Liam Hemsworth on Miley Cyrus: ‘I wish her nothing but health and happiness’

It’s worth noting that the statement announcing Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s split came from Miley’s rep, though I saw the statement credited as a “joint statement.” It was not. Miley got to announce the split, seemingly on her time table, and she got to announce it in a way that made it look like she was already moving on Kaitlynn Jenner. Miley’s rep sent this out to media outlets this weekend: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”
There were claims that Miley sprang this on Liam, which… she did not. I believe the reports about Miley and Liam hitting a rough patch for the past few months. I think Miley is problematic AF, but I don’t think she would announce their split without giving Liam any kind of warning or heads up. In fact, I think this is why Liam made the trip to Australia – he wanted to be with family when Miley announced it. Anyway, Liam finally got around to issuing some kind of statement. He posted this message to an Instagram pic of a sunset:
Hi all
Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward.
This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.
I think he means it – he cared about Miley and probably still does. For as much as we talk about how Miley sheds personas and pretends to be various pop archetypes, I feel like Liam often cast himself as “the good guy” who was just trying to be Miley’s stabilizing force. Is that who he really is? I don’t know. Some people argued that Liam will probably paint Miley as promiscuous and unstable, like he might have done during their last big breakup. I never really thought that was ON Liam though – that was Miley’s own branding, or failed branding. And besides that, it’s pretty clear that Miley actually did leave Liam for Kaitlynn Carter, so I feel like Liam has a right to be hurt by that betrayal.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
He is winning the PR war if it is a war. If course I assume Miley is fine with the attention as long as it keeps coming. She is a singer and can afford scandal whereas he needs to be more likable to get cast in movies at this point.
I’m not sure it’s any PR war or act, or whatever, just sounds like a very simple, decent statement (though I’d argue he doesn’t really need to do much of anything to look “good” in comparison- I get that Miley has to deal the way she has to deal, and I believe she is sad and hurting just like he is, but she’s her own worst enemy with her antics in terms of how she’s coming across.) He’s looked sad in a lot of pap pictures by himself for the past couple months, when nobody in the media was even questioning anything, so I don’t think he’s putting on a sad act or anything- I think he really is sad. I’m surprised it took this long for it the news to come out though- he hasn’t been wearing his wedding ring since June. He usually tried to shove his hand in a pocket or keep it angled away from cameras when he could, but it was obvious every time once I noticed one time- no ring. I wonder would they have waited longer to announce if not for the pictures of Miley’s holiday coming out (or did she do that so there was no going back?) I’m sad for them both.
But the pics were so obviously staged, they are practically posing for them. Most probably she hired the photographer and gave him a heads up that she was revealing their split. That Brody Jenner comment she put in his instagram was probably trying to leave Liam out if this, or at least that’s what I thought.
@ennie
Oh, I think they look pretty staged and attention-grabby too! That’s why I sort of wonder was it a bit of a “burn it all down” kind of move for her- like I said, Liam hasn’t been wearing his wedding ring in months. He hasn’t been at her performances or been with her family. I think he’s been seen with her ONE time in the last few months. He’s been spending more and more time in Australia without her. I was waiting for the DM or some other rag to pick up on it much sooner, tbh. And yet there was very little speculation apart from some fans wondering, and no announcement until those pictures came out. I wondered were they just quietly going to live apart and hope that the media would continue to not pick up on it. But then the holiday happened and the split news was everywhere.
He’s taking the high road. Good for him.
Classy, not trashy, like his soon-to-be ex-wife.
^This. He has class and she frequently acts like an a**.
I waited to comment on this. There are always three sides: his, hers & the truth. I read the comments yesterday & I was taken aback at some of the comments. Miley’s rip off of hip hop/ appropriation of black culture with her album during her “edgy” years should not be confused with her coming out as pansexual. Is she a jerk? Yes. Can she sing? Yes. People can disagree & that’s okay. However, Liam isn’t this wholesome, great saint everyone made him out to be. According to something I heard yesterday, Miley wanted to go therapy & he refused. If this is true, was she supposed to stay with him & ignore the fact it wasn’t working? When they got back together, it appeared she changed to get him back. Always problematic. Stop blaming Miley…it takes two to make a relationship work. As for kids being an issue, Miley has stated for a few years now she didn’t want kids.. I’m surprised this is now an issue.
Truth. It’s interesting that when he moved on quickly and publicly with Eiza Gonzales before, the general response was a shoulder shrug and ” Nice guy Liam is just moving on from a clingy soiled towel, just like in sex ed. Good for him. Nbd. It’s all her fault.” But now to a lot of those same people, her doing the same thing with a woman, suddenly it’s too much and being called ‘abuse’, ‘bullying’, and ‘cruel’, and something that needs curing.
