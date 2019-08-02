Cardi B slanders cats: ‘One of my biggest fears are cats… they from the devil’

I grew up with cats and only two dogs. But, like, dozens of cats over a lifetime. I like both cats and dogs, but I’ve just come to understand that cats suit my personality more than dogs. Dogs can be so needy and crazy and it really is like having a kid sometimes. But a cat is a cat. Needy for a minute, and then a giant a–hole for the rest of the day. Maybe I’m taking this too personally, because my current housemate is an overgrown black kitten who loves to bite me as I’m falling asleep, and wails when I try to work. All cats are not the same – I’ve known plenty of a–hole cats, and lots of sweet-tempered kitties, and lots of hunters and huntresses who prefer to spend their days outside, being little lions or panthers or jaguars. But to Cardi B, all cats are from the devil. Oh Cardi…

One of my biggest fears are cats …like my grandma said they from the devil . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 2, 2019

Unless you have a cat allergy, how can you be AFRAID of cats? Cats spend most of their time minding their own business. I mean, they’re a–holes, obviously, but you don’t have to be AFRAID of them. How are they from the devil? You know what animal is from the devil? Geckos. F–king bats. NOT CATS.