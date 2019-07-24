Are Leo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt hanging out & making beautiful art together?

I like reading gossip stories from The Sun because usually it’s clear as day when a celebrity’s publicist has called up one of their gossip people for a quick story. It’s also clear as day when they’re just throwing crap at the wall to see what sticks. Let’s see which option this story is. In this week’s Simon Boyles column for The Sun’s Bizarre section, Boyles dutifully suggests that Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio get along so famously that now they’re… sculpting together. They do ART together in Brad’s studio. Yeah.
Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze have some stiff competition for Hollywood’s hottest pottery wheel. I can reveal Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have been bonding over the art form — though not quite like Demi and the late hunk did in hit Nineties film Ghost.
Brad and Leo have enjoyed late-night sessions at Brad’s LA mansion after striking up a bromance filming their new movie Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.
A source close to the pair said: “Brad’s got his own sculpting studio at his house and Leo loves coming over to use it. They sometimes hang out with Brad’s artist pals, but other times it’s just the two of them. Leo brings sandwiches over from their favourite place, Fat Sal’s, and they spend their boys’ nights creating art until the early hours.”
First of all, NO. Second of all, this is not happening, at all. Third of all, did Brad’s team want us to think this? Because that’s what I wonder. Brad’s team has leaked stories to People, Page Six and The Sun with some regularity over the past two or three years, and I wonder if this is some publicist’s fluff ahead of the release of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. For what it’s worth, Leo doesn’t seem at all interested in anything to do with Brad. It’s a combination of things, really – Leo prefers to spend time with his bros, his Wolf Pack, of which he is the clear leader and most famous alpha wolf. Brad is too much competition. I also think that Brad just seems a bit desperate to seem cool these days, like he’s trying to hard to be chummy with Margot Robbie and Leo and all they want to do is go off somewhere and play poker with the bros. So Brad just sits in his studio alone and sculpts. And cries whilst staring at the ocean, probably.
Is sculpting code for alcohol & weed?
Frankly, I don’t think these two can handle each other and just doing the minimum to promote the movie.
I don’t think they can either, which is where this story comes from I think. I know we have said on here that they seem a little stiff around each other at the promotional events, so I wonder if others have said that and its gotten back to their PR team so they put out this ridiculous fluff piece.
OMG I’m laughing so hard at this story. “sometimes they hang out with his artist friends, sometimes just the two of them with some sandwiches.” Like, what??
I feel like Brad Pitt is trying to desperately to be seen as “cool” that its just coming across as pathetic. Be like Clooney. He’s just cool. Sure, a little thirsty, but cool. It’s like he is having a hard time aging in Hollywood.
Me too, thanks for the much-needed laugh, The Sun! ‘They sometimes hang out with Brad’s artist pals, but other times it’s just the two of them’ ROFLOL!
LOL
I guess I am just too old because I never really got Leonardo. He was “cute” when he was younger, he is a superior actor but I do not find him all that attractive. Since 95% of the world disagrees with me, I guess I am just weird. LOL! LOL!
“Sculpting studio”?
And not one “Ghost” Patrick Swayze/Demi Moore meme so far?
You disappoint me Internet.
Brad is still excited to be in the “game”. Compared to Margot and Leo, Brad appears too eager and desperate in the interviews for this movie. It’s weird.
LOL I think Leo’s about as likely to sculpt until the early hours of the morning as he is to date someone his own age.
hahah I actually laughed out loud. Thank you @Chisey
😂
I hope this means we can expect Brad n Leo memes enacting scenes from Ghost, Titanic, and Thelma and Louise.
Already have my tickets for this Sunday and I’m expecting a great time!
Tarantino should of been cancelled a long time ago. Even reviews have said this film has more foot fetish shots & girls rear ends than ever. All so Tarantino can jerk off to women’s feet. Seems Me too doesn’t apply to him & his very troublesome behaviour.
Margot said that Tarantino wasn’t sexual abuser, so he’s ok.
As much as i don’t like Pitt these days, this is a completely made up piece. Simon Boyle of the Sun is very well known for his lies, as is Dan Wooton, pretty much all the entertainment section of The Sun. No publicist needed for these stories.
GoldDerby says Brad might win BSA Oscar for his role in that movie.