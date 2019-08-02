Jessica Simpson allowed 7-year-old Maxi to get dip-dyed hair: fine or nope?

Jessica Simpson always seems to cause a lot of controversy over nothing, really. I mean, bless her heart, I enjoy her and at worst, she’s just harmless, and at best, she’s entertaining as hell. The latest dumb Jessica Simpson controversy is that she’s a Cool Mom. She’s not the kind of mom who refuses to allow her 7-year-old daughter Maxi Drew to experiment with her hair. Sidenote: for whatever complaints there are about Jessica, she seems to be raising three lovely, well-adjusted, happy children in Los Angeles, which isn’t nothing.
Anyway, it seems like little Maxi Drew is obsessed with Dove Cameron’s character (Mal) in Descendents – Mal has long blonde hair with a pink dip-dye at the bottom. I feel like this is probably something Maxi has been wanting for a while, and instead of a do-it-at-home project between mother-and-daughter, Jessica took Maxi to the hair salon to get her hair dip-dyed properly. The issue is that judgy parents were so judgy and mad! How dare Jessica allow her 7-year-old to dye her hair! She’s just a child! Natural hair blah blah blah! You get the picture, and if not, you can read through some of the comments on Jessica’s Instagram.
My take is that it’s not like Jessica took her daughter to the hair salon and asked them to make Maxi a platinum blonde. Do I think Maxi is a bit too young for hair dye? Kind of, but we don’t know if this is less permanent option, and it really is just the bottom half. Maxi probably feels like the best and prettiest princess ever with this hair too. I don’t know – if I had lighter hair, I probably would have experimented with dyes when I was younger too. But my hair won’t take anything but a darker brown-black.
Dimples & Drool #BirdieMae pic.twitter.com/6EzU3TyyJd
— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) July 25, 2019
Besties for life 💕 #MAXIDREW #ACEKNUTE pic.twitter.com/LzPk567VkY
— Jessica Simpson (@JessicaSimpson) June 23, 2019
Photos courtesy of Jessica Simpson’s social media.
Those are some gorgeous kids, and that’s all I got.
I look at this like a prime example of letting her express herself and “your body is your body”, while still being a careful parent. Maybe she is too young to get a dye, but she is not too young to express her wishes and to be respected for them.
Exactly.
People are crazy. I guess they’ve got nothing better to do or worry about.
There’s a lot of vegan dyes of fashion colors that don’t need bleaching. They’re just pigments that are added to the hair that eventually just wash out (quickly unless you’re keeping them up). Which – I see absolutely no issue with.
And even then – if she bleached it out to get the colors (which – they’re not that bright so I’m not sure she bothered) it’s at the ends of the kids hair. It’s not getting on her skin. It’s not on her scalp while it’s being done. I see zero issue.
I doubt there was any bleach involved, she’s really blonde, don’t need bleach before adding color
I’m a teacher. Kids her age dye their hair all the time. I had girls with blue hair, purple hair, rainbow hair… I don’t see anything wrong with encouraging them to express their individuality. I feel like this outrage is kind of icky… like a reminder of how much “natural” beauty is fetishized when it comes to adult women. I don’t think I’m making sense but it does rub me the wrong way.
I’m a sucker for trashy shows, which mean I watch dance moms. The little girls on that show have bleached blonde hair, including former cast member jojo siwa who started getting peroxide blonde at 2.
So I don’t have a problem with pink dip-dye. It’s school holidays too.
Absolutely no problem at all… My 7 Yr old got the same done for summer… It lasts 10-15 washes and is gone. No bleach or anything involved.
Sounds like a blast. Lucky kid.
Storm in a teacup, as we like to say here in the U.K. I will admit that I’m not bothered by it at all, even at age 7. It’s just the end, it’s cute and you can tell her hair is being well taken care of.
I don’t see the problem for a kid her age to dye her hair. She can cut it off or grow it out if she does nor like it anymore. Also, it was probably her choice. It’s a totally different thing from i.e. piercing your baby’s or toddler’s ears who did not even get to consent to it and who’d have to live with visible holes in the skin for the rest of their life.
My parents were VERY strict with me but I was allowed To do anything I wanted With my hair. As I got Older, my
Mom explained that hair grows back and so she would prefer pink Mohawks to tattoos/piercings etc. People make a big deal out of EVERYTHING.
She took her to the hairdresser and got it professionally done. It’s fine, honestly. The dye job’s cute.
Haven’t seen my natural hair colour since I was 8. I’m fine, well educated, stable marriage for nearly 35 years, happy, two great kids, still protest injustice in the world (irl not just social media) and no bad addictions. Yeah… dying your hair young doesn’t really matter.
Looks cute, and seems like it was a fun outing. you do you Jessica/Maxi.
This is just a non issue and people need to get over themselves. My daughter loves Mal too, so last year for her 7th birthday, I took her to the salon and she had her whole head of hair dyed the color of Mal’s. This was also right before school started too, so her first day of school she went in with purple/pink hair. We also had school pictures done, so we have a fun memory. And she wasn’t the only student with a fun color. This year she wants to go blue and I’m for it. Hair grows, it’s the one way to really express yourself with no permanent repercussions.