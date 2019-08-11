Fake redneck/poseur Kid Rock has some sexist things to say about Taylor Swift

You guys know me – I’m the one who’s always calling out Taylor Swift’s incessant victim narrative, the one where she’s always minding her own business and mean people just attack her out of nowhere, and POOR TAYLOR. Except that sometimes, that actually does happen – someone will attack her out of the blue and it’s just a reminder that yes, even Taylor gets her share of sexist/misogynistic bulls–t. On Friday, out of the blue, Kid Rock decided to chime in with some thoughts about Taylor’s politics and why she’s out of the political closet and supporting progressive/liberal candidates and issues.
Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.
-Kid Rock
— Kid Rock (@KidRock) August 9, 2019
There are so many moving parts to this hideous tweet, so many ways to be offended. First of all, I think Taylor is image-conscious but she’s not going to PRETEND to support certain issues or candidates just to, like, cozy up to Hollywood? And besides that, Hollywood would LOVE to have more of Taylor. Taylor is box office. Taylor is popular in a way that few movie stars are. My guess is that Taylor gets offered a lot of stuff and she turns it down. Third of all, Kid Rock’s argument is just stupid – he paints her as someone who is only playing a progressive to get the attention of Hollywood, and then once she gets that attention, she’ll have to trade sexual favors? I really can’t. I cannot with any of this. LEAVE TAYLOR ALONE.
Also: Kid Rock’s out-of-nowhere misogyny directed at Taylor just served as a reminder to many people that he’s a stupid poseur, racist and idiot. (And I just realized that I am more authentically redneck than Kid Rock and my mind is blown.)
Never forget that Kid Rock is a rich guy named Bob in redneck drag whose mediocrity is only surpassed by his cheesiness.
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) August 9, 2019
Kid Rock is part of a proud tradition of rich kids pretending to be working class and growing up to be Republicans
— Bяyan (@MurderBryan) August 9, 2019
Always remember that Kid Rock has been an actor his entire life. No one wanted to be more famous. A rich kid who pretended to be a rapper, then somehow morphed into “trailer trash,” despite being raised in a mansion. pic.twitter.com/HV3iDMWs0c
— Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) August 9, 2019
Photos courtesy of Getty.
What?! I did not know Kid rock was from a wealthy family! He’s a POS, I can’t stand him
Well I don’t know, just look at the “shack” he had to grow up in…the 5660 sq ft shack on 5 acres.
https://tasteofcountry.com/kid-rock-childhood-home-pictures/
Yep he’s a gigantic faaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaake.
Someone needed attention.
And does he never shower?
Yeah, he always looks so gross and greasy.
Let’s not forget that this racist POS has a black son that he tries to use as a shield against call outs about being racist.
Bob is hot flaming garbage.
He flys the confederate flag at his concerts and uses a faux southern accent and claims to have grown up in a trailer. Maybe he was thinking about the time he was in the horse trailer near the stables. We all know celebrities reinvent themselves, but to go from white bread mansion reared Vanilla Ice wannabe to a loathsome, misogynistic unwashed Cheeto loving idiot that’s not reinvention that’s absolute possession.
I didn’t know Michigan was a southern state…
Ok the headline really cracked me up for some reason.
Anyway, kidrock doesn’t know who he messed up with. Snake army is a bunch of bullies, except I don’t feel bad for this racist.
He went after Beyoncé before too. Who’s next, Lady Gaga? Beyhive, Snake Fam And Little Monsters UNITE!
Methinks someone is a bit jelly over someone else’s Hollywood connections. PS Bob – Taylor has already been in a few movies, so it’s not like this is a new thing for her.
Also, before he became the redneck messiah, it was known that 45 was desperate to be accepted by the Hollywood elite. They just became an easy target when he started his bid for the White House.
I remember an interview of him from years ago, before he became more well known. He came across as a misogynistic douchebag. He hasn’t changed.
This is the guy who divorced Pamela Anderson because she appeared in that Borat movie – he claimed she embarrassed him. Nah, she embarrassed herself by getting with him in the first place.
They were never married. I’m sorry I know that.
Poor Bob. He’s no longer the lead Taylor Swift story trending on Twitter. She upstaged him herself by getting drunk at a party last night.
I had no idea he grew up wealthy. He’s one celeb that just needs to go away. Most of the rap/rock fakes went away 15 years ago, why must he stay?? Ugh..
