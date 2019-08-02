Princess Eugenie is starting her own podcast, all about… modern slavery…?

I generally think the York princesses are rather aimless, Princess Beatrice more so than Princess Eugenie. Eugenie is married now, she’s worked full-time in art galleries and art-auction houses for years, and she still finds time to do some charity work. We’ve always heard that Eugenie and Beatrice would have liked to work full-time for The Firm, but Charles made sure they would not be allowed to. So they exist as weird princess-hybrids, hanging out with celebrities and living somewhat normal lives, and going on lots of vacations (again, Beatrice does more of that). Obviously, they’re held to different standards than the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge. But I still have to think there were a few raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace over this one: Eugenie is going to be the first member of the royal family with her own podcast.
Princess Eugenie is set to become the first member of the Royal Family to launch her own podcast. The royal, 29, who is tenth in line to throne, will co-host the show with her close friend Julia De Boinville in the name of their charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective.
‘We are developing a podcast, Freedom United, and we will have a speaker series called Tech Tackles Trafficking,’ she said, speaking on Instagram TV. ‘Now is the time to talk about this, this is already on everyone’s minds. If it isn’t, we are making it on their minds. We are doing this for the person who can’t scream and shout about their situation like we can.’
Tackling modern slavery has long been an important cause for the royal, who first became passionate about it after visiting Women’s Interlink during a 2013 trip to India with her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York. Her new podcast will tackle the issue, which affect more than 40 million people around the world today.
Eugenie and Julia set up The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 – an ‘independent collective whose mission is to bring change-makers together to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic’. The pair are long-term friends who first met when they were both at school.
I don’t listen to as many podcasts as CB, so I have no idea what the market is for these kinds of single-issue advocacy podcasts, but I would think it would be pretty limited? Granted, I bet more people will listen because it’s Princess Eugenie talking. I guess this is the way the palace would okay a princess’s podcast: it has to be issue-driven, charity-driven, advocacy-driven. A princess’s podcast cannot be about hair, makeup, clothes or gossip. It can’t be a murder mystery either! Although I’m sure there are several royals who know where the bodies are buried.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
I’m petty so I left a comment on her IG on one of her trafficking posts saying how much I respected her and how I wished she’d publicly denounce Epstein.
Y E S !
And it’s not petty. It’s just being honest.
I’m waiting for the blowback from RRs: “IT’S POLITICAL! ROYALS AREN’T SUPPOSED TO BE POLITI… oh wait…. wrong Royal… *crickets*”
And of COURSE she won’t go near Epstein.
^^^^^^^^^^ x1000000
To me this looks bad.
Really bad. A “princess by blood” talking about slavery? I cannot buy it sorry.
I’m fine with celebrities and royals taking on causes, it does draw eyes. So this would be no more absurd than most others…except there is an Epstein-sized elephant in the room. Yikes…talk about timing.
I’m thinking the timing is deliberate.
Well people should be talking about modern slavery so why can’t it be her? It’s not like this is biographical. I think it’s great to try to tackle important topic even if it’s difficult rather than something like environment that already has awareness but has the politics issue. This is an issue that actually can be given more awareness to.
Was this not a storyline in “The Windsors”? It feels so familiar
I am giving her some side-eye for this.
It’s probably my bias, but I sense a hint of Meghanism at work …
Interesting that she would so publicly take up this cause right as evidence links her father, Prince Andrew, with Jeffrey Epstein. Quite a coincidence.
I think this is great, modern day slavery is a massive problem that often gets swept under the rug. There are more slaves today than any other time in history.
Are you counting the millions who died between capture and their final destinations?
Just curious where the numbers are coming from…
https://www.cnn.com/2017/09/19/world/global-slavery-estimates-ilo/index.html
Huh. Seems weird to me, maybe I don’t get it? I’m probably not going to be checking out her work.
How can you campaign for the Anti Slavery collective and now start a podcast on the subject of slavery when your own father (a public person and Prince of the realm) is so closely affiliated with a known pedophile and sex trafficker….
The optics for this are HORRIBLE. The York’s cannot possibly be expecting that there will be no blow-back. This also makes me think that there is either a certain amount of cognitive dissonance emanating from Eugenie or she is just tone deaf to her father’s antics. Either way this is just terrible.
I agree the optics for this are just terrible. Wow.
Or maybe the optics are purposeful. maybe she is horrified by her father’s antics too and this is her polite, palace sanctioned way of taking action against that. Harry, former big game hunter, is positioning himself as a wildlife conservationist… so whether it’s hypocrisy, or a new generation rejecting the morals that surrounded their youth, or purely optics in a bid to stay relevant… it’s not without precedent in this family.
I’m with those who think that this is an important cause, but that the timing of this podcast and Andrew’s connection to Epstein just make it look…..bad.
And yeah, can you imagine if Meghan started a podcast??
Maybe Eugenie can interview one of the girls who were forced to have sex with her old man.
I can understand that it must be horrible to live with the knowledge that your own father is a sexual predator, especially when the WHOLE WORLD KNOWS. This might be her way of atoning for her father’s sins. Or it could just be another example of Windsor hypocrisy. Who knows?
Yes, and it just seems so obvious that they’re circling the wagons to protect Andrew, doesn’t it?
Good for her! I love that she is shedding light on an uncomfortable subject…that has a link to her dad. It IS a global epidemic and the more awareness, the better!
I have an idea for her first episode – Epstein (and her father) and modern sex slavery.