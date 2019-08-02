Bella Giannulli was not kicked out of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, just FYI

Several days ago, Us Weekly reported that Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli were “kicked out” of the sorority they had joined at USC, Kappa Kappa Gamma. I found the story iffy, but I couldn’t really figure out why, probably because my college didn’t have a Greek system and I’ve always looked at fraternities and sororities with a great deal of skepticism anyway. Usually, if you go through the whole rigmarole of joining a sorority and officially becoming a member (a sister/brother), you belong to that sorority or fraternity for life. Of course, members *can* be kicked out, but you basically have to kill someone (and even then, your brothers and sisters will probably stick by you). Would Kappa Kappa Gamma really kick out two sisters because they conned their way into college? According to Us Weekly’s source, that was the case:

“Olivia and Bella were both in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible,” the source explains. However, the girls are sticking together under the unfortunate circumstances by taking it “day by day,” adds the insider. “This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could.”

[From Us Weekly]

In some ways, that would have made sense if sororities had, like, a clause in their charter about sisters conning their way into school or something, because you’re in college under false pretenses, so you joined a sorority under false pretenses, I guess. I just doubt that a clause like that exists. And as it turns out, I was right to be skeptical about Us Weekly’s story:

Sisters stick together. Isabella “Bella” Giannulli and her little sister Olivia Jade have been keeping a relatively low profile since their parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were arrested earlier this year for their alleged roles in an elaborate college admissions scandal. But the siblings made headlines again on Thursday when reports surfaced claiming that they had both been kicked out of their sorority at the University of Southern California. A representative from Bella’s sorority tells PEOPLE that those reports are untrue. “The story regarding these two individuals is false,” Kappa Kappa Gamma representative tells PEOPLE in a statement Thursday. “Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma.” Olivia Jade, 19, was not kicked out as she was never a Kappa as she “did not complete the membership process,” the statement revealed.

[From People]

So there you go – Bella is still a sorority sister no matter what, no matter if she and her parents conned the admissions system and there was some kind of “original sin” with Bella even being enrolled, and then joining the sorority. As I said, it’s pretty rare for sororities and fraternities to kick out their members. Being a liar and a con artist is not one of those dealbreaker offenses.