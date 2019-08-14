Does Kylie Jenner really ‘look a decade older’ than 22, as the Daily Mail claims?

Kylie Jenner turned 22 years old last weekend. She’s still so young, and weirdly, she’s the most drama-free of all of her sisters. Several years back, it was easy to cover Kylie because the only thing to really talk about was how much her face changed from month to month. She was constantly posting selfies and even with all of the filters and airbrushing, it was always clear that Kylie had gotten – and still gets – a significant amount of work. It started before she was even 18 – the lip injections, the Botox, the various surgical procedures to change her face and body. We talked about all of it as it was happening, and we criticized Kris Jenner for giving Kylie permission to do all of that sh-t before her 18th birthday too. So… is this headline fair or unfair?
First of all, how dare any “fan” act like they didn’t know Kylie’s age. Girl isn’t lying about her AGE. She lies about everything else but not that. Secondly, it is rude. But I’m not going to die on that hill to defend Kylie – all of the sisters are getting so much work and all of it is SO BAD. Khloe looks like a f–king cartoon. Kim looks like Beyonce. Kourtney… well, she looks halfway natural, maybe just some Botox and implants. Kendall’s face is increasingly messy too. And what’s really weird is that, like, all of the sisters just end up looking like their mother anyway. None of them will be happy until they all morph into Kris Jenner, just as Kris Jenner morphs into Michael Jackson.
If it didn’t know any better and I looked at that picture of Kylie in that tweet I would have thought she was at least 35!. It’s weird how she and other celebs get fillers and botox to look youthful but end up looking older and hard-faced.
It’s because you associate fillers/botox with an older woman. So when you see the very obvious work you associate it with that age group.
I think the fillers only look “good” when theses women are certain weight. They gain a pound and they are out. They start to look like a bloated mess. It think what is happening to her face right now.
I think the reason that she looks older is more related to the massive amounts of makeup she wears than it is the work she’s had done.
Yeah. Without make up she looks like a 20 year old with too much lip fillers
It’s so sad in a way. They have everything and yet nothing as they can’t love themselves, no matter how much they succeed
Some people are so poor all they have is money.
Rude… but true? She wants to look like her sisters but they just want to look younger. She’s spending all of this money and wasting those years of beautiful young skin!
Maybe it’s because of all the makeup? I look so much younger when I wear less makeup. No shade tho, I LOVE makeup. But yeah, it’s been a BB cream, mascara, and gloss kinda summer.
iDK if a decade but she looks older than 22. Just like Heidi Montag, she was much prettier before.
Her skin looks young still ofc, but I find that fillers on young people do tend to make them look older for some reason. Does anyone else think her lips look a bit odd, saggy-ish?
She reminds me of that comedian from decades ago: Judy Tenuta.
Omg yes! 😂😂😂
I don’t think she looks a decade older but if I didn’t know she was 22 and you told me she was 32 I would believe it. She just has that plastic surgery face where telling the age is impossible while you can absolutely tell that she has had work done.
The real test will be if she can still pass for 22 when she is actually 32 years old.
I don’t know if it is about looking older.
The sad thing is she was clearly insecure about being the ‘plain’ youngest child.
As a result, she went from a young, bright and fun girl (as seen in the earlier seasons of the show) to a weird-looking self-conscious young adult of indeterminate age. Even her voice has changed- or at least the way she speaks, maybe because of the lip fillers.
She certainly doesn’t look 22.
I can’t believe her parents did that to her.
Yes, she does. She actually looks 2 decades older, and by that, I don’t mean to offend 30-something and 40-something ladies that look 15 times better and more natural than her. And I can’t even imagine the level of plastic surgery/fillers/botox, etc when she reaches her 40s.
Kendall posted some picks of them (she and Kylie) when they were kids. Kylie doesn’t even look like the same person anymore. If we didn’t see her in all the media since she was a kid we would not believe it’s the same person right now.
I also think that she, sadly, looks to be in her 30s. Is it a bad thing? Who can say? She was a very cute teenager, with the potential to be a very attractive woman, but perhaps she didn’t like “cute”. It’s such a shame she had the female role models she did, rather than those who would have fostered some self-love and acceptance of her natural beauty. The trowelled-on slap doesn’t help, either. Her face is a mask.
I feel sorry for her. Everyone was so mean online, saying she was ugly, etc etc. So she went out and got tons of plastic surgery. Now people are talking about that. Poor girl can’t win.
I’m not so certain it is inherently rude to ask this question simply because they all lie about having had work done so very often. They have a procedure, we see they have said procedure, they lie about it, ad infinitum. It’s like an endless gaslighting session.
I don’t care that they have work done. Do whatever you want to your own faces and bodies. Will I think it all looks good? Highly unlikely, but it’s not my place to say that others aren’t allowed bodily autonomy. What I do care about is them creating the idea that people – girls, in particular – have to look a certain way and if they don’t then they’re not attractive and therefore worthy of being considered so.
It’s a very slippery slope and I worry about the messages that the younger generations are receiving. Is it the Kardashians/Jenners job to teach body positivity? No, not on the face of the issue. But they make themselves part of the conversation because of the business model they employ and to say otherwise is disingenuous.
If they don’t want their physical appearances to be questioned, then perhaps they should consider adding to their fortunes in another manner.
Is her face ultimately going to be okay after doing so much work so early in her life? What are the long term impacts of doing this to yourself?
I can’t wait for the day when the “plastic” in Plastic Surgery falls out.
Is the idea to create an “ageless” face? So, yes, she looks 35 now, but when she’s 45, 55, etc, she will still look 35?