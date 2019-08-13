Bento boxes for the cutest lunches, affordable ballet flats and another phone holder

I got the under sink storage rack for under my kitchen sink and it looks so clean under there now! It was very easy to set up, although I had to ask my kid to arrange it properly around the pipes, which took him less than a minute. I also got the Naturopathica Gota Kula Intense Repair Balm which Giddy recommended in the last post! There’s only one left at that price of $18 for .88 ounces of product. It’s a rich almost solid salve that really feels nice around my eyes and has helped treat that area (the dry skin was almost gone already so I can’t say if it would have worked for that). I also used it on my cuticles on my feet and hands and on my lips! It seems like it will last a while as a little goes a long way. It’s also available on their website (use the pop-down to select the smaller version) for that same price or for $58 for 2.8 ounces, which sounds crazy to me but is just .26 more per ounce. Here are some more products I want or have ordered.
Two ounces of pure hyaluronic acid serum for $15!
I’ve been using that three serum set from Eve Hanson and I particularly like the hyaluronic acid as it feels soothing and moisturizing. I use it in the morning as it doesn’t cause redness for me like retinol sometimes can. I highly recommend that set, which has 3 total ounces of product. It’s lasting a long time as you need less than a dropperful to treat your whole face. This hyaluronic acid by cosmedica is just $15 for two ounces! It has over 8,300(!) reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot! You can get four ounces of it for less than $24. Women call this “absolutely the best,” say “I honestly saw a difference in my face,” that it gives “visible results,” reduces acne bumps and that improves “skin tone and softness.”
A solid belt hanger to organize all your belts and/or ties
I rigged up a belt hanger using regular hangers and S hooks and it seemed like a great idea at the time. In reality it was a total mess and the belts fell down a lot. I bought two of these belt hangers for $17, they are also available in a single hanger which holds 12 for $12. This was just what I needed and I’m kicking myself for not buying it sooner. This hanger by Ohuhu has 357 ratings, 4.7 stars and an A from Fakespot. It really helped clean up my belt area. All but the tiniest skinny belt buckles fit the hooks and for the smallest ones I just drape the belt over the hook. This holds a ton of heavy belts, you can put more than one on each hook, and it’s solid without tipping to either side like my DIY belt holder. Really pleased with this purchase.
A bento box to pack fresh portion controlled lunches
I was asked by Agnes to find bento boxes and rice molds for kids. She would like to pack cute and healthy lunches for her six year-old and is craftier than me. She also wanted some rice molds. I found these food cutters and bread stamps of animals which also work as rice molds. (That product has 4.4 stars, 468 reviews and an A from Fakespot.) The bento boxes by Yumbox (above) are leakproof and have 4.1 stars, 116 reviews and an A from Fakespot. They come in blue, pink, gray and in multiple sizes which you can see on their product page. If you’re looking for a portion-controlled tupperware-like containers I bought a product similar to this a few years ago when I used to pack my son’s lunches.
Ballet flats that are just as versatile as pricier brands
I keep looking at the Rothys ballet flats but they’re so expensive! You can’t get them much cheaper on eBay either. The competing brands are only slightly more affordable. These ballet flats by Amazon essentials are just $17 and they come in sizes 5 to 13. I’m ordering the bronze ones to go with my new silver purse! They have 775 ratings, 4.4 stars and a C from Fakespot, which is about as good as you can expect from most clothing and shoes on Amazon. People call these “fantastic,” “cute and comfortable” and the “best budget flats ever.”
A car phone vent holder that really works
Why is it so hard to find a good phone holder for your car? I recommended one, bought a different one which I liked and recommend (that MPow one) and it broke after three months. My friend has this one by Lamicall and I was so impressed by how elegant it looks and how well it works. It has just a couple of moving parts and looks like it will last longer. I’ve only had it for a few days so I can’t vouch for its longevity, but so far it works perfectly. This has 4.7 stars, 232 reviews and a B from from Fakespot.
Rainbow sneakers to brighten up your fall days
Ever since I saw a post on Go Fug Yourself with rainbow sneakers I’ve wanted a pair! These supercute knit sneakers by Sketchers have a pretty pastel rainbow curve design on the back and sides. So far they only have 8 reviews but that’s ok I can still get them. I also really like these Anne Klein rainbow wedges but I own so many wedges I can’t justify another pair right now. (You know how it is when you go shopping with your friends and end up buying stuff you wouldn’t get if you were alone. Just tell me I need them and I will buy them.)
