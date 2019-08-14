The Duke & Duchess of Sussex went on a five-day vacation to Ibiza, lol

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated her 38th birthday on August 4th, two Sundays ago. There was an old photo posted on Instagram with a special message from Prince Harry. Hello Magazine reported that Meghan was spending her birthday “privately” with her family, and we were supposed to assume that meant she, Archie and Harry would have a low-key day at Frogmore Cottage. But no! Apparently, Meghan, Harry and Archie went on a little mini-break to Ibiza. Good for them.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken baby Archie abroad for the first time, according to reports. Local media reports the Sussexes flew to Ibiza on a private jet, where they enjoyed a five day break on the Spanish island to celebrate Meghan Markle’s 38th birthday on August 4.
The Majorca Daily Bulletin reported: “No images have emerged of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie, who stayed at a villa well away from the cameras. They travelled with security personnel, and it is reported that local security forces were not needed.”
Fabulous Digital approached the palace who declined to comment. This would be three-month-old Archie’s first trip abroad with his second due when he travels to Africa in October for his first official royal tour. Ibiza is thought to be a favourite with Meghan Markle who previously visited the Mediterranean island in 2016 with pals including Misha Nonoo.
I mean, does this contribute to the “Meghan and Harry are fancy and spend too much money” narrative? Sure. But that narrative will exist no matter what they do or did not do, so might as well go on a little holiday to Ibiza. I hope everyone keeps the same energy for the Sussexes’ trip that they had for the Cambridges spending two weeks in a (comped) £27,000-a-week luxury rental in Mustique last month. Just as I hope everyone knows that this little tidbit of info was released to distract from the Duke of York. Oh well!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Avalon Red.
They are staying well away from this mess, lol.
This is not just on them, but I get pretty annoyed at all the celebs who preach about saving the environment to us plebs, and then use private jets.
I was just thinking the same thing! It is completely hypocritical and undermines the entire messaging on how dire the climate situation truly is. It’s not just them, but they have the opportunity to be different.
At the very least, they could acknowledge the carbon footprint and pay to offset, or plant a million trees, anything.
It’s because the very rich don’t care – when resources become scarce they will largely be insulated from it through their money and access.
The crowing about the environment is all PR for most of them.
Exactly, AB.
I think it’s silly to say no person thinking about the environment should ever get on a plane again.
But when people have posited themselves as environmentalists, they have a huge platform to say “Listen, here are a few ways to reduce your consumption, try traveling this way to reduce your footprint, here are some tips. Oh, and since we have the means to do it, we’ve also done *insert tree-planting esque thing here and donated to a charity, etc*.”
Think of the recent Google get together in the Italian ruins (I’m too lazy to look up where it was in Italy). The mega rich arrived there in private planes, mega-yachts… wasn’t Harry there, giving a speech, barefoot on the beach? It was reported he was flown there on private jet and helicopter. So yeah.. preach on, for the plebs. Hey… maybe that’s the secret slogan!
While I’m convinced this was released to take some eyeballs off Pedo Andy, (and I’m a huge Sussexes fan), they either need to stop preaching to others about the environment, or walk the walk that they preach to others.
@OriginalLala, I’m curious. How would you expect them to travel? If they flew commercial they would have to practically buy out the plane for privacy and their security detail, wouldn’t they? And then people would complain about how entitled and elitist they were, kicking regular folks off their flight and all.
And they do give back in their own way, which is part of the reason they’re going to Africa.
Plenty of celebs and even Harry and Meghan have traveled commercial – it’s not up to me to figure out how they can have less of an environmental impact?
It’s that I’m pretty fed up with celebs and the very rich being so hypocritical about things like this.
No one gets kicked off a plane when someone buys a dozen tickets or so, people do it all the time for destination weddings, family reunions etc. That is no defense for flying private.
Having said that, it’s not exactly a Royal tradition to fly coach so they shouldn’t be singled out. They should all practice what they preach.
They could fly first class, or buy out all of first class if they want privacy
If they were that concerned about the environment and climate change, they would have asked themselves if it is really necessary to fly to Ibiza for a 5 day private trip. They may aswell boared the royal train and going to the country side. Or go to France by train
Well the same could be said about people who drive cars and talk about the environment. We are all a bit hypocritical when it comes to the environment because we all do things that are for our own convenience. Flying commercial may not have been an option security-wise for them. Or they may have simply wanted the privacy. Who knows. 🤷🏽♀️
exactly, i know i don’t listen to anyone who drives a car and wants to talk about the environment. i don’t care to hear any excuses for why they “have to” either. it’s a smaller scale but it’s the same thing. start with your own actions first before pointing out what others need to be doing.
@olive agreed.
There ist nothing what the human race does, that has no impact on the environment. We all have to face that! But everyone can make good choices which are environment friendlIER! These two are preaching water but drink wine, instead. I am really fed up with those two !
Exactly! I drive, which isn’t great for the environment, so I do my part in other ways. I’ll never preach to anyone about how they travel.
