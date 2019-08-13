TMZ: Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter didn’t hook up until their marriages were over

I said on Sunday that the vibe I got was that Miley Cyrus dumped Liam Hemsworth FOR Kaitlynn Carter, who is Brody Jenner’s fake ex-wife. Miley and Kaitlynn were on vacation together when the news of Miley and Liam’s split came out. It made it seem like everything was related, and everything was messy. Of course I’ve never said that Miley’s bisexuality/pansexuality is why all of this happened – I know Miley thinks her sexuality makes her the most special snowflake around, but it’s actually a complete cliche for a young couple to split up when one of the spouses starts up an affair, regardless of gender. Anyway, Miley must have realized that she looks like a complete a–hole, because someone ran to TMZ to correct the timeline on how all of this went down:
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are seeing each other — something we’re told didn’t start until they had both broken up with their spouses — but our sources say this all came AFTER a valiant attempt by Miley to save her relationship with Liam Hemsworth. Sources connected to Miley and Liam tell TMZ … the 2 were struggling with various issues for months, and she pushed for the 2 of them to go into therapy and took other steps to make their marriage work. As one source put it, “He didn’t come close to meeting her half way.”
It became apparent a while ago it wasn’t going to work and they drifted apart. We’re told they’ve been separated for “months.” Check out the photo of Liam from back in June, grocery shopping without his wedding ring. There are new pics of Liam in Australia with brother Chris, and he looks sad. That may well be the case, but we’re told in no uncertain terms … nothing was sprung on him — it was a long time coming.
As for Miley and Kaitlynn, we’re told they did not get together until after their respective splits, but they have history. Miley and Liam were friends with Kaitlynn and Brody Jenner for years. They all lived in Malibu and after wildfires destroyed their neighborhoods late last year, we’re told the foursome became even closer. As we reported … Miley and Kaitlynn were making out poolside in Lake Como over the weekend. We’re told they’re seeing each other, with no labels attached.
So, two couples were friendly in Malibu and then their friendliness turned into a deeper friendship and then suddenly both of their marriages – one fake and one not – ended within a week of each other but don’t worry everyone, no one was caught off-guard and no one cheated, nothing happened until JUST NOW. Suuure. Anyway, Page Six had some added details on the timeline:
Brody Jenner knew Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus were hooking up long before photos hit the internet. An insider told Page Six on Monday that Carter, 30, and Cyrus, 26, have been hooking up for “a couple of months” and that Carter’s ex Jenner is “totally okay with it.”
“Brody is still friends with them. There’s no drama,” our source added. Earlier this month, Jenner, 35, announced his split from Carter and wasted no time partying away in Vegas after the breakup. Meanwhile, a source told us at the time that Carter was dating someone new. Now, she’s been getting cozy with Cyrus on a yacht as they vacationed in Italy last week and photos of them kissing were released over the weekend.
“[Kaitlynn] had some other priorities [in her marriage], and you now know what they are,” the insider snarked. We’re told that Jenner and Cyrus have “known each other for years” and Carter “knows Miley through him. He introduced them.” The insider added that Carter and Jenner discussed her relationship with Cyrus before they split and “it was no secret.”
The sources go on to say that Brody has no hard feelings with Kaitlynn or Miley, but it certainly sounds like Kaitlynn was having an affair with Miley, told Brody about it and he was like…”uh, okay?” And… whatever. This is messy drama but it honestly doesn’t sound like Brody is too worked up over it. Liam might be worked up over it though. We’ll see. As for what’s next… do you think Miley and Kaitlynn will even last? I don’t.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
Anything for attention Miley. No one cares.
This^^^
This woman is a disaster area. Stay clear.
Miley has zero class.
I suspect that for the next two months, Miley will be feeding different explanations of what happened to different news outlets and many of those explanations will contradict the other explanations. Liam will remain silent.
Agreed. Whenever Miley goes on one of these “identity crisis benders” as I think of them, her personal life falls apart.
