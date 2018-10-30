TMZ: Sofia Vergara believes her stalker ex Nick Loeb is trying to destroy her marriage

Sofia Vergara’s ex-fiance Nick Loeb has been trying to re-enter her life for years now. He’s waged an really disturbing legal campaign to get “custody” of the fertilized eggs they created when they were together, and every time his lawsuit gets thrown out, he shops around for a new venue. His journey to exert control over Sofia also led him to “direct” a film about Roe v. Wade, a film which sounds like an utter ahistorical nightmare. What is Nick Loeb’s endgame? I have no idea. But Sofia thinks Nick’s endgame is simply to destroy her marriage to Joe Manganiello:
Sofia Vergara’s ex is trying to destroy her marriage to Joe Manganiello … so say sources close to the actress. Sofia’s been locked in a long legal battle with her ex-fiance, Nick Loeb, over two frozen embryos the couple produced… Our Sofia sources say the driving force behind the fight has nothing to do with bringing another life into the world … it’s pure and simple revenge. The sources claim Nick remains angry Sofia dumped him and they believe his end goal is to ruin her marriage.
The sources point to the fact that Loeb had a daughter with another woman last October, so his desire to become a father has already been fulfilled, yet he continues to fight over the embryos. And, speaking of the fight … Nick has moved his lawsuit against Sofia to Louisiana — a heavily pro-life state that recognizes embryos as human beings.
In order to sue in Louisiana, Nick needs to be a resident of the state. We’ve learned the longtime California resident now claims he lives in Plaquemines Parish, LA, where he’s even established a trust fund for the embryos, whom he named Emma and Isabella. Our Sofia sources say Nick never stays at the home, and is only using the address as a front. Nick’s attorneys, Pierre Miller and Jasha McQueen, confirm Nick is renting a place in the area and is registered to vote in LA, but would not get specific when asked how often he stays at the property. McQueen also says Nick has a Louisiana driver’s license, and they’re confident a judge will see he’s taken the appropriate steps to establish residency and win his case.
For what it’s worth, I think Nick Loeb has many different goals with this. For one, he absolutely is trying to destroy Sofia’s marriage. He’s also just a crazy stalker type who wants to “punish” her for leaving him. And the icing on the stalker cake is that he’s also a right-wing Republican who believes he should be able to control every woman’s reproductive choices. It’s a confluence of bulls–t, basically. Also: I’ve always thought that Joe and Sofia are perfect for each other, so I hope their marriage is solid. He married his dream girl and she married a guy who is happy to be the low-key one and let her be the “star.”
Photos courtesy of WENN.
they had an agreement and every judge so far hasn’t seen fit to allow Loeb to alter it.
doesn’t matter if LA sees embryos as full humans; the agreement doesn’t even touch on that, I believe. simply put, they both have to agree on what to do with them; she’s not trying to destroy them, just let them sit on ice. HE’S the one that wants to alter the agreement and there’s no legal reason for it to be altered.
this guy needs to GET OVER IT. he really comes off as so pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so disturbing. Conservatives using women’s bodies as vending machines, determining their reproductive narratives…this is what’s happening in 2018?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Enough Already (love that!) Not Conservatives so much as Republicans…? I’m conservative, hold “old-fashioned” values…a conservative Liberal, if one will, but not even close to being a Republican. Still, came to say I really appreciate your descriptive “using women’s bodies as vending machines” point of view. Very disturbing, indeed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah! Your description fits me as well lol. I am a conservative/independent but as far from a Republican as you can get. I’m against abortion for spiritual reasons, for example, but I would fight tooth and nail for every woman’s right to have one if she so chose. Grab ‘em by the hoo-ha Trump did not create misogyny or toxic masculinity but he has hands down changed the patriarchal stoplight in this country from red to green. We’re under siege.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He doesn’t actually have any beliefs about her body. He’s just an abuser who recognizes the potential for reproductive power to be one more way to control and dominate women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is trying to destroy Sofia, full stop. This man is insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Jessamine, that’s exactly what I thought. He will dream up a new scheme to needle her as soon as the last one fails. He’s a proper (insane) tosser, who refuses to accept that she’s moved on, and with someone far better. Because Joe Manganiello…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wants to control her and stay in her life and this is the only way he can do it. It’s so abusive and disgusting. She left him and is happy and he is going to make her pay for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a stalker. He will continue to force her to be a part of his life until judges deny him a hearing, and then it wouldn’t surprise me at all if he tries to physically attack her. He is the kind of man who murders his ex. Full stop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy is such trash. He’s absolutely horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She would know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But he is not really a conservative who is prolife as many women from his past have come forward and stated how he either made or told them to get abortions. He is just an abusive prick who is trying to destroy her life because she dared leave him. He was constantly cheating on her and abusive towards her when they were together so it’s not about him loving her. He is just trying to keep that abuse and control over her even now anyway he can.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This has nothing to do with politics or ideology – it’s about continuing to have a hook in her because even hostility is a form of intimacy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. He is not pro-life in the slightest. What gets me is people are are *actually* pro-life would never do IVF or make embryos to begin with – because typically not all embryos are used and many get destroyed. I’m not saying those people are right, but from an intellectual standpoint, they realize it’s not compatible with their viewpoint that life begins at conception.
