Princess Eugenie is starting her own podcast, all about… modern slavery…?

I generally think the York princesses are rather aimless, Princess Beatrice more so than Princess Eugenie. Eugenie is married now, she’s worked full-time in art galleries and art-auction houses for years, and she still finds time to do some charity work. We’ve always heard that Eugenie and Beatrice would have liked to work full-time for The Firm, but Charles made sure they would not be allowed to. So they exist as weird princess-hybrids, hanging out with celebrities and living somewhat normal lives, and going on lots of vacations (again, Beatrice does more of that). Obviously, they’re held to different standards than the Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Cambridge. But I still have to think there were a few raised eyebrows at Buckingham Palace over this one: Eugenie is going to be the first member of the royal family with her own podcast.

Princess Eugenie is set to become the first member of the Royal Family to launch her own podcast. The royal, 29, who is tenth in line to throne, will co-host the show with her close friend Julia De Boinville in the name of their charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective. ‘We are developing a podcast, Freedom United, and we will have a speaker series called Tech Tackles Trafficking,’ she said, speaking on Instagram TV. ‘Now is the time to talk about this, this is already on everyone’s minds. If it isn’t, we are making it on their minds. We are doing this for the person who can’t scream and shout about their situation like we can.’ Tackling modern slavery has long been an important cause for the royal, who first became passionate about it after visiting Women’s Interlink during a 2013 trip to India with her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York. Her new podcast will tackle the issue, which affect more than 40 million people around the world today. Eugenie and Julia set up The Anti-Slavery Collective in 2017 – an ‘independent collective whose mission is to bring change-makers together to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic’. The pair are long-term friends who first met when they were both at school.

I don’t listen to as many podcasts as CB, so I have no idea what the market is for these kinds of single-issue advocacy podcasts, but I would think it would be pretty limited? Granted, I bet more people will listen because it’s Princess Eugenie talking. I guess this is the way the palace would okay a princess’s podcast: it has to be issue-driven, charity-driven, advocacy-driven. A princess’s podcast cannot be about hair, makeup, clothes or gossip. It can’t be a murder mystery either! Although I’m sure there are several royals who know where the bodies are buried.