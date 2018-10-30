Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma welcome daughter Banks Violet Bair

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Banks Violet Blair. It seems like Hilary has been pregnant for a while, but that’s just because she announced her pregnancy in June and has been photographed throughout it. She didn’t even tell the press earlier than usual. To Hilary and Matthew’s credit, they shared photos and video of Banks on their timelines and in their Instagram stories. She was born last Thursday, October 25th, and they waited before making the announcement and posting her photos. She’s adorable.
This is Hilary’s second child, she also has son Luka, six, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Matthew’s first. In honor of his new daughter, Matthew dyed his hair pink, as one does. I want to drag him for this but it’s sort of sweet I guess. Banks was born on Thursday and he did pose for the photo above before he dyed his hair. Newborns sleep a lot and there’s a lot of down time. Here are some of the many photos and videos Matthew and Hilary posted of this process. I’m sparing you several of them. Matthew, 31, is a musician (although I use that word lightly after listening to one of his songs). Points for his Cure t-shirt.
As for the name Banks, it sounds like a stage name, right? It’s unique and non-stigmatizing for a celebrity baby though. According to BabyCenter Banks is more popular as a boy’s name and is ranked 1,568 for boys this year. For girls it’s lower on the list at 4,419, but is rising in usage. The name will only become more popular now. The baby’s two middle names are Violet, which is common, and Bair, which I’ve never seen spelled like that. (Alicia Silverstone has a seven-year-old son named Bear.) Congratulations to Hilary and Matthew! I imagine we’ll soon see pictures of them out walking the baby in a stroller.
photos credit: WENN and via Instagram
cute baby
awful name
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Horrendous name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally a ‘look at meeeeee’ name to garner more attention, I think. Unfair for the kid who will forever cop jokes about it and/or spell it for people.
Also what ever happened to the neighbour she doxed? Wonder how much she paid him to get that story out of the news cycle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a terrible name and it doesn’t flow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Horrible name for a girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the nice names you could pick for a child….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not horrible, but it sounds like a preppy rich boy’s name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s actually a (great) pop singer who goes by Banks (which is her last name). Anyways, baby Banks is adorable! All the best for the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Banks is just reminding me of the family in Mary Poppins
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the Fresh Prince family
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up watching Lizzie McGuire, so I have a soft spot for Hilary. Considering what’s happened to the other Disney women from her era (Selena, Demi, Miley, etc…) she seems to have turned out okay. I’m happy for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know, I find she’s turned out to be kind of an asshat. I loved LM, but the more I hear about Hilary Duff the more she seems like an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Selena and Demi are not from her era though. Lindsay and Bynes are.
I like Hilary on Younger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really understand this name lol. Bair is throwing me off the most, because it looks like they just forgot the “L” in Blair haha. But it’s a cute name, and certainly an adorable baby. Congrats to them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the fathers last name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t finished my coffee yet. What on Earth does her Instagram mean—“…and for the *orange* that makes it all possible?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the exact same question! What does it mean?! I can’t figure it out and feel like it’s going to be something obvious and I’ll feel really dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought it was a peach…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad I’m not the only one! 🍑 is a peach, with a ridge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t remember any of my 4 newborns sleeping a lot and having lots of downtime LOL Congrats to the happy couple. I”m digging the pink hair announcement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she is just sooo hilariously basic but seems to have a good heart
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to her. When is the next season of Younger starting? I can’t decide if I like or hate it and I’ve been watching for months. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stupid name, cute baby.
As a future teacher I can hardly wait to hear all of the idiotic names that people have given their children. It’s like some people don’t realize that their child has to live with that name and that wacky names should be saved for family pets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean its not the worst name out there (Pilot Inpsector, anyone?) But its a not very cute name. Im not overly fond of surnames as first names but it also doesnt lend itself to any nicknames.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bair is the last name.
Report this comment as spam or abuse