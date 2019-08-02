Cardi B slanders cats: ‘One of my biggest fears are cats… they from the devil’

I grew up with cats and only two dogs. But, like, dozens of cats over a lifetime. I like both cats and dogs, but I’ve just come to understand that cats suit my personality more than dogs. Dogs can be so needy and crazy and it really is like having a kid sometimes. But a cat is a cat. Needy for a minute, and then a giant a–hole for the rest of the day. Maybe I’m taking this too personally, because my current housemate is an overgrown black kitten who loves to bite me as I’m falling asleep, and wails when I try to work. All cats are not the same – I’ve known plenty of a–hole cats, and lots of sweet-tempered kitties, and lots of hunters and huntresses who prefer to spend their days outside, being little lions or panthers or jaguars. But to Cardi B, all cats are from the devil. Oh Cardi…
One of my biggest fears are cats …like my grandma said they from the devil .
Unless you have a cat allergy, how can you be AFRAID of cats? Cats spend most of their time minding their own business. I mean, they’re a–holes, obviously, but you don’t have to be AFRAID of them. How are they from the devil? You know what animal is from the devil? Geckos. F–king bats. NOT CATS.
Them’s fightin’ words.
I’ve always thought she was an idiot, this just solidifies it.
She needs cat therapy.
I wish she wouldn’t perpetuate stereotypes on cats like that. If you prefer other animals, just leave it at that. There is no such thing as an *evil* animal, jfc she sounds so dumb. I’m a little salty bc one of my kitties is very sick right now with a very slim chance of recovery. There is so much love behind his perfect green eyes, damndamndamn!!!
Oh nooo, I hope the kitty gets better! It’s so difficult when they get sick, I had to say goodbye to my fella in early 2016 (he went into kidney failure) and I still miss him today…we were together for almost 15 years; some nights I still dream that he’s sleeping next to my pillow.
Cats are not “evil” or of the devil or any of that ridiculousness. It’s wrong and it’s so unfair to all of the lovely cats out there who just want to have a forever home and be loved.
And just like that I don’t like her anymore -_-
You are from devil, Cardi. Go get more illegal butt injections
I’m sorry but I’ve always been afraid of cats. I can’t be anywhere near them ! I would never hurt one though…but damn something about them irks me.
Hey I’m actually just not a “pet” person period. I respect people who are though because I know pets can provide people with a lot of love and support. We are all different and that’s ok.
Ugh, cram it up your netherpassage, Cardi.
Cultural Ted Talk: lots of black people are afraid of cats. It’s due to a lot of myths and scary stories about cats that unfortunately have been passed down and people still believe (like that a cat can “steal your breath”). It’s really down to ignorance and never having actually been around cats.
My grandmother had a traumatic experience with cats when she was little (she never told us what it was though) and hated them. My father who would play around with pit bulls was deathly afraid of my cat. My Mom wasn’t a huge fan of cats until she got me one for my 15th birthday – now she adores them and especially loves my cat Finn.
I on the other hand adore cats and always have. I’ve has cats as pets nearly my entire life. Cats are truly special creatures and I feel like every person who dislikes them hasn’t had a TRUE cat experience. Because they are awesome and…how can you hate such amazing creatures?
That’s interesting but she’s not black.
At least she didn’t single out black cats. Usually they are the only cats considered devilish. I appreciate her being egalitarian in her hatred of felines.
That being said, cats are fabulous animals. Spiders on the other hand are Satan’s work for sure.
Sorry, I have to disagree..grew up with cats and can’t stand them..they’re just sneaky little a-holes..yuck
Cats know when a person does not like them. And they retaliate. Cardi, you have reaped what you have sown. May a flerken visit you in your sleep.
I awoke this morning to a gentle foot massage from my loudly purring Maine coon, a most pleasant start to the day. These are the joys that await when you worship cats as you should
Maine Coons are awesome!
Oh god can we trade? Our boy Scottish Fold wakes every morning with the sun, which is 5:38 AM or so these days. He then howls and howls until we get up to feed him. We sleep with earplugs, an AC, and a turbo fan and we STILL cannot sleep through his screams!
Still, we love that little dude.
Yeah, she and I are never going to be friends.
When my grandmother was a young girl (in the 1920s) someone threw a cat on her. Of course the poor, scared cat clawed the crap out of her when it landed after being launched through the air. She was forevermore deathly afraid of, and despised cats. She passed that dislike along to my mother, so I was never allowed to have a cat growing up.
My domestic partner and I have two spoiled dogs and two black cats, all rescues. One of the cats is, shall we say, spirited sometimes. But we love him just the same.
Cats are assholes. But it is part of their charm.
Weirdly cosigning with her. Cats are THE WORST. And the smell, ugh. I know y’all about to come up here and argue with me about how your house doesn’t smell like cats and your friend or sister or obscure relative told you they’d never know because your house smells so clean, and nope. Not true. You can always smell a cat. (And a dog, or a bird for that matter).
You sound like you hate pets in general so I will take your comment with the grain of salt it deserves.
Nope. Have had cats and dogs and fish and rabbits. Grew up on a farm with all sorts of animals and loved it. Thanks for the attempt to discredit though.
If dogs sh*t in the house it would smell, they just do their business outside. Cats groom themselves and are fastidious. I have a dog and three cats and love all of them. Our dog provides the slavishly slobbering devotion, the cats are completely lovable but on their terms. Although we do have a ragamuffin cat that is like a dog, follows you everywhere, adores you, sits on you, etc. People have their preferences but I wouldn’t call any animal “the worst.”
LOL “You can always smell a cat”.
Never been in a car with someone who owns a dog, huh?
Missed the part where i could also say you can smell dogs, huh?
This is the stupidest thing I’ve heard all week.
I love cats. Especially black cats and Maine coons
Aw girl no. I’m a crazy cat lady and can’t get behind this. Cats are so sweet and loving, if you know how to treat them and respect them. I have a soft spot for black ones in particular! My black kitty loves when I rub his belly (he’s just like a puppy, never seen a cat do this before I had him!) and if I just gently place my hand on it he wraps his paws lightly around my arm and licks my hand and purrs. Pure love!
Cats were observed playing with their prey, torturing mice before finally finishing them off, and this fed the belief that they were wicked. Anyway what happend to a singer who sacrificed chickens in her witchcraft?
Azalea Banks. Apparently, her chicken sacrifices didn’t work, because RIP to her career.
True story: I used to work at an insurance company with a woman who would show up with visible (really bad) scratches and at least every other month would show up late because her cat would corner her in a room and wouldn’t let her out.
As a cat person, it annoys me to no end that it is considered socially acceptable to talk about one’s fear/hatred of cats, but not dogs. When I tell someone I’m not really a dog person (in a very polite way!), they look at me like I literally kicked their puppy. But then they’ll turn around and say “oh, I hate cats” when I tell them I have cats. Seriously, I can’t.
Growing up I loved dogs and was obsessed with Lady and the Tramp. The scene with the Siamese cats (which I now recognize as hugely problematic!!) broke my heart. I would cry every time I saw them destroy the house and blame it on Lady. It made me despise cats for sometime (fortunately as a child I only associated that behavior with cats – the overt racism was lost on me). I came around as an adult and now I love them. I think I prefer them to dogs.