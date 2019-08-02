Julianne Hough announced to her husband: ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’

Julianne Hough is the September cover lady for Women’s Health. I’m sort of shocked by how much I know about her life and marriage these days, just as I’m shocked to learn something completely new about her too: she’s bisexual! This is her big coming out interview, where she also chats about her new dance invention, Kinrgy, and how her husband Brooks Laich makes her feel safe enough to really own every part of herself. You can read the full Women’s Health profile here. Some highlights:

On the importance of dance in her life: “Dance is my superpower, and it has been my whole life, but I didn’t even know it,” she says. But others did. Before Julianne started choreographing what she calls her “high-sensory activated dance method,” she remembers people telling her they wanted to dance like her. They wanted to dance without feeling self-conscious. “I have no boundaries when I dance,” she says, now seated on a couch, snuggled up in a sweater and nursing a jug of lemon water.

What is Kinrgy? Designed for nondancers, the 45-minute method isn’t about perfecting the choreography—which does include moves such as “sexy lunges” and Magic Mike–like hip thrusts—but instead, moving in a way that’s nurturing to each individual.

Her catharsis in the past few years: “I’ve been de-layering all the survival tactics I’ve built up my whole life. Now, I feel limitless. When I think about what I want to create, I want to help people connect back to their truest self. When that happens, they can relate to the people around them with no filter and experience the world how we’re supposed to experience it—in its most pure form, which I believe is love.”

Becoming her authentic self with her husband’s support: “I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn’t need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me. I was like, ‘Is he going to love this version of me?’ But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me. Now we have a more intimate relationship. I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’ I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’ I think there’s a safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

Her life is all about being physical: She exercises five days a week, doing a mix of SoulCycle and hot power yoga, plus weight training with her husband. And she’s started to love her early workouts, even if she’s not a morning person. “If I don’t move my body in the morning, I have a fine day. If I move it first thing, I have an excellent day.”