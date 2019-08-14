Britney Spears made 80 trips to Target in 2018, which seems kind of reasonable?

Jamie Spears has been Britney Spears’ conservator since 2008. His first task was simply providing emotional and mental stability for Britney, getting her healthy and functioning and seeing good doctors. Then, slowly, Jamie started allowing Britney to reintroduce herself as a public figure, with limitations of course. There were albums, tours, carefully vetted boyfriends, and various sponsorships. Eventually, there was the lucrative Vegas residency, for which Britney reportedly earned around $140 million. She also has lucrative fragrance lines and tons of other revenue streams. My point is that… Britney should technically be worth, in my opinion, at least $150 million. She’s not spending a ton of money – she doesn’t buy real estate every year, she’s not buying yachts. Chica just loves to go to Starbucks and McDonalds. So… how is that Britney’s assets are worth less than $60 million? And why aren’t we focusing on that?
If you’re looking for Britney Spears, you can probably find her at her local Target. According to financial documents filed in her conservatorship case that were obtained by The Blast, the pop star, 37, may be worth multiple millions — but she still loves a bargain.
In the paperwork, the “Toxic” singer’s total assets at the end of 2018 were valued at $59,079,755.76, thanks in large part to an impressive portfolio that includes investment accounts, mutual funds and trusts. Despite her annual expenditures, Spears came out $2.5 million ahead of where she was at the end of 2017.
And while she spent most of 2018 on her “Piece of Me” tour, which ran from July to October, she did find time to make over 80 different trips to her beloved big box store. She also made a number of trips to Ralphs and Home Depot, spending just over $66,000 on household supplies.
By far the Grammy winner’s biggest expenditure, however, are the fees she’s required to pay to her conservators and case management advisers, which total over $1 million — including $128,000 which goes to her father, Jamie Spears.
I… still don’t understand how she’s worth less than $60 million, given how much she’s worked in the past decade. Album sales, the Vegas residency, the fragrance lines, the sponsorships… where is all of that money? As for Britney shopping at Target, Ralphs and Home Depot… as I said, she’s always had simple tastes. I can relate! Britney consumes like a teenager – she loves fast food and strip malls. Also, I would totally make 80 trips to Target a year if there was a Target super-close to me. As it is, I probably easily make 100 trips a year to the grocery store around the corner. *laughs nervously about how often I go to Subway*
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