@Silvi yes you are SO FED UP with…what exactly?? 🙄
Following the analogy – those of us who drive cars can do a lot to lessen the impact. Buy electric or hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles. Only drove when it’s absolutely necessary. Take public transportation when possible.
Flying on a private jet causes WAAAAAAY MORE pollution, per person, than traveling commercial. It’s akin to someone who drives a huge Hummer every single day preaching about the environment.
Nice work if you can get it.
It’s practice what you preach and they’re not doing it or even acknowledging they’re a big part of the problem – it’s annoying. They live on private jets and yachts and huge mansions – these eco warrior celebs … but lecture us on our footprints, when our lifetime footprint will be less than theirs in a year. He just talked about ruining the local environment by tourists flocking at the same time and went to Ibiza in the summer? On top of flying private for the second time in a month? Yes they can fly commercial, if Charles can, they can. Sicily to Ibiza of course has planes, and of course has VIP areas for them to wait securely. They think they’re offsetting their footprint by lecturing us to do better instead of changing themselves.
A commercial jet (say a Boeing 737 for example) burns 750 gallon per HOUR of a flight. A private jet (say a Gulfstream G2) burns 233 gallons per hour.
The variables being how ling the flight is and and how many people are on board said flight. A flight from London to Ibiza is 2 1/2 hours long.
In the US private jets consumed about 1.62 million gallons of fuel in a year. Compared to 12.3 gallons of fuel by Commercial airlines.
Cars made up over 60% of all transportation related C02 emissions.
Now we know that private jet users have a larger carbon footprint than the average airline passenger due to the breakdown of how many people per flight. But the major impact on C02 emissions is CARS. Plain and simple. Which is DOUBLE the ENTIRE Aviation Industry.
Now I get that people see Meghan and Harry using a private jet as hypocritical. But if you’re finger wagging and own 1-2 cars and drive them everyday then…side eye.
Especially the ones who profess they are only having “2 kids maximum” citing environmental concerns. Tone-effin-deaf.
What about the ones who tell other people to only have two kids but end up having more themselves?
It’s impressive the way they are able to do so many things without people knowing until after the fact. The “royal sources” must not be so well connected.
Or most of the “royal sources” aren’t out to get them, and actually working for them. It’s always only a small group of people with loud mouths who make all the fuss. I feel like most of the people close to the Sussexes including family aren’t trying to get them, but are a bit confused at the best way to help them. Cause there is something to the more you say the bigger the story becomes. The Sussexes have gotten more crap than most royals, but I’m not certain it’s not a sign of the times. Meghan is vastly different than any royal ever. It does seem in today’s Trump/Brexit/Anti-immigrant world people seem emboldened to scream their supposed racist truth. Hopefully that will change, but we’ll see what the coverage of the Sussexes is when they have been married as long as Kate and William. Hopefully, it will calm down by then and maybe the crazies won’t feel free to share and probably profit from their so-called knowledge about them.
LMAO yet another confirmation that Royal Reporters know nothing about the Sussexes. They assured us that Meghan would spend her birthday at Balmoral and that they were there now.
Surprised to see they’d go to Ibiza! It’s so downmarket these days.
Half of Ibiza is down market, but lets just say the other half would make your eyes water….
Ha yes I was going to say that. However there is a very nice part of the island that’s away from the main party centre.
Ibiza is not all that, esp when compared to parts of Italy and some Greek islands.
And in August?
Me too – if I could go anywhere for a break it wouldn’t be Ibiza.
Good for them.
I’m a fan, but it definitely opens them up to easy criticism when they travel private. There could be multiple, valid, reasons but the optics don’t do well for them in this media climate.
Nothing does well for them in this media climate. Because the media is racist and xenophobic. So they should do exactly what they are doing – living their lives. We should not expect Meghan and Harry to edit themselves to cowtow to dog-whistles from the media.
They got called out in the comments of their post on instagram about the environment a few months ago, apparently on the past year the royal family doubled their carbon footprint! Its not just that, their whole lifestyle goes against the message: new clothes all the time, hunting, eating meat, etc. (The whole family got critized, not just Harry and Meghan).
They should fly private for security reasons.
This little tidbit was definitely released to distract from the Pedophile Prince and Elizabeth’s PR disaster, but let’s not forget the Meghan & Harry like to pontificate about the environment – but in reality they’re no better than the rest.
Well, it was actually reported by the Spanish press first and the UK papers are only picking it up now. I totally expect it to become a bigger story than it is to distract from Uncle Andy’s antics.
I am a fan of Harry and Meghan. He needs to stop giving speeches about environmental issues.
Good, I hope they had a nice vacation.
We don’t know if they were the only ones on the private plane alone…we don’t know ANYTHING about the logistics…I’d rather they fly private than fly commercial and mucking up everything for everybody else in terms of security and whatnot…
They’re rich…but they’re good people….period
I don’t understand why anyone would think that posts about Meghan and Harry would distract from the pedo/Epstein Andrew stories. I read them all, don’t most people?