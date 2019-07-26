Taylor Swift has a new Capital One commercial where she screws up normal jobs

When you’re super-famous for being an athlete or a singer/performer or actor, people just throw money at you to be the face of whatever product. So it is with Serena Williams and Taylor Swift, both of whom must be getting paid SERIOUS money to shill for Capital One. Of all the endorsements, surely Capital One is the most lucrative? Capital One gets celebrity spokespeople like Jennifer Garner, Alec Baldwin, Samuel L. Jackson and yes, Serena. Serena’s Capital One commercials are omnipresent during the US Open. And Taylor Swift’s latest Capital One ad is about to be everywhere too:

It’s cute but I bet she actually does not know how to shake a cocktail, because lord that was a mess. This is all synergy for Taylor – she gets paid for appearing in the commercials (and paid handsomely, I would think), but she also has a deal with Capital One where their cardholders get to “pre-order an exclusive bundle that includes a digital edition the album along with a one-of-a-kind T-shirt.” So there you go. Tay is getting paid ten different ways, basically. I wonder how much this whole sponsorship is worth? Eight figures would be my guess.

Meanwhile, it was just announced that Taylor will receive the inaugural Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards on August 11. It must be so strange to be considered an Icon…by teens and tweens.