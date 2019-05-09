George Clooney says Amal won’t ‘allow’ him to ride motorcycles anymore, ugh

Catch-22 comes out on Hulu on May 17th, and George Clooney stars (in a supporting role) in the miniseries and he executive-produced it and directed a few episodes. They shot the series in Sardinia, which was probably a tax thing, plus George loves to be close to his home in Como, Italy. During filming of Catch-22 last summer, George was driving away from the set on a motorscooter when he crashed into a car. The video from the accident was horrific – George went flying through the air and he was immediately checked into a hospital. The official line was that George had no major injuries, but weeks after the crash, it appeared that he was still unable to walk unaided. He has a history of significant back problems too, and I’ve believed for some time now that he has chronic pain in his back and probably his legs too. Apparently, after the crash, Amal banned him from all motorcycle/scooters from now on:
George Clooney is opening up about his scary motorcycle accident while in Italy last summer that sent him to the hospital. The Oscar winner, 57, was traveling on his scooter when a car cut into his lane and crashed into him, flinging him into the air. Clooney was rushed to the hospital and later released without serious injury.
The father of two was in Italy filming his upcoming Hulu show Catch-22 when the incident happened. He revealed at panel for the show in New York City on Wednesday that his wife Amal Clooney banned him from riding two-wheel vehicles again, and fellow producer Grant Heslov’s wife followed suit.
“I’m not allowed to ride motorcycles,” Clooney said at the panel. “I got into a really bad accident. I hit a guy at 70 miles an hour on my bike. Got launched. And so that’s, I’m off of bikes. Grant’s off. We screwed up and our wives were like, ‘You can never get on a bike again.’”
I know he’s saying “I’m not allowed!” in a playful way to tell a story, but Jesus, that bugs. George is close to 60 years old and he should WANT to take care of himself to the point where he KNOWS deep down in his soul that he shouldn’t do the motorcycle thing anymore. Instead, he makes it sound like Amal is a wet blanket who orders him around. Amal is not his f–king mother. She’s his wife and partner and she shouldn’t have to tell him or order him to do something smart which will save his life.
The wife says no is basically mommy says no. No one wants to be the bad guy or lame so blames it on the wife/mom. Just cliche. But i bet he knows he can’t ride anymore.
My hubby is 48 and I have to tell him things he should know not to do as well…so, I think it’s a guy thing. They think they’re immortal.
Yeah, I don’t like that he’s making her sound like the “bad guy.” My fil got in a really bad accident when a deer jumped in front of him. He was in the hospital for weeks. Things happen and you got to be careful.
He is a man. In my experience men have a different threshold of risk when it comes to sports especially. When we had a kid, I almost quit skiing and my husband did adjust his risk taking in sports too, but not enough for me, so I have no problem saying I banned him from windsurfing alone. If he wants to go he needs to get someone else up in the water so in case something happens there is someone to help. If someone wants me to call a bitch for it, I don’t really give a crap.
Omg….the man IS 60 yrs old, if he wants to ride a bike, he will but likely doesn’t bc he knows the worry and fear it would cause his wife. Too early to be so defensive
Clooney and Brad Pitt are both trying so hard these days. Say anything, show up anywhere, anything to try to hang on to being popular/any press they can get. I’m tired of both of them. Try turning out a decent, interesting or better yet actually funny movie.
As for as the Clooney personal life….nope. Do not care. At all. South Park nailed Clooney years ago…the smug just rolls off of him these days. Such a cliche he has become.
After we had our daughter I begged my husband to quit riding his motorcycle. This was discussed at a family dinner and my MIL and FIL basically overruled my objections. I quietly fumed but let it go. Then my husband got in a motorcycle accident . Thankfully he didn’t have any long term issues but it was a harrowing week. He chose do give it up after that. I’ve yet to have my in laws over rule me again but I won’t hesitate to throw this in they’re faces if they do….
Don’t hesitate, you’re right. And what a crap situation in which to be right. Sounds like he’s ok but how scary!
I don’t blame Amal for that. I’d do the same and so would my husband to me.
That’s…not how men’s brain work. So yes he had to be forbade to do it. I don’t look at it so much as Amal playing Mommy as Amal thinking more clearly about the big picture.