Brody Jenner & Kaitlynn Carter were never legally married & now they’ve broken up

Last year, Brody Jenner married Kaitlynn Carter, and very few of his family members came to his destination wedding. His father Caitlyn Jenner was not there, and neither were his two half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie. The Kardashians skipped the wedding entirely too. At the time, I wondered if Caitlyn’s absence had anything to do with her then-21-year-old girlfriend. But maybe Caitlyn knew something we didn’t: that Brody Jenner’s marriage was fake as hell. Brody and his “wife” Kaitlynn have broken up, and it turns out they were never legally married anyway.

Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have split just one year after their intimate Indonesian wedding.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the pair’s reps, Scott Newman and Lindsay Maguire, tell PEOPLE. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source tells PEOPLE Brody, 35, and Carter, 30, were not legally married as they never made their union official. “Brody and Kaitlynn have had issues for years. It is no secret amongst those who knew them. And the show was not good for them,” the source says of The Hills: New Beginnings. “It got so bad that Kaitlynn had actually moved out before they started filming, but then moved back in. Doing The Hills magnified a lot of things in their marriage. And it became clear that it wasn’t going to work. They both knew it.”

A second source explains to PEOPLE that a factor in their split was Carter’s desire to have kids.

“They butted heads over that constantly. Kaitlynn really wants to be a mom and never swayed from that. She thought Brody was change his mind, but he didn’t,” the second source adds.

[From People]

Us Weekly heard the same thing, that Brody’s marriage was never legal and that Brody and Kaitlynn never obtained a marriage license in America. Their source also said that Brody “hesitated” to even go through with the fake wedding. In retrospect, it makes more sense – why so few family members came out for the wedding, and why Brody didn’t seem to mind. He knew it was fake. But did Kaitlynn know it was fake? I don’t know. It sounds like she was desperate to get any kind of commitment from him. Imagine having your life priorities that screwed up. Also, it doesn’t seem like Kaitlynn ever changed her name, but that might be because she didn’t want to become the second “Caitlyn/Kaitlynn Jenner” in the family.

Meanwhile, we still never got a confirmation on Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s equally fake-ass wedding.

  1. tempest prognosticator says:
    August 4, 2019 at 8:17 am

    So, do you bring a gift to a fake wedding or can you just bring an empty box?

    Reply
  2. Other Renee says:
    August 4, 2019 at 8:19 am

    I don’t understand the purpose of these fake weddings. I mean, why bother? It shows a total LACK of commitment to each other.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    August 4, 2019 at 8:42 am

    Why call it a wedding if it’s not? I don’t get it. Just call it a party.

    Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    August 4, 2019 at 8:59 am

    I’m by no means a Caitlyn Jenner fan – in fact I can’t stand her. But – Brodie made SUCH a big deal about his father not attending his wedding. He talked about it publicly and really made Caitlyn out to be a terrible father (which she is but-) . And the entire thing was fake?? The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree and Brodie is just as self-absorbed as the father he rants about.

    Reply

