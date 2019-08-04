A$AP Rocky was allowed to fly back to America, will likely be found not guilty

A$AP Rocky’s Stockholm criminal trial only lasted three days. Despite claims to the contrary, Rocky did testify on his own behalf, and he basically claimed self-defense or extenuating circumstances, detailing the way the two Afghan men were harassing him and his bodyguards. Rocky maintains that he did not use a bottle or break a bottle to beat up the one guy. There was a lot of back-and-forth about the bottle, almost as if there could have been different charges if the prosecution thought Rocky only used his fists to beat up the dudes.
Anyway, the trial has concluded and the judge told the court that he wouldn’t hand down a verdict until August 14th. Instead of keeping Rocky in Swedish custody for two more weeks, the judge gave Rocky permission to travel back to the US. Which Rocky did – he hadn’t been back on American soil in a month, and he flew out right away on his private jet. He arrived in LA in the early hours Saturday. Legal experts – perhaps Swedish legal experts? – say that because the judge went out of his way to release Rocky ahead of the verdict, it probably means that Rocky won’t be sentenced to two years in jail. Is there some kind of “time served” option in Sweden, because a month in custody is no joke. TMZ also reports:
All signs point to a not guilty verdict. Prosecutors in the assault case asked the judges to keep Rocky behind bars because he remained a flight risk. The judges had a middle-ground option — to release him from custody but order that he remain in Sweden, pending the verdict which will be announced on August 14, but instead they let him return to the U.S.
Fact is … a judge thought he was a flight risk a month ago when he threw Rocky in jail, even before charges were filed, so he’d be at least as much of a flight risk today … and that’s why it seems like it doesn’t matter anymore and that he’ll be found not guilty.
Our Rocky sources say he’s never going back to Sweden, and even though his position has been that race was not a factor, privately everyone in his camp thinks it was, and he probably does as well. It was smart of him not to take a stand on the racial issue, for fear of inflaming the judges.
The key to the case seems to be a green bottle. Prosecutors maintained Rocky hit the alleged victim over the head with it, but not a single witness supported the theory, nor did the video. You do see Rocky holding a bottle, but he says he did it to fend off the guy and put it down on the ground. Rocky does not have to appear in court for the verdict. It will be a written decision.
Yeah, obviously I don’t know how Swedish courts operate, but I have to think that if the judge gave Rocky permission to leave the country and Rocky isn’t required to come back for the verdict, the chances are very good that Rocky will either be found not guilty, or he’ll be found guilty and it will be like a “time served” sort of thing. As for the race issue… I’ve thought that there was a racial subtext to the whole thing and the insistence (from many quarters) that this was TOTALLY not about race just kind of convinced me that the opposite is true. I’m not saying this whole thing happened BECAUSE Rocky is black. I’m saying that it probably would have been handled a lot differently if he was white.
Speaking of white supremacy, Donald Trump tweeted this:
A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019
It’s so bad.
‘…it was a rocky week get home A$AP’
-President Donald J Trump ‘19pic.twitter.com/8Efcj2UMGm
— k.gene (@unorthoLOX) August 2, 2019
Meh, whatever. Sound like there was probable cause and after trial there is reasonable doubt so he will not be convicted. Fine. *shrug*
Considering the past 24 hours have shown again that America is a dumpster fire of white supremicist terror and the President is a worthless monster, he’d probably be better off staying in Sweden. 🙄
No kidding. My 20yo son and I were talking about the shooting yesterday and he was like “what happen if he gets re-elected?” My first thought was to say “then we’ll leave the US.” But I didn’t say that to him. Sigh.
And another shooting today:
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2019/08/04/dayton-shooting-ohio-oregon-district-el-paso-shooting/1914440001/
The white supremicist President can get involved and try to intimidate a foreign government to release a rapper, but not lift a finger about gun violence in this country.
No sympathy for ASAP given his stance on Ferguson and BLM.
There are 3 possibilities here
1. That he will be found not guilty
2. That he will be found guilty and sentenced to a prison term that means no more jail time
3. That he will be found guilty and sentenced to a non custodial sentence
In his final submission to the court the prosecutor only asked for a 6 month prison sentence – but the court could go lower as there are different levels of assault.
His lawyers played a blinder, esp as everyone thought he’d go to jail. One of the witnesses changed her story from claiming to have witness Rocky use the bottle on the victim to she saw him holding the bottle but didn’t see him use it (which is backed up by the video evidence). She claimed she heard glass being crushed up (didn’t see by whom), so I would not be surprised if the victim did it to himself as Rocky’s lawyers stated that the injuries (scratches on his body) were not consistent with being attacked by a bottle. If Rocky didn’t use the bottle then there is no excessive force argument – which was the central part of the prosecution. Swedish law ran its process. From what I understand Rocky himself asked for community service so it seems they they are prepared for a guilty verdict.
In Swedish law, victims can get financial restitution from their attackers and this is clearly what the ‘victims’ game was. Start a fight, get someone arrested, play the victim and hope for a financial payout if they are found guilty. Police records show the ‘victim’ has a long history of violent encounters.
He had puncture wounds that required stitches. Not just scratches. I’ve seen the pictures.
Just clarifying- I don’t have a dog in this fight. I trust Sweden can handle this fairly without any input.
I disagree on the racial element. I’m sure POC living in Sweden, particularly Afro-Swedes can educate us on racism in Sweden but I doubt that this case is an example of it. To me it’s about Sweden wanting to prove that you can’t get away with the law just because you’re a rich celebrity. He beat somebody up (not in self-defense), was filmed doing so and claimed innocence. The fact that Sweden doesn’t have a bail system, therefore not allowing rich people to just flee is actually a good point in my book. Also a foreign President acting like Sweden should have released him just because he asked to turned the whole thing into a circus.
Agree
Regardless of whether or not Sweden would have found him innocent anyway, it is nauseating to watch that slob in the White House continue to behave as if this was some humanitarian crisis and that HE engineered a release. And no doubt Kim K will be lavishing praise on him for finding a solution and spouting more BS about how fulfilling it is to have become such a human rights crusader.