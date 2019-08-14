The first ‘Little Women’ trailer is here: do you love it or do you hate it?

I stan Greta Gerwig and I can write (and have written) lengthy diatribes about why Lady Bird is a brilliant movie, a tiny gem of a film about being a girl at a certain moment in time, and about complicated mother-daughter relationships and all of those female rites of passage that usually go unnoticed by mainstream films. Like, Lady Bird means that much to me. It’s brilliant. I was intrigued when Gerwig chose to adapt Little Women for the screen as her follow-up to Lady Bird. I was more intrigued by the choice of Saoirse Ronan as Jo March and Timothee Chalamet as Rich Boy Laurie. The first photos had me believing in the project, especially since it really looked like Gerwig got the Jo-Laurie relationship right. But now I’m having second thoughts about all of this, honestly. Behold, the first trailer:
I’ve watched this about four times, trying to figure out which parts bug me. I think one of the main problems I might have is that it feels too much like “From the Oscar-nominated Lady Bird, here’s Greta Gerwig’s Little Women,” when it should be “here’s Gerwig’s faithful adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women.” Gerwig might have inserted herself too much, but again, I’m just basing that theory on the trailer. It feels like Gerwig has modernized the language, plot and themes just a tad too much and made an adaptation for tweens and teens who have never read the book.
Other things I’d like to note… it feels like Gerwig is trying to make us like Amy March, played by Florence Pugh? And I’m like… Amy sucks, period, the end. Amy is not the heroine. Jo March was a modern literary heroine for her time, but there’s no need to go SO modern for her story. And Emma Watson’s Meg seems to be… um… well, better to say as little as possible. My nemesis Laura Dern plays Marmie and… it’s fine. It will be okay. Meryl Streep as Aunt March is basically the American version of Downton Abbey’s Dowager Countess now. And did you know James Norton plays Mr. Brook, Meg’s eventual husband? Hm. But Timothee is really selling Laurie.
*sees Amy*
INSTANT RAGE.
In all seriousness, this looks pretty good!
Weren’t girls in the book American? Why’s everyone British?
Soarse’s American accent has bugged me since The Lovely Bones. I’m also not looking forward to Emma Watson’s struggle accent.
Lol good point (the actress from Sharp Objects is Australian, though). I think it looks pretty good and I’ll definitely be seeing it, not in the theater but when it becomes available through streaming or on hbo or something. I’m a big fan of the 1994 adaptation so I’ll have to try to not allow that to cloud my judgement.
Amy is the WORST. the worst! She’s the primary reason I have never liked that book. I know that Jo and Laurie wouldn’t work, but I hate that he ends up with Amy. I HATE AMY!!!!!
LOL. I have feelings about this. I’m not going to see movie anyway, but if they try to make Amy anything other than THE WORST, I’m really not going to see it.
Emma Watson has like four facial expressions max, right?
yeah, this isn’t really working for me. plus, did we really need another adaptation? it feels a bit too modern for what the story is. also, I secretly always liked Amy the best although I hate that she ends up with Laurie. Jo seems kind of smug to me, but that might have to do with how old I was when I saw the 1994 adaptation. and I haven’t seen it since.
I’m… stunned at how bad this looks. Gerwig is incredible, I don’t know what happened here. It really does feel like a slick, dull, big studio version meant to update it for people who can’t read.
So true. Emma Watson isn’t that great but incredibly lucky. I’ll pass.
It seems to me that they’ve really butched up Jo, which I think Louisa May Alcott (who went by Lou) would have loved had she been around now, but she isn’t. Also the clothes in general look too pretty – the family was poor.
I really liked the BBC version from a year or two ago. It was low budget and featured Maya Hawke as Jo. She was ok and seemed promising. But I think Emily Watson might have been the best Marmee ever – all warmth and realism. Laura Dern – love her but I don’t think so.
I don’t understand some of these reactions …. I’m 24, this will be the first film adaption I see of Little Women. My friends and I are PUMPED.
We all shared the trailer, tearing up, and planning to splurge on iPic tix so we can eat and drink during it and have the time of our lives.
This looks so basic. Not a good trailer