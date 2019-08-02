“Ariana Grande’s new music video for ‘Boyfriend’ is on-brand” links

Ariana Grande’s new single & video “Boyfriend” is out and the lyrics are NSFW but it’s cute, I guess. It’s not my jam, honestly. [LaineyGossip]
Diane Kruger’s perfect date involves a bath, ramen noodles & sleep. [Just Jared]
Did Gabrielle Carteris mishandle Me Too as SAG president? [Dlisted]
I kind of love that Dakota Johnson has offbeat style. [Go Fug Yourself]
It: Chapter 2 will do an all-clown screening, yikes. [Pajiba]
Does Joe Biden believe mothers can work outside the home? No. [Jezebel]
Stop normalizing Marianne Williamson, she’s a nutjob. [Towleroad]
It sounds like Lifetime just hired an actor for their “reality show.” [Starcasm]
Joseph Gordon Levitt’s first kiss was… Patricia Arquette? [Seriously OMG]
#boyfriend song and video available now on all platforms #boyfriendoutnow https://t.co/bNPi4rWJsD pic.twitter.com/vXgb2yRRPW
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 2, 2019
That was a boring song. She has some nice ones, but I havent heard a good one off this album.