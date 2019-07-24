Boris Johnson’s history of right-wing racism embraced by far-right world leaders

As we discussed yesterday, Boris Johnson won his Tory party leadership vote, which means that he’ll replace Theresa May as prime minister of Great Britain. Theresa May was seen exiting 10 Downing Street today, her last day as PM. One of Johnson’s first acts in power was to hire Dominic Cummings as his new senior advisor. Cummings is best known as the guy who waged the successful Vote Leave/Brexit campaign, and he did so with data and racism and anti-immigration dog-whistles. This goes along perfectly with Boris Johnson’s history of racism and hateful racist dog-whistles and neo-colonialist bulls–t. And as such, far-right leaders and fascists from around the world are embracing Boris Johnson right now.
Rightwing, populist and nationalist leaders have welcomed Boris Johnson’s imminent arrival in Downing Street after Donald Trump praised the UK’s new prime minister as a “Britain Trump” who was “tough and smart” and would “do a great job”. In Italy, Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right, anti-immigration League and deputy prime minister, wished Johnson “all the best”, adding: “The fact that on the left they are painting him as ‘more dangerous than the League’ makes me like him even more.”
Brazil’s authoritarian far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, added his congratulations, tweeting that Johnson had been elected “on a commendable commitment to respect the wishes of the British people” and could “count on Brazil in the pursuit of free trade … and the defence of freedom and democracy”.
Pauline Hanson, the leader of the populist far-right One Nation movement in Australia, said she was “absolutely thrilled” that Johnson was to be Britain’s new prime minister, adding: “Hopefully the people of Britain can now have their voices heard” and “Bring on Brexit!”
In Germany, the leaders of the far-right, anti-immigration AfD’s parliamentary party, Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland, issued an official statement congratulating Johnson on his appointment as the next head of government.
Yikes. So what happens next, Brits? A general election in the fall? Will Labour leadership step up and give people some better options? And WTF is happening with Brexit at this point? SMDH.
"He's a liar, he is a racist. What more can you say? He doesn't represent any of the people of this country."
Here's what some Londoners had to say about the new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.https://t.co/JyuhRnmYd8 pic.twitter.com/SfNrrr6Mtx
July 24, 2019
He’s a prick who needs to be iliminated immediately, anyway anyhow. Disgusting.
To the Twitter video people… same.
P.s. what is happening?!
What a mess. I think many of us need to come to the harsh realization that a lot of people in this world agree with Boris Johnson and Donald Trump. There was a time when most people tried to keep their bigotry hidden, but now they feel emboldened and want everyone to know how hateful they are.
I agree Melissa. Reading the comments on many reputable newspaper’s Facebook pages about this you get a real feeling that so many people love that “lefties” are losing. They don’t care who wins so long as they are right wing and own their racism.
I’ve never felt so confused. As an Australian who loathes our current PM I take some very small comfort that he’s not a complete buffoon like Johnson. And his racism is still hidden. Our country is still obsessed with tax cuts.
I agree. It’s so terrifying how many people are filled with hate and fear. This news has had a huge affect on me as a Brit. How did these dangerous weasel creep in the back door? I need to tap out of the news cycle for a bit because I can really feel it starting to fuel my anxiety
Absolutely. These people are proud of the hate they put out into the world and it’s terrifying.
He has called the French “turds”, gay people “tank topped bum boys” and has recently asked about Irish leader Leo Varadkar ‘Why isn’t he called Murphy like all the rest of them’ and has won a £1,000 prize for a rude poem about the Turkish president having sex with a goat.
What the fu*k is going on in the world, that this person is allowed into power? Larry The Downing Street Cat would be a better option than him.
Trump and Brexit have unleashed a racist element in society and enabled racist politicians such as Trump and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson (his full name) to flourish.
It will be interesting to see whether the extreme right wing will be quite so happy to embrace him when they find out that Boris has Turkish, Muslim and Russian Jewish roots through his great grandfathers.
It is ironic that the family changed name from Kemal to Johnson (a maternal grandmother’s maiden name) during the First World War to avoid a backlash and discrimination in Britain of being associated with Turkey/the Ottoman Empire that were allied with Germany!
Putin is assembling his army for world domination. Dominic Cummings has heavy links to Russia where he worked as an Strategy Advisory for many years.
The cold war is back on people.
Blowback is a bitch…
We get Obama…Blowback is Tramp…
We get Princess Meghan blowback is Brexit and Boris without Natasha….
That damn blowback….
Meghan has nothing to do with it. This has been years in the making. The only silver linning is he wasn’t chosen by the people I guess.
What the hell does Meghan have to do with Brexit? The vote happened months before anyone knew about her and Harrys relationship. They only started dating after the vote had even happened.
He’s so awful. This is a genuinely terrifying situation over here in the UK. The NYT has an op ed which does a good job of outlining some of the horror of this latest episode of Brexit Bullsh-t https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/22/opinion/boris-johnson-prime-minister-britain.html#click=https://t.co/AL4fHay16E
I saw Trump in the above photo. Apparently twins separated at birth.
they look so much alike! but I do find little Johnson scarier since he is a bit more intelligent than Trump. At least this came out yesterday, sorry if someone already shared it and it made me smile a little in these sad times https://vimeo.com/349649184
The pictures choice are on point lol
Good god. As an American, appalled as I am about dump and his ilk, seeing it spread is even more sickening. This seems catastrophic.
Has Trump sent him an invite to Mar-a-lago yet?