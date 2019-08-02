“Ariana Grande’s new music video for ‘Boyfriend’ is on-brand” links

Ariana Grande’s new single & video “Boyfriend” is out and the lyrics are NSFW but it’s cute, I guess. It’s not my jam, honestly. [LaineyGossip]

Diane Kruger’s perfect date involves a bath, ramen noodles & sleep. [Just Jared]

Did Gabrielle Carteris mishandle Me Too as SAG president? [Dlisted]

I kind of love that Dakota Johnson has offbeat style. [Go Fug Yourself]

It: Chapter 2 will do an all-clown screening, yikes. [Pajiba]

Does Joe Biden believe mothers can work outside the home? No. [Jezebel]

Stop normalizing Marianne Williamson, she’s a nutjob. [Towleroad]

It sounds like Lifetime just hired an actor for their “reality show.” [Starcasm]

Joseph Gordon Levitt’s first kiss was… Patricia Arquette? [Seriously OMG]