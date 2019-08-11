Fake redneck/poseur Kid Rock has some sexist things to say about Taylor Swift

Embed from Getty Images

You guys know me – I’m the one who’s always calling out Taylor Swift’s incessant victim narrative, the one where she’s always minding her own business and mean people just attack her out of nowhere, and POOR TAYLOR. Except that sometimes, that actually does happen – someone will attack her out of the blue and it’s just a reminder that yes, even Taylor gets her share of sexist/misogynistic bulls–t. On Friday, out of the blue, Kid Rock decided to chime in with some thoughts about Taylor’s politics and why she’s out of the political closet and supporting progressive/liberal candidates and issues.

Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl. -Kid Rock — Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 9, 2019

There are so many moving parts to this hideous tweet, so many ways to be offended. First of all, I think Taylor is image-conscious but she’s not going to PRETEND to support certain issues or candidates just to, like, cozy up to Hollywood? And besides that, Hollywood would LOVE to have more of Taylor. Taylor is box office. Taylor is popular in a way that few movie stars are. My guess is that Taylor gets offered a lot of stuff and she turns it down. Third of all, Kid Rock’s argument is just stupid – he paints her as someone who is only playing a progressive to get the attention of Hollywood, and then once she gets that attention, she’ll have to trade sexual favors? I really can’t. I cannot with any of this. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE.

Also: Kid Rock’s out-of-nowhere misogyny directed at Taylor just served as a reminder to many people that he’s a stupid poseur, racist and idiot. (And I just realized that I am more authentically redneck than Kid Rock and my mind is blown.)

Never forget that Kid Rock is a rich guy named Bob in redneck drag whose mediocrity is only surpassed by his cheesiness. — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) August 9, 2019

Kid Rock is part of a proud tradition of rich kids pretending to be working class and growing up to be Republicans — Bяyan (@MurderBryan) August 9, 2019

Always remember that Kid Rock has been an actor his entire life. No one wanted to be more famous. A rich kid who pretended to be a rapper, then somehow morphed into “trailer trash,” despite being raised in a mansion. pic.twitter.com/HV3iDMWs0c — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) August 9, 2019

