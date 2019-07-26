Taylor Swift has a new Capital One commercial where she screws up normal jobs

When you’re super-famous for being an athlete or a singer/performer or actor, people just throw money at you to be the face of whatever product. So it is with Serena Williams and Taylor Swift, both of whom must be getting paid SERIOUS money to shill for Capital One. Of all the endorsements, surely Capital One is the most lucrative? Capital One gets celebrity spokespeople like Jennifer Garner, Alec Baldwin, Samuel L. Jackson and yes, Serena. Serena’s Capital One commercials are omnipresent during the US Open. And Taylor Swift’s latest Capital One ad is about to be everywhere too:
It’s cute but I bet she actually does not know how to shake a cocktail, because lord that was a mess. This is all synergy for Taylor – she gets paid for appearing in the commercials (and paid handsomely, I would think), but she also has a deal with Capital One where their cardholders get to “pre-order an exclusive bundle that includes a digital edition the album along with a one-of-a-kind T-shirt.” So there you go. Tay is getting paid ten different ways, basically. I wonder how much this whole sponsorship is worth? Eight figures would be my guess.
Meanwhile, it was just announced that Taylor will receive the inaugural Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards on August 11. It must be so strange to be considered an Icon…by teens and tweens.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Saw it this morning. It was cute.
It’s got to be hard to have to work extra jobs to make ends meet.
If only she had her masters, she wouldn’t have to resort to odd jobs!
The bundles are to artificially inflate album sales so she can ensure she debuts at #1. It does not mean much except bragging rights these days because artists make penny’s per sale or stream now. The big money is touring and merch. The album’s are just a commercial to get people to buy tickets. Kind of a shame
The fact that she has four different versions of her album (with like pictures and journal entries) will also inflate her album sales. It’s a crime the way she can manipulate her fans in that way, mostly so she can break those records. Because you’re right, her money comes from her tours and these type of endorsements. It’s hard to see how her album does with the general public now since she tampers with the sales, because her singles don’t dominate like they use to.
Yep. I used to work at Warner Bros. Records, know “The Industry.” Everything you said is totally true!
Albums. Pennies. Plurals.
She’s old enough to start looking ridiculous
Mentally she still is a teenager so I’m sure she’ll love it.