Taylor Swift never does anything without a motive behind it to try to benefit Taylor Swift. Of course she is sucking up to Hollywood to get in the movies. I figured that out on my own before Kid Rock ever brought it up. Taylor Swift does stuff to benefit Taylor Swift. And really what kind of an actress would she be. Not a very good one in my opinion.
She doesnt need to be political to be in movies though. She had already done Valentine’s Day, The Giver and a stint on New Girl all before Cats and all before her political image came out. Also, she did audition to be in Les Mis and perhaps that goodwill with Tom Hooper is why she got Cats….I dont know. All Im saying is that if she wants to be in actor she didnt need to be political to get there.
I don’t know why anyone would give credibility to Kid Rock’s statement by playing well actually…
She also doesn’t need to perform sexual acts to get jobs, which is what this old, unwashed pig is saying she did.
What a ridiculous thing to say. She’s rich enough and has enough connections to get acting jobs without going the casting couch method. Kid Rock is a filthy, ignorant d-bag who seems to have a mountain of hatred against successful women.
Swift’s ambitions, for Hollywood or not, isn’t the story here. A disgusting misogynistic attack from this cretinous Trump lover is.
I mean, she’s already done acting and was terrible. But you’re missing the point. He was implying that along with “pretending” to be a democrat, she’s sleeping her way into Hollywood. That’s a gross and misogynistic allegation.
He’s a disgusting pig and I hope her fans go after him.
God he is disgusting.
So few celebrities carry water for Trump, but here’s one. Robert Ritchie must owe some bad people good money.
That’s gross. I’ve always disliked him intensely for his misogyny. I did not know he had a privileged upbringing. He’s just an asshole. I’m no Taylor Swift fan but sheesh this is just sexist bs; and calling her girl. That’s part of his act as a trashy white rapper 🤮
Hollywood isn’t begging Taylor to be in their movies. She was turned down for Les Miserables and a Joni Mitchell biopic. Does she even increase ratings for award shows? She gets hype but I’ve never noticed an increase. Kid Rock is a pathetic. He’s the last person who should throw stones.
And the director of Les Mis is the same director for Cats, which she is in. Obviously theres still some goodwill there.
He’s disgusting and a fraud. Had no idea he grew up so very privileged. Taylor is no more image conscious than every other celeb.
How is living in a bit of a big house on 5 acres that sold for $650,000 rich and privileged. I have a good sized house and hundreds of acres. I am not rich and privileged. I was 23 when I got married. We had nothing. We worked hard and are now getting to retirement age. We raised 3 kids and taught them hard work work pays off. They were never rich and privileged either. I dont understand how this is rich and privileged. And my comment has nothing to do with Kid Rock.
Most Americans have no savings and couldn’t afford a $2000 emergency. A home worth three quarters of a million dollars is insane to me. And I disagree with your implicit suggestion that hard work can make anyone successful. Guess what. I lost my job because of sexual harassment that the administration and local politicians refused to address. I begged them. I only made powerful enemies. Is that my fault Lindas? Do you understand that could leave someone with severe incapacitating trauma? No I’m not giving up but your lack of understanding or concern for others is fucking insane.
Thank you for helping me understand where you are coming from by running me down. Thats not always the way to get your point accross. To me celebrities and sports figures are rich and privileged. Not someone living their life in a large house on 5 acres.
Linda has to be a troll right? HAAAAAAAS TO BE
I completely agree with you. It sold for 650000 today, no way was it worth anywhere near that 40 years ago. And it’s in rural Michigan not LA nothing about this screams extreme privilege. Probably solid middle-class at the most.
Also, my house is worth close to this after almost doubling in value in the last 5 years in colorado- we are just normal working people too. Bought out home at a good price in one of the best neighborhoods and now it’s worth a lot. Other people in town call us the “rich” neighborhood, most of us are regular working people.
@Melody. Exactly. Nothing rich and privileged about it.
solid middle class but claimed to be raised poor living in a trailer park
Nope. Bob is a privileged SOB. His daddy owned multiple car dealerships. My former neighbor went to high school with “Kid Rock.” He’s always been a racist idiot and apparently his dad bought him anything he wanted until Bob got a black girl pregnant. So racism runs in the family.
I live in the blue collar Midwest, and by blue collar Midwest standards, Bob’s family would be considered pretty wealthy.
Ive never seen or owned anything close to $650,000 in my life. But sure, Jan.
