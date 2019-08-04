Duchess Meghan is celebrating her 38th birthday privately, with her family

The Duchess of Sussex celebrates her 38th birthday today. Happy birthday, Meghan! To celebrate, the Meg-operated SussexRoyal Instagram account did not publish a new photo of Meghan, nor a new photo of Meghan with baby Archie. No, they reused a photo from the Sussexes’ South Pacific Tour from last year. Prince Harry included a personal message to his wife on the IG post too: “‘Happy Birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ – Love, H.” Yes, an “adventure.” Some would say a media-generated hysteria which is virtually a mass hate crime perpetrated against the first black duchess of the UK, but sure, “adventure.” I sound like I’m blaming Harry – I’m not. I think Harry knew that it could get really bad for Meghan, but he probably didn’t know it would get this bad.
So how is Meghan celebrating her birthday? There were reports, weeks ago, that the Sussex family would be in Scotland, at Balmoral, on Meghan’s actual birthday, but I think they’re probably going next week and she’ll have a belated b-day celebration with the Queen. So what IS Meghan doing today? Apparently she’s just chillin’ with the fam.
Meghan Markle celebrates her 38th birthday this week, but the Duchess of Sussex has opted not to have a huge party. Instead, Meghan will apparently have a quiet day with Prince Harry and baby Archie, which sounds pretty perfect tbh.
A source tells BAZAAR.com that Meghan Markle will mark her 38th birthday by “celebrating it at home,” and a palace source confirms that the occasion will be spent “privately.” BAZAAR.com’s source also reveals that Meghan plans to have a “family day” on her birthday, rather than throwing a party with a wider group.
To be honest, one’s 38th birthday is kind of garbage-y, because you’re like “oh sh-t, 40 is coming!” At 37, you can still be in denial about it. But at 38, you really start to feel it. I hope Meghan has a nice meal and a good cake. That’s the best birthday plan that I could come up with.
Kensington Palace sends their regards (I actually like this choice of photo, honestly):
Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/JvfkJ00Lat
— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2019
Clarence House posted some cute photos for Meg’s birthday too.
A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZoXlOBuZmE
— Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) August 4, 2019
Meanwhile, I’m not going to do a separate post about this because I hate it so much, I don’t want to give this racist POS the space. But Camilla Tominey literally wrote an article in The Telegraph which was basically like “Why Does Meghan Hate White Women, When We Are Clearly The Center of the Universe?” White women’s tears, my lord. But don’t you dare say that any of these British royal commentators are racists, how dare you.
"I wonder whether Meghan was conscious of the bias she showed in choosing 15 ‘forces for change’ for the Vogue cover, all of whom were women, of which only five were white?" writes @CamillaTominey https://t.co/FSGmJINa4Z
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 3, 2019
Yes, let’s have even more white women on magazine covers. It hardly ever happens and we need it.!
Wow I am not a biggest Meghan fan or a royal fan but is this Camilla bitch for real!?
Omg, will somebody think of the white women?! How is this real life? If you scroll down to the top 5 trending stories from that rag, however, I see it is well within brand. Disgusting.
Happier thoughts: do you think Harry is the kind of guy to bring you breakfast in bed for your birthday? Or is it smoothies and 5 am yoga per usual?
Happy birthday to Meghan. Here’s to hoping she can block out the haters for a day or more and just enjoy herself. Oh – and she better know she’s winning when a$$hats like Camilla Tominey actually pen articles like that.
She can; She has said she doesn’t read anything: positive or negative. That’s the good approach, most of it is noise!
She has been able to do a lot despite the noise; Harry might read but Meghan probably ignores. When in the public eyes, as Obama as clearly said, you don’t need to read of all; most is all BS. Of course your staff might after all you don’t want to be disconnected from constructive criticism but the nonsense is just that nonsense
Happy Birthday Meghan! I huge admirer of her strength! Many would cave but she continues to shed light on the issues close to her heart! Wonderful job!
I hope my tax money buys Megan a happy day.
Happy birthday Meghan.
Congrats on your successful British Vogue editing, which is selling like hot cakes.
Happy Birthday, Duchess!! May you have many, many more.
I think it’s her work ethic that annoys the haters, and not so much that she is biracial. I hope she carries on doing amazing, impactful work. Not a big fan of her social climbing and overspending on I’ll-fitting clothes, but I admire how she is not afraid to work and come up with ideas for the charities she supports. Happy birthday Meghan!
Why would anyone hate her work ethic? Isn’t that why people keep calling W & K lazy? why would they hate a hard worker?
