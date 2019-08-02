Bella Giannulli was not kicked out of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, just FYI

Several days ago, Us Weekly reported that Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli were “kicked out” of the sorority they had joined at USC, Kappa Kappa Gamma. I found the story iffy, but I couldn’t really figure out why, probably because my college didn’t have a Greek system and I’ve always looked at fraternities and sororities with a great deal of skepticism anyway. Usually, if you go through the whole rigmarole of joining a sorority and officially becoming a member (a sister/brother), you belong to that sorority or fraternity for life. Of course, members *can* be kicked out, but you basically have to kill someone (and even then, your brothers and sisters will probably stick by you). Would Kappa Kappa Gamma really kick out two sisters because they conned their way into college? According to Us Weekly’s source, that was the case:
“Olivia and Bella were both in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible,” the source explains. However, the girls are sticking together under the unfortunate circumstances by taking it “day by day,” adds the insider. “This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could.”
In some ways, that would have made sense if sororities had, like, a clause in their charter about sisters conning their way into school or something, because you’re in college under false pretenses, so you joined a sorority under false pretenses, I guess. I just doubt that a clause like that exists. And as it turns out, I was right to be skeptical about Us Weekly’s story:
Sisters stick together. Isabella “Bella” Giannulli and her little sister Olivia Jade have been keeping a relatively low profile since their parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested earlier this year for their alleged roles in an elaborate college admissions scandal. But the siblings made headlines again on Thursday when reports surfaced claiming that they had both been kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California. A representative from Bella’s sorority tells PEOPLE that those reports are untrue.
“The story regarding these two individuals is false,” Kappa Kappa Gamma representative tells PEOPLE in a statement Thursday. “Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.”
Olivia Jade, 19, was not kicked out as she was never a Kappa as she “did not complete the membership process,” the statement revealed.
So there you go – Bella is still a sorority sister no matter what, no matter if she and her parents conned the admissions system and there was some kind of “original sin” with Bella even being enrolled, and then joining the sorority. As I said, it’s pretty rare for sororities and fraternities to kick out their members. Being a liar and a con artist is not one of those dealbreaker offenses.
I don’t know much about sororities either, but i have to say that (for right or wrong) I’ve always perceived it as this kind of privileged club much like the Eton boys in the UK or whatever. With that (potentially false, I don’t know, correct me CB ers!) assumption, I didn’t expect them to be kicked out. I fully expected them to be able to go on a murder spree and still be supported by the system, as they must protect their own
My younger nephew pledged a frat last year when he entered U of WI. When I asked him about hazing (I was worried about it), he told me that there is a “code of honor” that is in place, and that the rules became very strict after all of the problems that came out in the news in the past few years.
I would think lying/cheating would be covered under this, too. BOTH of these girls participated in the fraud for their tests/applications (in the preparation of the forms, taking the fake pics they were photoshopped into). Sorry, but I don’t think she should be allowed to stay in the sorority.
My grandmother wanted me to join a sorority and would have paid for it. Wouldn’t do it as could not stand the fakeness I saw in them. That being said, if this had been an ordinary Joe, she would have been kicked out immediately, guilty or not.
“my college didn’t have a Greek system and I’ve always looked at fraternities and sororities with a great deal of skepticism anyway.”
Fraternities and Sororities makes sense if you are at a very large university like USC. Kappa Kappa Gamma has a very good reputation nationally.
Yeah, I didn’t join one decades ago and still think they are a basically bunch of hooey, but I’ve been told in really large universities, as you said, they provide some structure and support.
Of course they’re Kappas.
She should have another Kappa Kappa Kappacino lol.
I mean – look at the kind of physical damage to property and people that frats get away with. If it takes a huge media presence to boot members who’s assaulted people, they’re not going to boot her for lying haha. Now if she couldn’t afford her dues or whatever, it might be a different story. But she’s still got enough privilege that I’m sure they’re mostly okay rallying around her.
Never was into that scene. So I have nothing positive to say about it. I know from my girlfriend, that the African American university Greek system works differently and it varies from place to place. But the white sororities at the university I went to was all about women (girls) that based your invitation on looks, friends and connections. All shallow with no substance. So yes, I see why they didn’t boot them out.
I’m not going to speak for KKG, as they might have different policies regarding academics/admission than my sorority, Delta Delta Delta. I had a great experience as a sister, and we did rescind membership to several girls in our chapter who were caught cheating on exams (ah, crib sheets). Every sorority/fraternity has different policies, so maybe KKG doesn’t look into members’ personal lives/family dealings.
And I’ll admit, I had a really good experience, with a great chapter that was diverse (racially, financially, and didn’t give a hoot about anyone’s sexual orientation, religion, or other variables). Sure, there were some aspects of the experience that I didn’t enjoy (rush was a killer, and I still had to pay for more event tshirts than I could wear in ten lifetimes), but the good far outweighed the bad. Just the charity work alone made for great experiences, and I am still truly friends with most of my sisters to this day.
I was a tri delt too!
my school was small enough that the sisters I am still friends with were ones I prob would have still been friends with anyway.
I have several friends that pledged KKG at the Uni of Akron, and I’m an Alpha Gamma Delta. There was one sorority on campus that was known to only accept rich members (it wasn’t KKG), rumor had it they checked the labels on the coats when they offered to take them for you. But ours had/has women of diverse sexual orientation as well as ethnicity. Akron is a BIG school, not nearly as big as OSU but still huge to me. I came from a small parochial school and it was overwhelming. There were some sisters that I didn’t care for, but when I was active we had an active sisterhood of nearly 90 women, so that’s to be expected.
I thought they were expelled, can she still be in the sorority if she’s not enrolled in the university anymore?
Bella was initiated but Olivia may not have been. Once you’re initiated, you’re in for life unless you’re kicked out.
I’m trying to think back to my college days. We had a few people who “left” their fraternity or sorority (I was one of them, dropped out senior year) but my school had a really regulated Greek system, so it was exhausting being in it. But due to the regulation it ended up being more laid back in a way, I think? Like being Greek didn’t mean anything. everyone had their own friends before recruitment even began, and all the sororities and frats inter-mingled, etc. Basically it made a difference in terms of formal, and literally what letters you wanted to wear, LOL.
But anyway, I’m not sure anyone was ever kicked out. Oh wait. that’s a lie. One guy was kicked out because he was accused of doing funny stuff with the funds (he was the treasurer), but he actually wasn’t and it turned out their finances were just a mess, lol. I also think Scooter Braun was kicked out after he dropped out of classes but he still hung out there a lot, so maybe he just terminated his membership. Those are the only two I can think of.
I think if there was something egregious, the person was probably encouraged to leave rather than get kicked out.
I don’t understand the sorority/frat-thing. It’s just weird.
They’re not going to kick her out because she has plenty of money to pay dues and other expenses related to the sorority.
Pretty sure the only thing that can get you kicked out of kappa is losing your prettiness. Murder is probably okay, as long as you don’t murder another kappa.
I never understood sororities as you’re literally paying people to be your friends. I understand paying membership fees for organizations for work and networking but college always seemed like a place where organic relationships could happen. My friend from high school was/is in one and she’s still friends with girls from there but again I was skeptical then and now.