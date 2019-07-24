Are Leo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt hanging out & making beautiful art together?

I like reading gossip stories from The Sun because usually it’s clear as day when a celebrity’s publicist has called up one of their gossip people for a quick story. It’s also clear as day when they’re just throwing crap at the wall to see what sticks. Let’s see which option this story is. In this week’s Simon Boyles column for The Sun’s Bizarre section, Boyles dutifully suggests that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio get along so famously that now they’re… sculpting together. They do ART together in Brad’s studio. Yeah.

Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze have some stiff competition for Hollywood’s hottest pottery wheel. I can reveal Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have been bonding over the art form — though not quite like Demi and the late hunk did in hit Nineties film Ghost. Brad and Leo have enjoyed late-night sessions at Brad’s LA mansion after striking up a bromance filming their new movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. A source close to the pair said: “Brad’s got his own sculpting studio at his house and Leo loves coming over to use it. They sometimes hang out with Brad’s artist pals, but other times it’s just the two of them. Leo brings sandwiches over from their favourite place, Fat Sal’s, and they spend their boys’ nights creating art until the early hours.”

[From The Sun]

First of all, NO. Second of all, this is not happening, at all. Third of all, did Brad’s team want us to think this? Because that’s what I wonder. Brad’s team has leaked stories to People, Page Six and The Sun with some regularity over the past two or three years, and I wonder if this is some publicist’s fluff ahead of the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. For what it’s worth, Leo doesn’t seem at all interested in anything to do with Brad. It’s a combination of things, really – Leo prefers to spend time with his bros, his Wolf Pack, of which he is the clear leader and most famous alpha wolf. Brad is too much competition. I also think that Brad just seems a bit desperate to seem cool these days, like he’s trying to hard to be chummy with Margot Robbie and Leo and all they want to do is go off somewhere and play poker with the bros. So Brad just sits in his studio alone and sculpts. And cries whilst staring at the ocean, probably.