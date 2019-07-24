Casey Affleck made a movie about a post-apocalyptic world without women, sigh

IndieWire’s headline was amazing: “#LightOfMyLife Trailer: Casey Affleck Directs Himself in Post-Apocalyptic Drama About World Without Women.” Casey Affleck was accused of sexually harassing female coworkers several years back. Two women filed civil lawsuits against him, and he settled both out of court through mediation. Those cases were briefly discussed in 2016-17, when he was campaigning for an Oscar for Manchester by the Sea, a campaign which would ultimately be successful as all of the white bros of Hollywood lined up to support Affleck. But still, there’s an asterisk by Casey Affleck’s name and while he’s addressed the settled cases and spoken some words about #MeToo, I’ve never really gotten the sense that he actually did learn anything. So… it’s kind of funny that noted sexual-harassment-case-settler Casey Affleck would want to direct a movie about “a world without women.” Those pesky bitches just need to be edited out of the narrative. That’s what Casey learned: just make movies with only dudes.
For his long-awaited followup to his controversial feature directorial debut, “I’m Still Here,” Casey Affleck picked a bit of a strange premise to tackle: a post-apocalyptic drama about a world without women. The actor and filmmaker settled two lawsuits in 2010 accusing him of sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct during the making of “I’m Still Here.” Despite the lawsuits being settled, Affleck has faced scrutiny over his behavior in the wake of the #MeToo and Time’s Up anti-harassment movements.
When he debuted his latest film, “Light of My Life,” at the Berlin International Film Festival earlier this year, he hit back at queries regarding its genesis. “It’s not. I wrote this movie and made this movie before all of those things became part of the conversation,” Affleck said at the film’s festival press conference about the film being a response to his personal history. “I hope people keep their minds open and be responsible and measured in their reactions. And people can talk for themselves. It’s not something I can control.”
One thing to talk about in purely cinematic terms: Affleck’s apparent affection for other post-apocalyptic and survivalist dramas that hinge on the relationship between parent and child, like “The Road” and “Leave No Trace.” Both films appear to have influenced “Light of My Life,” which follows Affleck as a father attempting to hide his daughter after a plague kills the rest of the world’s female population.
“…After a plague kills the rest of the world’s female population…” The real plague was toxic masculinity, SPOILER. I loved the comment that this is “INCEL: The Movie.” Yes, very much in that vein. Here’s the trailer:
Let’s do a world without toxic abusive a-holes instead. So, bye bye Casey.
Please…we all know if there were ever a post-apocalyptic plague the male population would be the first ones down.
I feel like if almost ALL men were wiped out, it’d be a safer world? That it’d be a way for women to take control and get things back on track and with the young boys and limited men, we could start fresh?? Am I the only one?
MAN LIKE YOU ARE THE PLAGUE!
ugh, I have encountered men like this – their response to being called out is to just cut women out of everything they are involved with. eff that.
Hollywood still gives him money for his movies.
Matt Damon must be salivating to see this, the ultimate “As a Father of Daughters” movie.
I just can’t with the Affleck-Damon toxic masculinity and misogyny today. Good Lord.
Side note – anyone else read “diary of the unnamed midwife” or know if that’s being made into a movie? That or Station Eleven are my favorite stories in that genre.
So, in other words, it’s about extinction.
With modern technology women no longer necessarily need men to procreate, but I am curious to find out more about the scriptwriters of this project. Was their goal to glorify in maledom or to point out how necessary women truly are?
Wow! Affleck brothers are coming in HOT with the misogyny. Glad to see they are staying on brand.
He’s always come across as such a douchebag. Things haven’t changed much for him. I cancelled him years ago.
This is, at a minimum, SUCH a weird film premise. Like, if the world’s female population gets wiped out, isn’t that kind of…the end? Unless they are also deploying artificial wombs to birth the babies. And then all the men have raise these kids and deal with night wakeups, feeding, etc. Actually, now that I think about it, this could be comedy gold….
Honestly…good. I don’t want to be stuck on this planet after an apocalypse with a POS like Casey Affleck.
:::Eye Roll:::: He’s such a douche canoe. This movie sounds stupid AND boooooooring.
It’s a douche fantasy about protecting women from rape. Just a chance to pound their chests and pretend to be righteous protectors.
Yet, when it comes time to actually stand on the side of women who are raped or assaulted or harassed, most men (and Hollywood) are utterly silent. Or only speak up to reaffirm that they don’t know what happened, that a lot of women lie, that their friend/boss/frat brother is a good guy, or who cares, she must have led him on.
Well, this should be a short movie. They’d never survive.