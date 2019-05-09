Prince Harry told people that Archie Harrison slept for the first 24 hours

Look at Prince Harry’s special Invictus Games windbreaker! “Daddy” OMG. Not “papa” or “dad” or “father.” DADDY. Very cute. I wonder if Baby Archie will grow up calling Meghan “mummy” or “mom.” Well, Archie will probably have a British accent, so mummy it is. During Harry’s trip to The Hague to promote Invictus, he chatted with some old friends and of course the conversation was all about Archie Harrison. Archie slept for 24 hours!

Prince Harry is getting a major lesson in parenthood when it comes to the art of sleeping! The new dad, who welcomed his son Archie with wife Meghan Markle on Monday, traveled to the Netherlands on Friday to kick off the official countdown to the Invictus Games, and he opened up about his son’s first few days at home.

“He said it’s amazing but it’s hard work. He said that [Archie] slept for the first 24 hours like all babies do . . . and then he woke up,” Harry’s friend JJ Chalmers tells PEOPLE.

“I said to him that when my daughter came home from hospital, three years ago, she slept all the way home and for 10 minutes in the house and she then opened her eyes and never went back to sleep!”

The former Royal Marine met with Harry at the launch of the Invictus Games in The Hague. They have become friends since the first Games in 2014.

“I see the guy with a buzzing smile on his face still. Like any father, he lights up even more when he speaks about his son and how proud he is of his wife and what she’s doing right now in his absence,” Chalmers adds.

Harry will also be going home with a few gifts for Archie: a new soft rattle toy, some newborn socks with “I love Daddy” written on them and a special Invictus Games onesie for Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.