Hilary Duff stopped nursing after being ‘sad, frustrated and feeling like a failure’

Hilary Duff gave birth to her daughter, Banks, six months ago. Hilary stars on the show Younger and is currently filming the next season. Tuesday, Hilary announced on Instagram that due to her heavy workload, she’s done breastfeeding Banks. Her decision stemmed mostly from her depleted milk supply but also trying to fit pumping into her work schedule. It exhausted me to just read how efforts to continue breastfeeding, I can’t imagine the toll it’s taken on Hilary. Unfortunately, the toll was not just physical, it was also emotional and had Hilary feeling like a failure.

Here’s the caption:

THIS ONE’S FOR THE LADIES Just a few thoughts that I wanted to share on Breast-feeding. Last week was my last week nursing Banks (my six month old) I am a working mom of two. My goal was to get my little girl to six months and then decide if I (and her of course) wanted to keep going. Let me tell you. Pumping at work sucks. I had zero down time and am usually pumping in a hair and make up trailer while four hands work to get me ready for the next scene with lots of other people around. Even if I had the luxury to be in my own room, it’s not even considered a “break” because you have to sit upright for the milk to flow into the bottles! Plus you are having your damn nipples tugged at by an aggressive machine that makes an annoying sound, that echoes through your head day and night (I swear that machine and I had many conversations at midnight and 3 am)! Ttttthen having to find someplace to sterilize bottles and keep your milk cold (ok I’m done with that rant lol)! Anyway, I didn’t know this because with Luca I didn’t work until he was about nine months old, so I didn’t pump very often. Your milk supply drastically drops when you stop feeding as often and lose the actual contact and connection with your baby (😞). So I was eating all the feunugreek goats butt blessed thistle fennel cookies/drops/shakes/pills I could get my hands on! It was maddening. (Does fenugreek make anyone else smell like maple syrup and rubber gloves?…not chill) With all of this complaining, I want to say I enjoyed (almost) every moment of feeding my daughter. Felt so lucky to be so close to her and give her that start. I know many women are not able to and for that I am sympathetic and very grateful that I could. For six wonderful months. But I needed a break. I was going to break. With the stress of a dropping milk supply and a baby that was getting bored or not caring about nursing when I was available to. I was sad and frustrated and feeling like a failure all of the time. When really I’m a bad ass rock star. Moms get high on feeling like superwoman…because we are! Doing too much, because we can! KEEP READING in the comments below 👇🏼♥️

She added to her thoughts in the comments with:

Those chemicals are powerful hormones and no joke. I am happy to say that I haven’t fed or pumped in three days and it’s crazy how fast you can come out on the other side. I feel fine and happy and relieved and silly that I even stressed on it so hard

I have said more than once here; I did not enjoy breastfeeding. Physically I was able to do it without incident. I disliked doing it. I don’t ever remember a high from breastfeeding so my hormones must have been whacked. I didn’t feel like a superwoman of a nourisher-of life-goddess, I felt dirty all the time and psychologically it felt like the life was being sucked out of me. Like Hilary, I gave myself a tentative deadline of nine months to breastfeed and would reevaluate how we all felt about it at that time. I didn’t make it either time. Both my kids cut their teeth early. I tried yanking them off the nipple when they bit to train them but when they didn’t respond to that, my doctor said they might be too young for that to be effective. So my son got four months and my daughter got six. Unlike Hilary, I did not struggle with the decision at all, I was so relieved. I am not anti-breastfeeding, please don’t read this that way. I’m saying this only so if one of you is feeling the same, maybe this will make you feel less guilty. We all have different experiences. I wished I’d liked breastfeeding more and I love hearing stories from those who did. But some struggle with it and some can’t do it. Do what’s best for you and your family and I am almost certain your doctor would agree with me.

I looked through the comments and Hilary received many supportive words but, of course, she also got shamed for stopping as well as shamed for “showing” the act of breastfeeding in a public forum. I’m sorry that this was such a painful decision for Hilary. I hope she is finding her peace with it. Moms need to pay attention to themselves as well as the baby, be it physically or mentally.

To end on an up beat, let’s revel in some pics of baby Banks – look at this wubbums!