Because he’s always claimed he was brought up dirt poor and clawed his way to the top. He was brought up in a solidly middle-class and financially stable household, not a trailer park in Bumblefuck, Arkansas.
LindaS I don’t think you’re trolling here,and of course I don’t know you whatsoever,but it sounds to me like you and your spouse were/are hardworking and you were very fortunate to have that hard work turn into success,for that I applaud and admire you.
On the other hand what Elizabeth commented is a sad hard truth many face,to me you sound like two reasonable women who have had different outcomes in your lives thus far.As has been said many times two things can be true simultaneously.
Also Linda S I can admit that my husband and myself both come from upper middle backgrounds.Mine -simple raised by young grandparents who could give me a lot,and I was always and still am grateful.My husband is second generation American-he’s Siciliano and when his parents came here they were called (filthy,filthy words ,like N-word)by school classmates and people loved to acuse his family of mafia connections-never mind the hard work they had to put in -to have what they do.(Land owners and farmers,no mafia)
My dearest friend considers herself and family to be very privileged,but they are not,at least not yet,they are Eastern European immigrants who have had to work day and night,but because of their impoverished humble beginnings they do consider themselves and their girls privileged.They are doctors who both work two jobs to have nice things and save money,so I suppose we could look at privileged vs hard work that equals success.
And LindaS if you are close to retirement age I’m again not judging you ,but just can’t help but wander if you were able to ecru your success in a happier,easier time in America.No shame in that 👏👏But our country is becoming harder for many who want to work hard and save,and I think those of us who have been successful/lucky at an earlier time must pay attention to the difficulties young people are facing.Was Kidd Rock privileged,well,IDK- but he’s not the guy who scrounged his way out of poverty as his songs imply.
And just to be clear when I say you may have lived in an easier,better America in no way am I saying that in a MAGA America way,just that economically things were easier for many in decades past.
His whole schtick was pretending he grew up in a trailer in the outskirts of Detroit. He did not. That is what people are calling out. Why would take time out of your day to defend Kid Rock?
You are privileged. So am I. We don’t have to worry if we will have enough money for food or to pay the light bill. Privileged does not mean that you didn’t work for anything, which is how I think you’re taking it. You have wealth privilege because you worked for it. We have unearned white privilege, we don’t get followed around stores, assumed to be dirty because we have cornrows. Or told to forget about slavery, it’s over but yet still see people flying the Confederate flag because that part, oh that’s our history! But God forbid a POC mention slavery. POC are not supposed to mention that part. They’re just whining, not like us who just preserve our history. Except for the bad parts that is. 😡 we just whitewash those parts and tell POC to get over it. But don’t you touch my statue! I’m just going off in general. I just get a feeling you are one of those people who don’t acknowledge their unearned advantages. Don’t you think being white gave you more opportunities?
Guess what? If you have hundreds of acres you’re not bloody poor.
Privileged drivel at it’s best, your comment
He’s a gross, abusive pos. Because she’s a woman, of course he has to use the wh*re card to try to silence, control, and punish her. Oldest trick in the book. It’s good that he’s being called out. Taylor Swift is a problematic, so it’s also kind of surprising. Sadly though, if he had targeted other female singers, rappers, actresses, or models the exact same way, he would have been believed and defended, and it wouldn’t have just been men or conservatives supporting his misogynistic abuse either.
I appreciate that Chrissy Teigen made fun of the fact that he SIGNED HIS OWN TWEET. Like what??
Also I am a Taylor fan, but it’s always so jarring to see her old face. I think her work was really good because she looks pretty and not like someone who’s had a lot of work done. And I know she was younger then but there’s no way her eyes and nose changed that much naturally.
She’s had excellent work, very natural. She still looks like herself.
Every woman should delete his music from their play list & turn the station when his songs come on.
His tweet has over 145K likes but some people will still try to say that misogyny and sexism doesn’t exist.
Watch out, this guy may run for president. That disgusting tweet has more likes than many of the current White House occupant.
He grew up rich?? I didn’t know that! He’s a douche and I cant remember a single song from him since that duet with Sheryl Crowe from 16 years ago. So…he sucks.
Robert Ritchie is from Romeo Michigan and his dad owned several car dealerships. His dad purchased a share of a record company so that Robbie could be famous. The irony of attacking Taylor Swift about being fake is off the charts. He tried being a poor man’s vanilla ice but that didn’t work so he went hillbilly.
And he’s a racist douche.
And he was out campaigning for Romney in 2012