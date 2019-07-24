Casey Affleck made a movie about a post-apocalyptic world without women, sigh

69th Berlin International Film Festival - Light Of My Life - Premiere

IndieWire’s headline was amazing: “#LightOfMyLife Trailer: Casey Affleck Directs Himself in Post-Apocalyptic Drama About World Without Women.” Casey Affleck was accused of sexually harassing female coworkers several years back. Two women filed civil lawsuits against him, and he settled both out of court through mediation. Those cases were briefly discussed in 2016-17, when he was campaigning for an Oscar for Manchester by the Sea, a campaign which would ultimately be successful as all of the white bros of Hollywood lined up to support Affleck. But still, there’s an asterisk by Casey Affleck’s name and while he’s addressed the settled cases and spoken some words about #MeToo, I’ve never really gotten the sense that he actually did learn anything. So… it’s kind of funny that noted sexual-harassment-case-settler Casey Affleck would want to direct a movie about “a world without women.” Those pesky bitches just need to be edited out of the narrative. That’s what Casey learned: just make movies with only dudes.

For his long-awaited followup to his controversial feature directorial debut, “I’m Still Here,” Casey Affleck picked a bit of a strange premise to tackle: a post-apocalyptic drama about a world without women. The actor and filmmaker settled two lawsuits in 2010 accusing him of sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct during the making of “I’m Still Here.” Despite the lawsuits being settled, Affleck has faced scrutiny over his behavior in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements.

When he debuted his latest film, “Light of My Life,” at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, he hit back at queries regarding its genesis. “It’s not. I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation,” Affleck said at the film’s festival press conference about the film being a response to his personal history. “I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It’s not something I can control.”

One thing to talk about in purely cinematic terms: Affleck’s apparent affection for other post-apocalyptic and survivalist dramas that hinge on the relationship between parent and child, like “The Road” and “Leave No Trace.” Both films appear to have influenced “Light of My Life,” which follows Affleck as a father attempting to hide his daughter after a plague kills the rest of the world’s female population.

[From Indie Wire]

“…After a plague kills the rest of the world’s female population…” The real plague was toxic masculinity, SPOILER. I loved the comment that this is “INCEL: The Movie.” Yes, very much in that vein. Here’s the trailer:

69th Berlin International Film Festival - Light Of My Life - Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

23 Responses to “Casey Affleck made a movie about a post-apocalyptic world without women, sigh”

  1. lucy2 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:23 am

    Nope.
    Let’s do a world without toxic abusive a-holes instead. So, bye bye Casey.

    Reply
  2. asdfa says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:28 am

    well! THIS should be an interesting film…

    Reply
  3. Valiantly Varnished says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:30 am

    Please…we all know if there were ever a post-apocalyptic plague the male population would be the first ones down.

    Reply
    • Jb says:
      July 24, 2019 at 11:18 am

      I feel like if almost ALL men were wiped out, it’d be a safer world? That it’d be a way for women to take control and get things back on track and with the young boys and limited men, we could start fresh?? Am I the only one?

      Reply
  4. Nickie says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:30 am

    oh man that must be a joke *facepalm
    MAN LIKE YOU ARE THE PLAGUE!

    Reply
  5. OriginalLala says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:30 am

    ugh, I have encountered men like this – their response to being called out is to just cut women out of everything they are involved with. eff that.

    Reply
  6. Steff says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:32 am

    What a pathetic little man.

    Reply
  7. SallyS says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Hollywood still gives him money for his movies.

    Reply
  8. Chaine says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:36 am

    Matt Damon must be salivating to see this, the ultimate “As a Father of Daughters” movie.

    Reply
  9. DS9 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:41 am

    Oh

    Reply
  10. TheOriginalMia says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:41 am

    I just can’t with the Affleck-Damon toxic masculinity and misogyny today. Good Lord.

    Reply
  11. Marty says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:42 am

    He ‘s not arrested yet?

    Reply
  12. Becks1 says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:42 am

    UGH. Just….UGH.

    Side note – anyone else read “diary of the unnamed midwife” or know if that’s being made into a movie? That or Station Eleven are my favorite stories in that genre.

    Reply
  13. The Recluse says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:43 am

    So, in other words, it’s about extinction.
    With modern technology women no longer necessarily need men to procreate, but I am curious to find out more about the scriptwriters of this project. Was their goal to glorify in maledom or to point out how necessary women truly are?

    Reply
  14. CROWHOOD says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:44 am

    Wow! Affleck brothers are coming in HOT with the misogyny. Glad to see they are staying on brand.

    Reply
  15. SuperStef says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:47 am

    He’s always come across as such a douchebag. Things haven’t changed much for him. I cancelled him years ago.

    Next!

    Reply
  16. Cate says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:47 am

    This is, at a minimum, SUCH a weird film premise. Like, if the world’s female population gets wiped out, isn’t that kind of…the end? Unless they are also deploying artificial wombs to birth the babies. And then all the men have raise these kids and deal with night wakeups, feeding, etc. Actually, now that I think about it, this could be comedy gold….

    Reply
  17. Dani says:
    July 24, 2019 at 10:57 am

    Honestly…good. I don’t want to be stuck on this planet after an apocalypse with a POS like Casey Affleck.

    Reply
  18. Fluffy Princess says:
    July 24, 2019 at 11:07 am

    :::Eye Roll:::: He’s such a douche canoe. This movie sounds stupid AND boooooooring.

    Incel: The movie — hahahahha that covers it.

    Reply
  19. h3Rh1GHN3SS says:
    July 24, 2019 at 11:10 am

    i was unable to buy into the characters, plot or atmosphere. nope.

    Reply
  20. Franny says:
    July 24, 2019 at 11:17 am

    It’s a douche fantasy about protecting women from rape. Just a chance to pound their chests and pretend to be righteous protectors.

    Yet, when it comes time to actually stand on the side of women who are raped or assaulted or harassed, most men (and Hollywood) are utterly silent. Or only speak up to reaffirm that they don’t know what happened, that a lot of women lie, that their friend/boss/frat brother is a good guy, or who cares, she must have led him on.

    Reply
  21. Valerie says:
    July 24, 2019 at 11:28 am

    Well, this should be a short movie. They’d never survive.

    Reply

