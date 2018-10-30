Iman: David Bowie ‘is always going to be my husband. I will never remarry’

Net-A-Porter has a cover story on Iman. Not surprising, the photos are stunning because Iman is one of the best models ever. The article is an overview of her career and personal life, but it interestingly starts at the point she left the runway, focusing on her cosmetics business and philanthropic endeavors. She also discussed people’s crazy reactions over David Bowie’s death. Whereas she gets that we all lost Bowie, she wants people to understand it’s not the same thing as what she and his kids lost.

“People take pictures of me in the street, and say [touching my arm]: ‘I am so sorry for your loss.’” She pulls a face of fierce indignation. “I’m like, don’t touch me. You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry?” She softens a little. “I get the fans’ grief, but it’s not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father.” “And sometimes, I don’t want people to know how sad I am,” she continues. “People say to me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong.’” She rolls her eyes again. “I’m not strong – I am just trying to keep it together.” I hesitantly broach the subject of whether she’d think about having another relationship. “I will never remarry,” she says, firmly. “I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.” She concedes: “I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”

[From Net-A-Porter]

I’ve said this before, but I cannot imagine what it must be like for Iman to have to deal with Bowie’s death publicly. And it sounds like she understands what he meant to his fans but it really is insensitive to equate your loss with his widow’s loss. Considering Iman lost her husband and her mother only months apart, I don’t know how she’s done it thus far.

I really bristled at the ‘friend’ who felt they needed to remind Iman her husband was dead. I would quickly remove those kinds of friends from all future party invites. I also can’t understand the need to ask about a future relationship at all. She was with her husband for 26 years, let the poor woman grieve. Whether she moves on to another relationship or not, I have no doubt she’ll do what’s right for her. But I do agree with her, there will never be another Bowie.