A personal fan for hot days and hot flashes
Two women I know are carrying little fans with them for hot flashes, which are not an issue for me yet but I want one for hotter days. This colorful necklace fan by 02 Cool comes in packs of 2 for $16 and can provide relief when you’re outdoors, working in the yard, or just whenever you need it. This has 671 reviews, 4.3 stars and an A from Fakespot. I also had the chance to test one out and it has a nice breeze. People call them a “lifesaver,” “powerful and quiet” and “a nice little fan.”
Thanks for commenting and reading our affiliate post! Please let me know if you have any recommendations. (Also I ordered the cooler featured last week and it’s coming tomorrow. I’ll report back on how it works once I get a chance to use it.)
I have tendonitis so my cheapo $5 flats from Wal-Mart just aren’t cutting it anymore. I keep looking at Rothy’s but they’re so expensive and I’m afraid I will wear them a couple of times and end up not liking them. Maybe I will check out the flats above. I did order the wrap dress on Prime Day and it is so cute!
I have rothys, if you need support these aren’t going to cut it. They are better than Tieks, and they are comfy in that they have more cushion to them, and they’re cute, but they aren’t great for support. I have plantar fasciitis in both feet and I can only wear my rothy’s if i’m not walking a lot (like I’m wearing them now, at the office, but I wore a different pair of shoes to walk from the car to my desk.) But the washable aspect of it is pretty cool.
Thanks for saving me some money! I just know myself and if it fits funny or feels weird, or as you say I can’t walk a lot in them, they’ll just be shoved in my closet and forgotten about. With $17 flats if I can’t wear them to the office at least I could wear them for errands. And my work has been really nice with letting me wear tennis shoes if my foot is bothering me a lot. Hopefully it goes away soon, it went away in my left foot so now I patiently wait for it to go away in my right foot.
I second this. A friend gave me a pair of Rothys that she’d ordered but that were too small for her. They’re fine and reasonably comfortable but I don’t think they have much more support than thev average basket flat.
I have years of running injuries and am prone to plantar fasciitis, and basically I wear Birks every day. I get sad sometimes about rarely wearing cute shoes anymore:-(
One tip if you have plantar fasciitis: the Graston massage technique from a certified practitioner plus Birks plus low-dye taping and mine disappeared.
Guess where I learned about all that? Right here on CB about 3 years ago!! I wish I could remember who mentioned it so I could say thanks.
@Lindy I wear birks all the time too! They are the shoes that I wore from the car to my desk this morning, lol. i’m going to look up that massage technique and then taping. I saw a chiro a few years ago for it and it helped somewhat, but not that much.
@Lindy that was Lizzie in 2017 . She’s still here! She just commented on the Liam Hemsworth story if you want to tell her thanks.
I pretty much had to stop wearing cheap ballet flats because they were wrecking me, lol. (I used to get them from Payless.) I have flat feet and a bad back, and now I need to have decent arch support in pretty much every shoe I wear.
My aunt has a pair of Skechers flats and she really likes them, but I’ve never tried that brand.
I’ve also heard good things about Vionic but they’re not cheap, and some of their styles are just flat-out ugly IMHO.
anyone know of quality-ish shoes inn amazon for cheap that actually offer cushioning and arch support?
Just bought the flats in black with some low cut socks.
Thank you for the recommendations! I will definitely get several things from this list. Lol
I have one of those little fans because I am ALWAYS hot, and while I wouldn’t call it “powerful,” it does help take the edge off. It lives in my purse so I can always pull it out at a moment’s notice!
What I am looking for?
Decent skirt hangers, any recommendations?
What a ripoff! That hyaluronic acid is $36 on amazon Canada. We are always so ripped off. Boo! But at least we have healthcare…
Word of advice on hyaluronic acid, or any acids for that matter: go slowly. You don’t know how your skin will react. HA can be very problematic for sensitive skin. Build up a tolerance for it. HA can also suck the moisture out of you and cause more dryness. Acids should always be applied by someone who knows how to work with them.
HA wrecked my skin and gave me rosacea like pustules (I don’t have rosacea) and a lot of flaky, irritated skin.
I’m so sorry that happened to you! I have been lucky with the acids. I saw this horrible thread on Twitter this weekend about people getting cysts from certain products, nothing included here and I’d never heard of that brand, but that must have been awful.
Thankfully it only took less than a month for my skin to go back to “normal”. One week after suspending HA my skin improved so much I was a bit disappointed it was the HA causing so much damage. It’s crazy because HA is very popular at the moment and can be found in serums, creams, primers, etc. Quite hard to stay away from it.