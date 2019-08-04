Angelina Jolie’s new ad for Mon Guerlain’s Intense perfume is amazeballs

View this post on Instagram
This week, Angelina Jolie visited our flagship boutique situated 68 avenue des Champs-Élysées to meet with Guerlain Master Perfumer @thierrywasser and a select group of Guerlain guests. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Since 2017, Angelina Jolie has been the muse of Mon Guerlain, the House’s new feminine fragrance, created by duo Thierry Wasser, Master Perfumer, and Delphine Jelk, Guerlain Perfumer. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #guerlain #guerlainparfumeur #perfume #paris #angelinajolie
In 2017, we got to see the first commercial for Angelina Jolie’s advertising contract with Mon Guerlain. I loved that ad, which was apparently filmed in France, at the Jolie-Pitt’s Chateau Miraval. The “story” of that commercial was that Angelina is a beautiful woman and a hot perfumer thinks that she’s so beautiful, he needs to mix up a special perfume for her. When he creates the Mon Guerlain perfume, Jolie is so happy, she twirls. That’s it, that’s the story. Well, I think they’re moving away from even trying to tell a story. Gerlain has a new fragrance – Mon Guerlain Intense – and Angelina is in the ad. The story is “beauty shots of Angelina Jolie in Cambodia.”
I’m feeling very warm, I don’t know about you. This was directed by Oscar-winning cinematographer/director of photography Emmanuel Lubezki, who is a frequent collaborator with Alfonso Cuaron and Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Angelina literally brought him to her property in Cambodia, stuck on some false eyelashes and was like “take some beauty shots of me.” And he did it, because why not. I actually love this commercial. She’s so sexy and relaxed – I wish she would find someone nice who would appreciate her and treat her well. Someone like Keanu Reeves. WILD THANG.
PS… Her skin looks amazing, right? I wish she still had a skincare contract (she used to rep Shiseido).
