. I’m glad that celebs like Hillary are talking about how hard it can be and how stressful.
I loved the “idea” of breastfeeding my boy (and the time together), but wow, it sucked (no pun intended) at first. My nipples literally cracked and bled; he was miserable cause he wasn’t getting enough milk; feeding him (through cracked, painful nipples) every hour or so was torture. But, once we made it through that hump (at about 6 weeks), it was smooth sailing and I came to enjoy spending that time with him.
Maybe I was naive, but breastfeeding was so hard. I was induced for my BP so my body was out of whack to begin with and then it hurt, I wasn’t producing and it was stressful. I still melted down when the pediatrician told me to supplement, went to the lactation specialist, beat myself up over it. I had a hungry baby I physically couldn’t feed, so for me formula was a godsend and allowed me to relax, knowing my daughter was getting enough to eat. I stopped bresstfeeding as soon as I went back to work at 3 months. I’m glad I tried but I’d never judge someone for having a hard time with it or not wanting to.
Same here including the amount of time breastfeeding. It was not a pleasant experience and I still feel waves of guilt wash over me whenever I think about it. Although I know it’s completely and utterly moronic to feel that way.
I loved it, and hated it. I pumped at work as a physician, and it sucked. But snuggling and nursing was great. The breast abscess sucked. And I think it was my guilt that kept me going a full year, because I did work.
But FED IS BEST, and there is some great formula out there, so moms should do what works for them and their babies, and not feel bad about it either way. No guilt. No shame. (Unless you decide not to vax your kids, in which case I will guilt and shame you until
The ends of the earth.)
I breastfed both of mine for a bit over a year each, while introducing solids at around 6 months. Loved it, not bc of any highs or sentimental reasons, it was just so damn convenient. No bottles to prepare or clean, no stuff to carry around, nighttime feeding meant latch on and continue drowsing.
But pumping sucks, never worked for me. So if you have to be away or at work, I get why she quit. I stayed at home the first year (Germany here and 12 months of paid maternity leave).
Agree! I like breastfeeding mainly for the convenience but hate pumping. I pumped a bit for my daughter but will not be doing it for my son. If I had to return to work early I would give up breastfeeding for sure.
Pumping at work is so difficult, even if you have a normally accommodating boss. I have several conferences to go to this summer and the planning to pump part is so stressful. One conference the planners told me there were four moms pumping at the conference and only one lactation room. Then they wiped their hands of it and said “hope it works out!” All the breaks are at the same time, so I imagine all four of us are going to be trying to be in that one room.
Yep! I love the snuggles and stuff that come with it too obviously but it’s nice to just clip my shirt down and be good to go for the baby lol
I’m currently BFing number two (literally, we’re laying in bed while he has breakfast lol) and went 15 months with my first. I’m lucky, I’ve had great experiences both times and have the ability to be home with my kids full time. I just wish there wasn’t so much pressure on women to do it in the first place, it can be a brutal and painful experience. Moms matter in the situation too, I wish people would remember that.
I don’t get the need to make an announcement on Twitter to what really amounts to a personal decision. I know woman can draw support but it also invites an equal amount of criticism. I think oversharing in parenting decisions has resulted in the Mommy brigade feeling entitled and empowered to publicly trash any choices that conflict with theirs.
I think one of the reasons people announce this sort of thing is because people assume and speculate that a mother doesn’t want what’s “best” for her child by forgoing the breast. Formula is a dirty word to a lot of mommy-shamers these days. So Hil is trying to say, “Look, I tried. I couldn’t make it work. Don’t @ me.”
It’s frustrating that she even felt the need to explain to people who get zero input on how her kid is raised, but she was probably trying to get ahead of any negativity or mean comments.
I am very pro-breastfeeding but I think we have alternative options for women who can’t, are unable, or don’t want to nurse, and we need to be okay with letting women choose what works for them. The way I see it, if the child is not malnourished or mistreated, how it’s fed is no business of mine.
I am 39 years old, pregnant and due in 06/2019 with my first child. I have zero intention of breastfeeding and don’t feel the least bit guilty. I think this is such a non-issue that keeps surfacing. Women need to stop feeling guilty for decisions they are making as mothers. Talk to your partner, your medical providers, do the reading, and make decisions that you feel good about. If you want to breastfeed until your child decides to wean.. that is great! If you want to formula feed from day one… that is great! Love your babies and love yourself. Everyone and every family is different.
It’s sad she had to explain herself, but here we are because of mommy nazis. I hate it how women judge each other, especially about such a personal and subjective experience and decision. I love how diverse our posters are. In the end you have to do what’s right for your family alone and without guilt! I hated walking around like a cow, udders at the ready, but it was so cheap and the little buggers wanted my bewbs 24/7. It was exhausting, messy, smelly and, at times, painful. And pumping does hurt. Those machines have no mercy. I can’t imagine moms with multiples. Every mom deserves a medal for making decisions, sticking with those decisions and moving on to greener pastures, pun intended. Go moms!