The fact that he’s trying to snuggle up the pro-life movement now just shows he’s using it for his own gain – essentially to control and punish Sofia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have known staunchly pro-life women who, when struggling with fertility, didn’t think twice about trying IVF , and when questioned about the fate of the unused embryos, they did not care, just so long as they got to have a baby. Some pro-life people might understand the hypocrisy and thus not use IVF but a lot of people’s beliefs go out the window when it comes to getting what they want. Not to mention the number of pro-life protestors who have had abortions, or brought in daughters for abortions. There was a piece not to long ago interviewing abortion providers about that and they said it is totally common to perform an abortion and later see that woman protesting abortion. People are really hypocritical and for most people abortion has nothing to do with anything except controlling women. They don’t actually care about life or the fate of unused embryos or any of it. It’s just controlling women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s obvious that Nick is a stalker who wants to hurt Sophia. It’s came out that previous girlfriends had abortion. So this “trying to save his children” is fake. Not to mention he has a child. Why on Earth would you try to have a child with an ex when you’re already in a relationship?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Child support checks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he’s an heir to a fortune and founded some food company. he doesn’t need any $ from her.
it’s all about control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, his ego got hurt when she ended it and he is going to extreme lengths to punish her. He’s much like Trump in that he’s not really a conservative. His political alignment changes as need be to serve his own narcissistic needs and right now he needs a conservative judge to agree with him so he can punish Sofia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god, he has a child now? That’s a really scary thought but also works in her favor I would think. On top of other judges already dismissing the case, hasn’t his “need to be a father” been fulfilled and he’s clearly shown he has other means and methods for having children? You would think that would mean another dismissal (on top of the fact that the contract is clear and she’s not breaching it and trying to change it, he is)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This dude is a sick stalker to the nth degree. I hope her husband grows closer to her in spite of this human trash that is trying to stay in her life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a nightmare. I wish her and Joe happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure it was heartbreaking when the IVF failed for her before, but my God imagine if it had been successful and she had to co-parent with this guy.
I can’t believe any woman would have a child with this man after seeing what he’s done to his ex for the last several years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know the following is problematic on many levels, and will NEVER happen….but I wish someone that worked at the facility hosting those embryos would do something to render them unusable, something that could not be obv detected, and then TELL Sophia, but not her ex. Then she could let him rant and rave and pretend to move anywhere he wants….knowing that she will NEVER “have a baby” with him. At least then she wouldn’t have to worry about that actually happening, and then all the court cases would just be nuisances, as opposed to terrifying.
He is just so *awful*.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you wish the real world was an actual soap opera cause I’m pretty sure this happened in Young and the Restless or Days of our Lives
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I clicked here to say the EXACT same thing. There should just be a mysterious, one-time, highly localized “equipment failure.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly, after so many years, the embryos become increasingly non-viable anyway. It will eventually get to the point where it’s absolutely pointless to pursue it beyond a method of weaponizing her reproductive potential.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wants for these embryos to be born then he can parade them around in public and ask how Sophia can “abandon” her kids and make her out to be a monster. He thinks she’ll cave in and he can be in her life via “the kids” forever. What a whack job. Do these judges not see what he’s doing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Do these judges not see what he’s doing?”
whether or not they do, every single one so far has thrown the case out because of the terms of the original agreement. Vergara and Creepy would have to agree on what to do with the embryos IF THEY DON’T STAY FROZEN. meaning, they have to agree on “implant” or “destroy”. since they can’t come to an agreement, they’ve stayed frozen, as per the original contract. HE is the one trying to alter it and, so far, no judge has agreed that he has the right to do so. it’s really a cut and dry case but this creepizoid CANNOT seem to just let her go. she dumped him and he lost control of her and can’t stand it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He should’ve named the embryos dollars and cents because that’s what this is about.
What a pathetic person
Report this comment as spam or abuse