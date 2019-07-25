“The ‘Gemini Man’ trailer looks awful, but at least Clive Owen got paid” links
  • July 25, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Gemini Man trailer is a good example for why I dislike Gemini peeps, but hey, Clive Owen got a paycheck for this mess. [JustJared]
Angelina Jolie was photographed in a sack dress this week. [LaineyGossip]
The “happy birthday loser” cake is still cake, so I would eat it. [Dlisted]
Did Amber Portwood’s husband cheat on her? [Starcasm]
Do we need Beverly Hills 90210 trading cards? [Seriously OMG]
I disagree! Dear Frankie is Gerard Butler’s best movie. [Pajiba]
Happy 50th birthday week to Jennifer Lopez! [GFY]
Margot Robbie is plucking my last nerve with this makeup. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Melania Trump had the weirdest counterprogramming yesterday. [Jezebel]

Nicole Murphy is all smiles at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““The ‘Gemini Man’ trailer looks awful, but at least Clive Owen got paid” links”

  1. notpretentious says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:37 pm

    Kaiser you don’t like Gemini’s?! Me and Angie (Jolie) are Geminis. Holds head in…confusion, lol.

    Reply
  2. Down and Out says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:39 pm

    Bring back From the Desk of Clive Owen!

    Reply
  3. Valiantly Varnished says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    All the Gemini hate this week. I’m feeling personally attacked. I’ve seen this trailer a bunch of times at the theater. It doesn’t look THAT awful.

    Reply
    • Karen2 says:
      July 25, 2019 at 12:55 pm

      Some ppl have problems with non jokey Will & I agree the trailer looks OK. No worse than so many Alister doppleganger movies. The adults in that family work hard. Also. Nice to see Winstead still getting roles after her boos irrelevant grown kids tried to torpedo her career.

      Reply
  4. snazzy says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    I always loved Clive Owen. Why did he disappear? Or did I just lose sight of him?

    EDIT: Just saw the trailer, looks like a fun movie that one doesn’t need to think too much about, just enjoy the action.

    Reply
  5. Fluffy Princess says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Will needs a hit–and not one that’s attached to Disney. His script picker has been off in the last few years — hopefully, this will be a good one for him… Also, Clive Owen.

    Reply
  6. Hernandez says:
    July 25, 2019 at 12:56 pm

    Good day.ɴᴏᴡ ʙᴀsɪᴄᴀʟʟʏ ᴍᴀᴋᴇ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ $𝟼,𝟶𝟶𝟶-$𝟾,𝟶𝟶𝟶 ᴀ ᴍᴏɴᴛʜ ᴏɴʟɪɴᴇ. ɪᴛ’s ᴇɴᴏᴜɢʜ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴏᴍғᴏʀᴛᴀʙʟʏ ʀᴇᴘʟᴀᴄᴇ ᴍʏ ᴏʟᴅ ᴊᴏʙs ɪɴᴄᴏᴍᴇ, ᴇsᴘᴇᴄɪᴀʟʟʏ ᴄᴏɴsɪᴅᴇʀɪɴɢ ɪ ᴏɴʟʏ ᴡᴏʀᴋ ᴀʙᴏᴜᴛ 𝟷𝟶-𝟷𝟹 ʜᴏᴜʀs ᴀ ᴡᴇᴇᴋ ғʀᴏᴍ ʜᴏᴍᴇ. ɪ ᴡᴀs ᴀᴍᴀᴢᴇᴅ ʜᴏᴡ ᴇᴀsʏ ɪᴛ ᴡᴀs ᴀғᴛᴇʀ ɪ ᴛʀɪᴇᴅ ɪᴛ… http://xurl.es/wittc

    Reply
  7. JaneEyreApparent says:
    July 25, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    100% agree. Dear Frankie is a fantastic movie. In fact, I think I’ll give it a re-watch today.

    Reply
  8. Ruyana says:
    July 25, 2019 at 2:01 pm

    Gemini man sounds an awful lot like Looper.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment