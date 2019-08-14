The Duke & Duchess of Sussex went on a five-day vacation to Ibiza, lol

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 38th birthday on August 4th, two Sundays ago. There was an old photo posted on Instagram with a special message from Prince Harry. Hello Magazine reported that Meghan was spending her birthday “privately” with her family, and we were supposed to assume that meant she, Archie and Harry would have a low-key day at Frogmore Cottage. But no! Apparently, Meghan, Harry and Archie went on a little mini-break to Ibiza. Good for them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken baby Archie abroad for the first time, according to reports. Local media reports the Sussexes flew to Ibiza on a private jet, where they enjoyed a five day break on the Spanish island to celebrate Meghan Markle’s 38th birthday on August 4. The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported: “No images have emerged of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie, who stayed at a villa well away from the cameras. They travelled with security personnel, and it is reported that local security forces were not needed.” Fabulous Digital approached the palace who declined to comment. This would be three-month-old Archie’s first trip abroad with his second due when he travels to Africa in October for his first official royal tour. Ibiza is thought to be a favourite with Meghan Markle who previously visited the Mediterranean island in 2016 with pals including Misha Nonoo.

I mean, does this contribute to the “Meghan and Harry are fancy and spend too much money” narrative? Sure. But that narrative will exist no matter what they do or did not do, so might as well go on a little holiday to Ibiza. I hope everyone keeps the same energy for the Sussexes’ trip that they had for the Cambridges spending two weeks in a (comped) £27,000-a-week luxury rental in Mustique last month. Just as I hope everyone knows that this little tidbit of info was released to distract from the Duke of York. Oh well!