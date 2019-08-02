Jessica Simpson allowed 7-year-old Maxi to get dip-dyed hair: fine or nope?

Jessica Simpson always seems to cause a lot of controversy over nothing, really. I mean, bless her heart, I enjoy her and at worst, she’s just harmless, and at best, she’s entertaining as hell. The latest dumb Jessica Simpson controversy is that she’s a Cool Mom. She’s not the kind of mom who refuses to allow her 7-year-old daughter Maxi Drew to experiment with her hair. Sidenote: for whatever complaints there are about Jessica, she seems to be raising three lovely, well-adjusted, happy children in Los Angeles, which isn’t nothing.

Anyway, it seems like little Maxi Drew is obsessed with Dove Cameron’s character (Mal) in Descendents – Mal has long blonde hair with a pink dip-dye at the bottom. I feel like this is probably something Maxi has been wanting for a while, and instead of a do-it-at-home project between mother-and-daughter, Jessica took Maxi to the hair salon to get her hair dip-dyed properly. The issue is that judgy parents were so judgy and mad! How dare Jessica allow her 7-year-old to dye her hair! She’s just a child! Natural hair blah blah blah! You get the picture, and if not, you can read through some of the comments on Jessica’s Instagram.

My take is that it’s not like Jessica took her daughter to the hair salon and asked them to make Maxi a platinum blonde. Do I think Maxi is a bit too young for hair dye? Kind of, but we don’t know if this is less permanent option, and it really is just the bottom half. Maxi probably feels like the best and prettiest princess ever with this hair too. I don’t know – if I had lighter hair, I probably would have experimented with dyes when I was younger too. But my hair won’t take anything but a darker brown-black.