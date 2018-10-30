Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma welcome daughter Banks Violet Bair


Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Banks Violet Blair. It seems like Hilary has been pregnant for a while, but that’s just because she announced her pregnancy in June and has been photographed throughout it. She didn’t even tell the press earlier than usual. To Hilary and Matthew’s credit, they shared photos and video of Banks on their timelines and in their Instagram stories. She was born last Thursday, October 25th, and they waited before making the announcement and posting her photos. She’s adorable.

banks1

banks2

This is Hilary’s second child, she also has son Luka, six, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Matthew’s first. In honor of his new daughter, Matthew dyed his hair pink, as one does. I want to drag him for this but it’s sort of sweet I guess. Banks was born on Thursday and he did pose for the photo above before he dyed his hair. Newborns sleep a lot and there’s a lot of down time. Here are some of the many photos and videos Matthew and Hilary posted of this process. I’m sparing you several of them. Matthew, 31, is a musician (although I use that word lightly after listening to one of his songs). Points for his Cure t-shirt.

hairdye2

hairdye3

As for the name Banks, it sounds like a stage name, right? It’s unique and non-stigmatizing for a celebrity baby though. According to BabyCenter Banks is more popular as a boy’s name and is ranked 1,568 for boys this year. For girls it’s lower on the list at 4,419, but is rising in usage. The name will only become more popular now. The baby’s two middle names are Violet, which is common, and Bair, which I’ve never seen spelled like that. (Alicia Silverstone has a seven-year-old son named Bear.) Congratulations to Hilary and Matthew! I imagine we’ll soon see pictures of them out walking the baby in a stroller.

banks3

wenn35447948

photos credit: WENN and via Instagram

26 Responses to “Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma welcome daughter Banks Violet Bair”

  1. Elisabeth says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:02 am

    cute baby
    awful name

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:05 am

    There’s actually a (great) pop singer who goes by Banks (which is her last name). Anyways, baby Banks is adorable! All the best for the family.

    Reply
  3. Lindy79 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Banks is just reminding me of the family in Mary Poppins

    Reply
  4. Millenial says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:12 am

    I grew up watching Lizzie McGuire, so I have a soft spot for Hilary. Considering what’s happened to the other Disney women from her era (Selena, Demi, Miley, etc…) she seems to have turned out okay. I’m happy for her.

    Reply
  5. Case says:
    October 30, 2018 at 9:22 am

    I don’t really understand this name lol. Bair is throwing me off the most, because it looks like they just forgot the “L” in Blair haha. But it’s a cute name, and certainly an adorable baby. Congrats to them!

    Reply
  6. Cupcake says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:03 am

    Congrats!

    Reply
  7. LadyT says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I haven’t finished my coffee yet. What on Earth does her Instagram mean—“…and for the *orange* that makes it all possible?”

    Reply
  8. Astrid says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:15 am

    I don’t remember any of my 4 newborns sleeping a lot and having lots of downtime LOL Congrats to the happy couple. I”m digging the pink hair announcement.

    Reply
  9. natalie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:29 am

    she is just sooo hilariously basic but seems to have a good heart

    Reply
  10. Ifeoma says:
    October 30, 2018 at 10:41 am

    Congrats to her. When is the next season of Younger starting? I can’t decide if I like or hate it and I’ve been watching for months. Lol

    Reply
  11. Laura says:
    October 30, 2018 at 11:18 am

    Stupid name, cute baby.

    As a future teacher I can hardly wait to hear all of the idiotic names that people have given their children. It’s like some people don’t realize that their child has to live with that name and that wacky names should be saved for family pets.

    Reply
  12. Marianne says:
    October 30, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    I mean its not the worst name out there (Pilot Inpsector, anyone?) But its a not very cute name. Im not overly fond of surnames as first names but it also doesnt lend itself to any nicknames.

    Reply
  13. shells_bells says:
    October 30, 2018 at 2:19 pm

    Bair is the last name.

    Reply