Overshadowing? How is she blame for that? who is overshadowing? everyone I know but she is not the one asking the press to cover every single thing about her. If you are talking about Kate, no one asked her to do nothing for almost 8-9 years.
So you are not a fan of her social climbing? I hope you have complained about Prince Philip? Kate the DoC? or Anne’s husbands as well; but I highly doubt you have
I also think this, or thought that– lately I think its really both.
Her work ethic irritates people because how dare a person of color be SUCCESSFUL and worthy of praise or admiration, they are supposed to be deplorable, lazy, poor, and not in the spotlight.
It is racism because not only the above, but her work ethic makes her outshine a WHITE woman, laziest of the lazy, and oh that just double can’t be– not only does a woman of color “want attention” but she “wants” more attention THAN a white woman (she merits it, actually).
Naturally, this isnt social climbing, or media seeking, or attention grabbing. This is just a pure interest in the causes she champions and actions she does, yes sprinkled with some excessive flowery language but at the end of the day she wants to use her position and enjoy it too.
But heavens to betsies, if she exposes the lazy and less interesting buttony white folk.
Edit: and btw that reaction to the magazine cover— thats the same as the “how dare you call Trump a racist! YOU’RE a racist for always bringing it up!!” response.
Was EVERYBODY dropped on their heads as a baby??
No, not all criticism is racist.
But when someone is whining about “not enough white women” there are no doubts about it being racist.
As I said I am not a fan of the royals in general and there’s a lot to criticise them about (starting with the Queen) but Meghan got to edit that issue and she can put whoever she wants on the cover.
The comment I was responding to is gone. Good
For someone with no political power Meghan really does manage to scare so many people. I have realized what people fear the most is that Meghan has the ability to use her platform for people to show their humanity. The very people certain sectors work so hard to dehumanize whether it be race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, or disability in order to advance their political agendas. So much of what is going on all over the world relies on the ability to dehumanize people.
Whether it was the wedding, Together cookbook, or this Vogue issue they all cause the same fear for these people. That Meghan has a lifetime position where every attempt to control her so far has failed whether from the courtiers inside the Royal family or the right wing press only adds to the fear. Happy birthday Meghan!
I agree with you but I think part of the fear is also the fear of a Diana repeat; someone who is way too popular.
Meghan is on maternity leave but barely a day goes by without the press talking about her. Why aren’t they more focus on Prince Charles or Prince William? aren’t they the future heirs to the throne?
I have always wondered if the attacks against Meghan aren’t partly coming from the inside
omg, the Cambridges are getting so much praise for their IG post. “this is why you will be the most amazing king and queen!” Talk about the bar being set as low as possible. One IG post is proof of their ability to be king and queen.
Anyway, sounds like Meghan will have a nice day and I hope she is able to block out some of the haters. Like that POS Camilla.
There was a post on here a few months back -I think around the time the story broke that Meghan made Kate cry – and I think Kaiser titled it something about Meghan being responsible for all the white tears in England or something. Well, it seems that’s still the theme. WONT SOMEONE THINK OF THE WHITE WOMEN AND PUT THEM ON THE COVER OF VOGUE?!?!?!?!?!?
To be fair, those who are fans of the Cambridges (someone will still have to explain how those have fans especially with their work ethics; they do admire their family and tairas I guess) don’t have much to talk about
Every post is just an opportunity to talk about them being future future king and QC. They don’t really give a damn about the causes the D&DoC support…….the Tiara is not going to be on Meghan’s head so it is even better……as if Meghan has ever gone after it.
Spend her birthday privately? How dare she! She owes it to the people who support her luxury life to post pictures and list what gifts she got! (So it can be thoroughly criticized)
*extreme sacasism*
but you know that reeking pile of poop aka Piers is going to be saying that.
Most of the negative press and media hit pieces about Meghan have been white women tears. It’s very clear from the coverage of her Vogue issue to her hair and the constant “othering” going on that if Harry had married an American actress with blonde hair and white skin all of Meghans “antics” would have otherwise been branded as the quirky American duchess shaking up the monarchy one protocol oopsie at a time. I’m excited to go out today and get my hands on a copy, I hope the massive queues to purchase this issue have been a great birthday present to her.
Happy Birthday HRH Duchess of Sussex. Hope she has a lovely day with her family. And let the haters stew in their hate.
Wishing Meghan a wonderful birthday today. I noticed KP and CH accounts are using emojis. That’s so Sussexroyal.
For the latest cheap shot masquerading as journalism, read upset that the Vogue cover didn’t feature all or majority white women and the biracial American duchess is outdoing the English rose (white) duchess who will be queen consort.