Leo DiCaprio & Sean Penn are on a yacht in Sardinia with their young girlfriends

It makes perfect sense, actually. Of course Sean Penn and Leonardo DiCaprio are on vacation together on the same yacht. With their younger girlfriends. Sean actually doesn’t have the same age cut-off as Leo: Sean Penn will date someone over 25. He’s not happy about it, but he’ll do it. Sean’s current girlfriend is Leila George, who is 27 years old and Vincent D’Onofrio’s daughter. Sean is 58. So, yeah, his new age limit is probably 30, just my guess. As for Leo, he’s there with Camila Morrone. I actually think that Leo chartered the yacht for himself, Camila and his bros, probably, and Sean Penn ended up tagging along at some point. Leo and Camila were seen on the yacht last week and there was no sign of the sun-baked ham known as Sean Penn.
Neither actor seems particularly engaged with their girlfriends in any of the photos I’ve seen. I went through the entire photo set of Sean and Leila (she’s in the red one-piece), and at one point, it looks like she’s trying to persuade him to join her for a swim, and he just sits on the staircase, sulking at her. Imagine going on vacation with THAT and he treats you that way. Speaking of sulking, Leo seems to be actively avoiding any physical contact with Camila in almost every photo I’ve seen from their vacation. Also: Camila has a really beautiful figure. Sad that she’s wasting her youth and beauty on some dude who is too self-absorbed to, like, pay attention to her.
Leonardo DiCaprio is truly the king of the world. pic.twitter.com/WHLzMEWJEc
— E! News (@enews) August 10, 2019
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
baaaarrrrffffff. sun baked ham is right.
omg those pictures. my eyes. oh lordie. oh god bless these girls. if they can do it, more power to them i guess?
I’m sure it’s a #hellagreenyacht.
Yeah… If DiCaprio was not put there giving lessons about climate change I wouldn’t care but he is an hypocrite
I feel like when women can’t handle aging, they alter their faces until they end up unrecognizable, and wear too-sexy or too-young outfits, and when men can’t wrap their heads around aging, they just date extremely young women, around the age they believe they peaked. IMO Leo is terrified that he’s aging, and being a young heart-throb is so ingrained in his identity, he’s a little messed up from it. I don’t think being that famous that young is good for anyone, honestly.
He’s a grown man and can do what he wants, but that’s my armchair analysis.
I agree. There is some pretty serious Peter Pan syndrome happening here. Plus, the fact that our entire society is built on the fact that women are their most desirable, the younger they are.
I remember Leo visiting Trump when he was President elect in Trump tower.
Everyone thought it was environmentally related.
I’m sure Leo knew Trump because of the “modeling agencies” he ran.
Notice Leo has never said one critical thing about the most horrible lunatic cretin to ever occupy the WH. Yet there are reports that say Trump regularly denies the science our own gov researches, he buries it- leading to many resignations from lifelong career scientists in gov that study these issues.
Yet Leo is….. (crickets). Hmmm.
Same as Sean Penn. I mean Trump publicly calls the countries Sean Penn made a big show of ‘saving,’ (Haiti after the earthquake) ‘S-HOLES,’ and Penn (Mr human male testosterone supplement known for getting in ppl’s -or his wives faces) says not one gdmn word. Crickets. Again I say hmmm.
This ring probably cast a very large net. They’re all compromised.
@pria, I personally wouldn’t go that far. Also, I’m pretty sure he did critique the president around the time of the Paris Accords.
Well…so just threw up in my mouth a little. Thanks?
DiCaprio is basically just a less entertaining Jack Nicholson isn’t he? Even when he “parties” it looks dull and not much fun.
I feel uncomfortable when people say that a woman is “wasting her youth and beauty” on someone. I would be more concerned that she is in a relationship with a huge power imbalance and she has not reached a maturity level to deal effectively with that. Age will give her wisdom and grace. And I doubt she will ever lose her beauty.
Yeah, I feel the same way. Youth and beauty are nice but to say someone is wasting it is implying that youth and beauty have way more importance than it should. Jmo
Leo DiCatchaHo isn’t into women. Every photo proves it. He is completely disinterested in them. They are beards.
Penn is a gross abusive scumbag who still wants to act like a tortured misunderstood artist, only hanging on yachts with ultra rich assholes like him.
I’d bet both of them know Epstein personally
Ewww. So much yuck in those pictures that I don’t know where to start!
With all his business Epstein, seing old men with young girls much too young for theirs , me disgust, because in a way his men contributes to the trafficking of young minors in the circles of show biz, political, royal .. .
Glad Leo is still showing us the way to take care of the environment.
I wonder if Vincent D’Onofrio is appalled that his daughter is dating Penn. He probably doesn’t care just like Lionel Richie doesn’t care about Sophia being with that Dipstick guy.
I guess even if they wanted to stop the relationships, there’s not much they could do except cut them off financially which wouldn’t matter since the men are rich
What’s the word….oh, yeah, DISGUSTING!
In line with Leo’s reputation, he leaves the women to do the work while he sits back and doesn’t bother to try. Why keep continuing with all of this? Is it him or his team that keeps these young women around for publicity & appearances? Because it certainly looks like Leo can’t be bothered with anything anymore. And he needs to do something about that gut. Wanna keep your youth? Go to the gym, Leo. Take a leaf out of Brad Pitt’s book. He looks far more spirited & youthful than Leo because he stays in shape, and actually smiles once in a while. Makes you wonder how many issues DiCaprio’s got that he’s not dealing with. He’ll find himself in Rick Dalton’s has-been shoes one of these days.
Maybe Leo will be like Clooney and marry later and have kids. You never know.
Fair point. But he’s gotten his Oscar, likely won’t be a director, and he has shown little political ambition (aside from being a climate change uh ‘advocate’). So I think he will remain this way unless he undergoes some huge life changing event that will make him want to settle down with a lady or guy. I get that marriage is not for anyone but to always keep dating the same age group? Really disturbing.
So THAT’S how you take care of the environment and save the planet! You charter a giant boat for 4 people!!! Duh!
Thanks Leo! At least the Girfriends get recycled?
The girlfriends are more like a rotation of single-use plastics lol
Note to single 40+ male actors with huge egos: Stick to lower profile young women to date. Chances are they won’t ghost your ass when they realize how incredibly boring and controlling you are. #dontmesswithcharlize
Barf but the jokes on us because they are as happy as pigs in you know what.
I totally see how this is gross, and the power imbalance in these relationships is astronomical, buuuut I wouldn’t say she is wasting her ‘beauty and her youth’. Camilla is gorgeous, and according to the reviews of her latest movie, quite a good actress. There are worse ways to spend 1-2 years in your early twenties, than on yacht in Sardinia with your multi-millionaire Hollywood star boyfriend. Atleast, with Leo nobody has ever accused him of being unkind or an asshole (and he is okay looking for a guy in his mid-40′s) and I’m sure she has traveled more this year, than ever before. Am I crazy for thinking this is at least a mutually beneficial relationship? I hope she goes the way of Kelly Rohrbach and gets fame and a billionaire heir her age, out of a fling with Leo. Can’t say the same for the poor soul dating Sean though, she should run fast.
Both of those dudes are pathetic and gross.
I’m only 33 and I couldn’t even imagine dating a 22-23 year old. You’re from completely different generations and despite legally being an adult, most young 20-somethings are still children mentally and emotionally. What would we even talk about?
Oh wait, it’s not about having an equal partnership for these guys. Nevermind.