Prince Harry told people that Archie Harrison slept for the first 24 hours

Look at Prince Harry’s special Invictus Games windbreaker! “Daddy” OMG. Not “papa” or “dad” or “father.” DADDY. Very cute. I wonder if Baby Archie will grow up calling Meghan “mummy” or “mom.” Well, Archie will probably have a British accent, so mummy it is. During Harry’s trip to The Hague to promote Invictus, he chatted with some old friends and of course the conversation was all about Archie Harrison. Archie slept for 24 hours!
Prince Harry is getting a major lesson in parenthood when it comes to the art of sleeping! The new dad, who welcomed his son Archie with wife Meghan Markle on Monday, traveled to the Netherlands on Friday to kick off the official countdown to the Invictus Games, and he opened up about his son’s first few days at home.
“He said it’s amazing but it’s hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do . . . and then he woke up,” Harry’s friend JJ Chalmers tells PEOPLE.
“I said to him that when my daughter came home from hospital, three years ago, she slept all the way home and for 10 minutes in the house and she then opened her eyes and never went back to sleep!”
The former Royal Marine met with Harry at the launch of the Invictus Games in The Hague. They have become friends since the first Games in 2014.
“I see the guy with a buzzing smile on his face still. Like any father, he lights up even more when he speaks about his son and how proud he is of his wife and what she’s doing right now in his absence,” Chalmers adds.
Harry will also be going home with a few gifts for Archie: a new soft rattle toy, some newborn socks with “I love Daddy” written on them and a special Invictus Games onesie for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The royals do get to keep the gifts they receive from people and governments and organizations. Archie will be wearing his little Invictus onesie and he’ll definitely wear his “I Love Daddy” socks. Honestly, I didn’t know babies slept for 24 hours? I’ve never had a baby, so I don’t know these things. I thought all kinds of different things can happen – like a newborn will sleep for an hour, cry for an hour, and on and on. Archie sounds like a good baby! I wouldn’t mind having a baby that slept 24 hours a day. Oh, wait, I do. My cat sleeps like that.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Michael K is going to cream his pants over that windbreaker
My mom told me I slept for the first 24 hours when I came home. She was so worried that she called the hospital and talked to the nurse about it. The nurse told her to just feel lucky. Apparently I slept through the night for the first few days or a week. My older brother never gave my parents any rest so they thought all babies were like that and there must be something wrong with me. I was considerate, even as a newborn
Lmaaaoooo I had the exact same thoughts about Michael K!!!!
Yeah I doubt they mean the baby literally slept for 24 hours. It would have woken up for food and to be changed but probably just went back to sleep. They feed every couple of hours in the early days.
That’s what I meant, just a simple eat and sleep with little to no crying
That windbreaker is too much!
A brand new newborn baby just eats and sleeps. There is a wonderful theory (from Happiest Baby on the Block) that the first three months of life are just a fourth “trimester”, and humans are born “too early” because our brains have developed so large that we wouldn’t fit out the birth canal. So the first three months a baby just wants to be swaddled up tight, fed on demand, rocked and shhushhed (to mimic the sounds and feeling of being in the womb). They only fuss if these conditions aren’t met.
Of course, every baby is different, but this theory worked for us, and most babies I’ve ever known.
LOL, you are so super lucky. I’ve known many babies for whom the waddling, feeling, rocking and shushing just doesn’t work. My second was like that, but oh man my first was tough. and he was still relatively easy as newborns go. But I remember walking around the house, rocking him and shushing him, and just crying because HE would not stop crying.
rough days man.
That windbreaker is adorable. Love that it says “family.” I wonder if they are sending one home with him for Meghan?
Both of my boys slept a lot for the first…week? maybe two weeks? I’ve heard it referred to as the birth coma. And when they woke up, they just ate and then went back to sleep. It was around two weeks or so that they started waking up for longer.
Did anyone find it odd–or is it simply “not done”– that the Kensington Royal Instagram didn’t mention the new arrival or congratulate Meghan and Harry? Because the account was active all day long yesterday with no mention. Still today. Have Kate and William made any kind of statement???
They did post something on the day of the baby’s birth, they re-posted the Sussex post with the “its a boy” with a nice little message from Will and Kate, and then Will and Kate both said some nice things about the baby etc at their regatta thing on Tuesday.
They did – they retweeted the Sussex’s “Its a boy” post and the caption said how the Cambridge’s were excited to see the baby soon.
Oops @Becks1 beat me to it!
Yes, they did.
In Germany, Camilla and Charles were given a huge teddy bear for Archie. He was photographed buckled into their official car and being rolled into their hotel with the suitcases.
Has anybody ever heard of the Snoo? It’s a crib/bassinet thing invented by Nasa people that listens to the baby and adjusts over time to what he likes, giving him lights, sounds, or even slightly rocking him to get him back to sleep. My godson was born last summer and that kid was sleeping 9+ hours a night without waking up his parents at one week old. And he’s been that way ever since, thanks to that thing! I had him overnight a month or two ago and the Snoo came with him, and even away from mom and dad, he was a dream. Of course some babies are just good sleepers, and I bet he’s one of them. But when they were out of town, without his Snoo, he was a wreck. I really think it’s why his parents are so well-rested for new parents! They bought it on a big sale, because it is expensive. But they could get some money for reselling it. And the end of the day it will have only cost them $200. Highly recommend!
My daughter has been strong willed since the womb. She didn’t sleep the first 24 hours after being born. She had an opinion about everything and made it known. She’s a toddler now and nothing has changed. ha!
Same here. My daughter never slept well and she still doesn’t sleep and she’s 21.
That first 24 hours the baby is so tired from birth. It’s not just tough on mom-it’s tough on baby to!
What surprised me until I learned about it in class was they all warned me about the 2nd night. When baby is less tired, realizing they aren’t in the womb anymore, kind hungry, cold, and not hearing sounds they are used to. 2nd night syndrome is real and is super hard. My kid wanted to nurse every 45 minutes all night long, it was exhausting.
Well he is one lucky guy! My kid hardly slept and cried all the time. It’s been awful. She’s 3 now, and on a sort of regular sleep schedule, but we still struggle so hard.
I have a 7 month old. Last night she was up 5 times. That’s not even abnormal for her. She too slept the first 24 hours with the exception of a few minutes to nurse. In fact she slept a lot the first two weeks. Then it all changed lol.
I’ve found 2 months is when my babies start with their demands.
I’m so happy for them I actually squee’d when I saw their baby had arrived; they feel so sweet as a couple and adorable as new parents. To me, they are the perfect little family and truly represent the face of the modern BRF.
And oh, I *love* sweet baby stories! My son was crying the moment his head came out; I never knew babies could do that, but the rest of my labor (about 5-7 min) was spent crying, laughing and trying to push all at the same time. I also learned, much to my surprise, there are still pauses between contractions all the way through to delivery of the placenta! He was sleeping all through the night by 3 months and never had terrible 2′s at all. I was luckier than I knew, lol.