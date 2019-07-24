Boris Johnson’s history of right-wing racism embraced by far-right world leaders

As we discussed yesterday, Boris Johnson won his Tory party leadership vote, which means that he’ll replace Theresa May as prime minister of Great Britain. Theresa May was seen exiting 10 Downing Street today, her last day as PM. One of Johnson’s first acts in power was to hire Dominic Cummings as his new senior advisor. Cummings is best known as the guy who waged the successful Vote Leave/Brexit campaign, and he did so with data and racism and anti-immigration dog-whistles. This goes along perfectly with Boris Johnson’s history of racism and hateful racist dog-whistles and neo-colonialist bulls–t. And as such, far-right leaders and fascists from around the world are embracing Boris Johnson right now.

Rightwing, populist and nationalist leaders have welcomed Boris Johnson’s imminent arrival in Downing Street after Donald Trump praised the UK’s new prime minister as a “Britain Trump” who was “tough and smart” and would “do a great job”. In Italy, Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right, anti-immigration League and deputy prime minister, wished Johnson “all the best”, adding: “The fact that on the left they are painting him as ‘more dangerous than the League’ makes me like him even more.” Brazil’s authoritarian far-right president, Jair Bolsonaro, added his congratulations, tweeting that Johnson had been elected “on a commendable commitment to respect the wishes of the British people” and could “count on Brazil in the pursuit of free trade … and the defence of freedom and democracy”. Pauline Hanson, the leader of the populist far-right One Nation movement in Australia, said she was “absolutely thrilled” that Johnson was to be Britain’s new prime minister, adding: “Hopefully the people of Britain can now have their voices heard” and “Bring on Brexit!” In Germany, the leaders of the far-right, anti-immigration AfD’s parliamentary party, Alice Weidel and Alexander Gauland, issued an official statement congratulating Johnson on his appointment as the next head of government.

[From The Guardian]

Yikes. So what happens next, Brits? A general election in the fall? Will Labour leadership step up and give people some better options? And WTF is happening with Brexit at this point? SMDH.

"He's a liar, he is a racist. What more can you say? He doesn't represent any of the people of this country." Here's what some Londoners had to say about the new British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.https://t.co/JyuhRnmYd8 pic.twitter.com/SfNrrr6Mtx — euronews (@euronews) July 24, 2019