“The ‘Gemini Man’ trailer looks awful, but at least Clive Owen got paid” links

The Gemini Man trailer is a good example for why I dislike Gemini peeps, but hey, Clive Owen got a paycheck for this mess. [JustJared]
Angelina Jolie was photographed in a sack dress this week. [LaineyGossip]
The “happy birthday loser” cake is still cake, so I would eat it. [Dlisted]
Did Amber Portwood’s husband cheat on her? [Starcasm]
Do we need Beverly Hills 90210 trading cards? [Seriously OMG]
I disagree! Dear Frankie is Gerard Butler’s best movie. [Pajiba]
Happy 50th birthday week to Jennifer Lopez! [GFY]
Margot Robbie is plucking my last nerve with this makeup. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Melania Trump had the weirdest counterprogramming yesterday. [Jezebel]
Kaiser you don’t like Gemini’s?! Me and Angie (Jolie) are Geminis. Holds head in…confusion, lol.
Lol yes – Angelina IS a Gemini. 😂😂
Bring back From the Desk of Clive Owen!
All the Gemini hate this week. I’m feeling personally attacked. I’ve seen this trailer a bunch of times at the theater. It doesn’t look THAT awful.
Some ppl have problems with non jokey Will & I agree the trailer looks OK. No worse than so many Alister doppleganger movies. The adults in that family work hard. Also. Nice to see Winstead still getting roles after her boos irrelevant grown kids tried to torpedo her career.
I always loved Clive Owen. Why did he disappear? Or did I just lose sight of him?
EDIT: Just saw the trailer, looks like a fun movie that one doesn’t need to think too much about, just enjoy the action.
God, I wish Owen had been James Bond. He was perfect for it.
Will needs a hit–and not one that’s attached to Disney. His script picker has been off in the last few years — hopefully, this will be a good one for him… Also, Clive Owen.
100% agree. Dear Frankie is a fantastic movie. In fact, I think I’ll give it a re-watch today.
Gemini man sounds an awful lot like Looper.