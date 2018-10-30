Iman: David Bowie ‘is always going to be my husband. I will never remarry’

GodsLoveWe_B284_Uwe Geisler_054

Net-A-Porter has a cover story on Iman. Not surprising, the photos are stunning because Iman is one of the best models ever. The article is an overview of her career and personal life, but it interestingly starts at the point she left the runway, focusing on her cosmetics business and philanthropic endeavors. She also discussed people’s crazy reactions over David Bowie’s death. Whereas she gets that we all lost Bowie, she wants people to understand it’s not the same thing as what she and his kids lost.

“People take pictures of me in the street, and say [touching my arm]: ‘I am so sorry for your loss.’” She pulls a face of fierce indignation. “I’m like, don’t touch me. You just took pictures of me, how can you be sorry?” She softens a little. “I get the fans’ grief, but it’s not the same. They have lost someone they look up to; we have lost a husband and a father.”

“And sometimes, I don’t want people to know how sad I am,” she continues. “People say to me, ‘Oh, you’re so strong.’” She rolls her eyes again. “I’m not strong – I am just trying to keep it together.”

I hesitantly broach the subject of whether she’d think about having another relationship. “I will never remarry,” she says, firmly. “I mentioned my husband the other day with someone, and they said to me: ‘You mean your late husband?’ I said, no, he is always going to be my husband.” She concedes: “I do feel very lonely. But do I want a relationship? I can’t say never, but no, not now.”

I’ve said this before, but I cannot imagine what it must be like for Iman to have to deal with Bowie’s death publicly. And it sounds like she understands what he meant to his fans but it really is insensitive to equate your loss with his widow’s loss. Considering Iman lost her husband and her mother only months apart, I don’t know how she’s done it thus far.

I really bristled at the ‘friend’ who felt they needed to remind Iman her husband was dead. I would quickly remove those kinds of friends from all future party invites. I also can’t understand the need to ask about a future relationship at all. She was with her husband for 26 years, let the poor woman grieve. Whether she moves on to another relationship or not, I have no doubt she’ll do what’s right for her. But I do agree with her, there will never be another Bowie.

ZB4428_231650_0296

BillCunnin_ZB4486_323853_0067 class="alignnone size-large wp-image-597909" />

GLAMOURWOM_B1265_307390_0119

7 Responses to “Iman: David Bowie ‘is always going to be my husband. I will never remarry’”

  1. Elisabeth says:
    October 30, 2018 at 7:19 am

    I’d imagine that Bowie is a tough act to follow

    Reply
  2. cannibell says:
    October 30, 2018 at 7:36 am

    I loved them together because they always looked so happy. My mother (z”l) was a young widow who never stopped loving my dad (z”l), right up to the moment she died. That was 44 years after he did.

    Had Iman gone first, Bowie (z”l) would probably be saying and doing exactly the same thing.

    Reply
  3. ElleBee says:
    October 30, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I hope she gets counselling. She’s probably having a hard time with it being so public.

    Reply
  4. RBC says:
    October 30, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Why some people go up to celebrities and act like they are close friends I will never understand. How many people would like a stranger coming up and touching them?
    People are strange

    Reply
  5. Marjorie says:
    October 30, 2018 at 7:43 am

    She has always been one of my all-time faves, I just love her. I don’t know how she’s handled her loss – I’m still sad about David, how must she feel? Plus she’s had to be there for their teenage daughter.

    There was a double rainbow over New York City the day he died. Peace, Iman.

    Reply
  6. Lala11_7 says:
    October 30, 2018 at 7:48 am

    I used to wonder…and worry about a love like that she’s describing…

    I don’t anymore…

    I get it…I TOTALLY get it…

    And I SO WONDER about folks when it comes to consent…why would you EVER think you could take a photo of someone…without their permission?

    Reply
  7. RspbryChelly says:
    October 30, 2018 at 8:05 am

    My step father passed away almost 10 yrs ago & my mother never dated anyone else. They weren’t together as long as Iman & David but I think her love for him is so fierce she can’t imagine or simply does not want to be with anyone else. It worried me for a while but not anymore. Her heart is with her husband.

    Reply