The little Incel trend of crying ‘abuser!’ every time a female celebrity, influencer, ‘e-girl’, or woman with any kind of public presence openly moves on from an ex to a new partner/boyfriend/girlfriend has nothing to do with empathy, and everything to do with patriarchal entitlement/old-fashioned people being a little too hateful and possessive about bodies that aren’t theirs, & that don’t have access to. That applies to toxic fan reactions to the girlfriends of boybanders, athletes, and actors too.
Weren’t they officially broken up by the time Liam was photographed with Eiza though? Because to me, the issue is that the photos came out before they announced their split. And they were newly married at this point.
I haven’t seen anyone saying it’s abusive for her to be moving on so quickly (Edit: I take it back, I just saw one comment on the other post), but it’s definitely not a good look. Especially since the person she moved on with was part of a couple they had been friends with for years. It seems insensitive, at least.
They did the splitting maturely. Good-luck to the both if them anyways.
But am kind of confused on who Miley Cyrus wants to start dating currently
She is on drugs and looks awful. She does need some health and happiness and he knows it
I think you’re right about that, and yeah she does look awful- both style-wise and health-wise.
This makes me so sad.
I did kind of a deep dive into her instagram yesterday after the post with comments about her not wearing her wedding ring. I saw posts as far back as April/May in which she is not wearing her ring. I think they’ve been separated for a while.
I don’t wear my ring because I’m afraid of losing it. It’s going to be 10 years.
I hope this will end well unlike Brangelina (I see you Brad). I know Miley is problematic and she is wrong for appropriating black culture. But I hope she grows. I was very immature at her age. I disliked feminism and I believe I was a casual racist. I was one of those who victim blamed. I am not perfect now but I have learnt so much, especially after reading Celebitchy.
@Sam I said this in another comment above, but I think you’re right, because Liam hasn’t been wearing his ring since June. And I would take that as actually more significant, because she sometimes didn’t wear hers, she’d wear other rings in its place or none at all sometimes, but he ALWAYS wore his. But since June, his has been nowhere to be seen.
I wish him well. I hope she finds peace, this all “evolving” schtick strikes me as that she’s looking for something that she probably doesn’t even know what it is. I think her childhood left her a bit damaged. One think is to like this, or that, another one is to be committed to your relationship, and in the interviews she seemed to be bursting out of her own seams to demonstrate she was still oh so edgy and still wild miley who was conforming to be vegetarian (being with him) while still loving bacon. So not nice. They should really have straightened things out before getting married, but maybe she doesn’t know where her evolution will take her, better not to be attached to anyone.
With a breakup people only get one side of the story and some don’t really know the person the way a parent or partner does, so it’s easy to take words at face value and vilify the other person. My ex was abusive towards me; the last time I saw him things had escalated and I panicked – I had to put my car in reverse in order to get away. Word got to me he painted me as an unstable person who almost ran him over with her car. He failed to mention what he was doing in order for me to go into survival mode and get out of there. Not surprisingly, his family has kept their silence because they know exactly who he is and what he is capable of. So, no judgement on Miley nor Liam and their part in the breakup.
His statement was perfect.
I think his statement was mostly so he could deny DM Australia’s quote claiming he said “You don’t know what it’s like. I don’t want to talk about it, mate.”
I think she needs to figure out who she is, for real this time, and he needs to move on. They’ve always had this on and off thing and I’m not sure that dynamic is ever going to evolve into something that lasts forever. They aren’t going to suddenly click into place and be stable together.
They obviously want very different things, I’m not sure therapy was going to change that.
Whatever is going on, going straight from one relationship into another does not solve one’s problems. It just muddies up the water even further.
Liam. We share the exact same bday and are both Aussie. I see what needs to happen here.
i’m going to WK for miley here. i think they have a tale as old as time in that they loved each other as kids but grew up to be different people. no matter what caused the split – the root cause is that they grew up in different directions. with all their on and off i think they both tried to compromise part of themselves to make it work and in the end that isn’t enough. she has clearly had to diminish part of herself for him to see her in a more traditional light and he should get credit for trying to be open about her sexuality that he might not understand and in his heart can’t accept in his marriage. the fire brought them closer together than ever but when the rush of that tragedy wore off all the problems were still there. i think she is over the top but i also think that is truly “her” and the way she’s acting might seem immature or pointed but they might also just be that she’s just living as her self and it seems extreme b/c she has been holding it back for the last few years…for him.
She looks strung out. Good possibility that Liam left but agreed to let her to make all of the announcements to allow some face-saving on her end.
“she was already moving on Kaitlynn Jenner.“
Wrong last name! 😉