I feel like she’s always searching for something external to define herself. I also think that goes back to her Disney days when she could be Hannah Montana, not MRC. I don’t know if she’s ever looked inward and figured out her identity.
Yeah, I’m not really buying this version of things at all. I think the four of them were friends, and then Miley and Kaitlynn started having a thing – maybe it wasn’t physical, but I would bet they were at least having an emotional affair. It’s WAYYYY too fishy that they both announced the ending of their relationships and are immediately making out and seeing each other.
I hope that her and Liam are done, at this point, because I don’t see them working.
Yeah I agree. There has been problems between them for a while and Miley found an out and it explains her sudden rush to get ahead and to control the story. You don’t do that unless u have something to hide.
There is NO satisfactory explanation for FLAUNTING a new relationship at the time the split is announced—-so save your breath Miley. Regardless of when the split happened, regardless of when the ladies got physical- it’s totally not cool IMO.
I couldn’t agree more LadyT
I saw that a reporter asked Liam for a comment and he was genuinely sad – his response was along the lines of “you have no idea how terrible it feels, I really don’t want to talk about it.”
Liam I pray divorces miley and never looks back.
He’s definitely taking the high road.
His statement on Instagram said he has not and will not be speaking to any journalists or media, so I think the DM just made that quote up.
Miley is a mess.
She seems like someone who would be happier with a woman as a life partner. I know she’s bisexual but she seems more gay than bi to me. Hopefully she finds someone who makes her happy – that’s all that’s important. I think she’s awesome and an even more amazing artist – she’s a force to be reckoned with.
This is a common misconception IME. Bi is just that, bi. It’s entirely possible to be attracted to both sexes but fall in love with and commit to a person of either sex. It’s not about the identity, it’s about the person.
I say this because I have bi friends who are married to both opposite and same sex partners, and they get the “so you’re not really bi, you’re straight/gay” comments. The reality is that they fell in love with their spouse as a person.
You can be bi and have a preference. Being “seemingly” more into women does not automatically make her gay. Let’s not erase her identity because it doesn’t look like how you think it should, thanks.
This is a classy situation eh! Anyways I am convinced that this is also drug related. Remember when Miley and Liam got back together and she claimed that she stopped smoking weed. Then about a year later she said she went back to it. Well weed and a lot more. In my opinion she looks awful and will likely end up in rehab. If she is lucky. She used to have a glow and that glow is long gone
This might be off base, but I’m getting Amy Winehouse vibes from her in the vacation pics.
Not off base to me. Look at her face as body. She is a very attractive lady usually but looks god awful. This isn’t about sexuality although yeah. There is truth there. They were probably never a good match. This is more about drugs and “lifestyle”
I agree, her lifestyle and whatever she’s using.
Yeah I agree about the drugs, long term drug abuse always shows itself physically eventually. It’s more than weed she’s smoking.
Part of this seems a publicity stunt. After all, Jenner and Carter are in the Hills reboot.
I give it three months. TOPS. And I’m being generous. Then Miley will go crawling back to Liam begging him to take her back. And I TRULY hope he doesnt. She is SO messy. And lowkey emotionally abusive.
I used to follow her social sites, but she’s really been all over the map the last little bit. Miley comes across as messy and grasping for attention, but I can’t help but wonder if she’s just desperately seeking something and has no idea what it is.
Miley looks like Courtney Love in those sunglasses, pouty lips, and blond bangs.
Lol Miley pick someone more famous (or actually famous at all….)
Is Kristen Stewart single?
Actually she’s too good
Sorry not sorry this all sounds like rich white girls acting out to piss off their parents/husbands. I don’t care who you’re sleeping with and to use it to garner attention is soooooo high school.
I was following her on Instagram because she supports keeping our wolves alive, but the recent spate of ‘look at me!!!!’ pics, including a video of her dancing in a bikini were just annoying. She’s beginning to look gaunt in the face, never a good look for anyone by the way.
I get a Chaotic vibe off of her so intensely that if she doesn’t deal with it she will be like a leaf forever caught in a whirlwind. No one can solve it but her.