Chris Cuomo defends himself against deplorable troll who called him ‘Fredo’

People always say that The Godfather Part I and Part II are “guy movies” but I’ve easily seen both movies dozens of times. I love Al Pacino’s performance as Michael Correlone. I love Marlon Brando’s hammy performance as Don Vito. I love the iconic lines, and I even love Diane Keaton standing out like a sore thumb as Kay. But one of my favorite parts of both films is Fredo Correlone, played brilliantly by the late John Cazale, who died far too young (he was engaged to Meryl Streep too, you know). Cazale’s Fredo is ratty, shifty and weak. He ultimately sells out his family and his little brother Michael sends him out on a boat ride to nowhere. But Michael waited until their mother died, because that’s the code – you can only put a hit on your own brother after your parents have died.
So, I believe Italian-Americans when they say they’re offended by the mafia/gangster stereotypes perpetuated with The Godfather movies and other mob movies. I get it. But… I still enjoy the movies, sorry. Anyway, all of this to say that CNN anchor Chris Cuomo gets really offended when people call him Fredo. Cuomo is from one of the most well-known Italian-American families on the east coast. His family built their name and legacy in politics. Chris Cuomo is the brother of Andrew Cuomo, the current governor of New York, and son of Mario Cuomo (former governor of NY). Is Chris “the Fredo” of the Cuomo family? I don’t know and that question is probably quite offensive. It’s also offensive to go up to Chris Cuomo and call him Fredo. NSFW language:
A man in NY yesterday approached CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo"
Cuomo: "You're going to have a problem"
Man: "What are you going to do about it?"
Cuomo: "I'll fuckin ruin your shit. I'll fucking throw you down these stairs"
Credit: "THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon" pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019
Donald Trump Jr. and the other Deplorables are trying to amplify this and make this into a thing, so that’s how you know it was a set-up. CNN’s statement confirms it too, with their official statement: “Chris Cuomo defended himself when he was verbally attacked with the use of an ethnic slur in an orchestrated setup. We completely support him.”
The one criticism I have is that Cuomo seems to think “Fredo” is some kind of giant ethnic slur, which… to me, it’s far from the worst ethnic slur. But I’m not Italian-American, and I haven’t lived with those particular slurs and stereotypes all my life, so I’ll just shut my mouth. Obviously, Cuomo snapped. To me, it doesn’t really matter – this guy obviously got in Chris Cuomo’s face and called him “Fredo” as a way to try to instigate this kind of incident.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Mario Cuomo worked very hard to dispel that myth that Italian-Americans are all mobsters – in fact, it’s often said that he couldn’t run for President because there were so many nasty and unfounded rumors about mob connections . But then you’ve got little Andrew and his aide’s (Percoco) ziti crimes (that’s how they talked about what they were doing, a Soprano’s reference). So I’m sure Chris is upset because of his father’s stance – Andrew fell far from the tree.
^^^^
See, now, ziti crimes? That’s offensive.
It’s a Sopranos reference and they did use the term.
Who is they? I had to look it up. Not Andrew Cuomo. His aide did. And ziti was what he called the bribes, so I think it means that is what he called the money. But that’s kind of semantics. Andrew Cuomo did not. I’m not getting into another thing all day here again. Google it people. I’ll leave it there.
PS – it’s offensive. Don’t say it. Don’t repeat it if you think someone else said it. Don’t say Andrew Cuomo said it so it’s okay for me to say it. BUT…it’s still not the n-word.
I said his aide & I also said it was a Soprano’s reference. Percoco was little Andrew’s closest aide, “like a brother”. Little Andrew knew & approved of the deals. That’s common knowledge. In fact, the whole thing would make a great mini series & I hope to one day be able to watch it.
Andrew Cuomo knew of and approved the bribes? And that’s common knowledge? Excellent, that should make it easy for you to link me up. Let’s see the link.
And no, you did not say his aide, here is what you did say: But then you’ve got little Andrew and his aide’s (Percoco) ziti crimes.
Andrew is a little shady and I just don’t care. He has really stepped up to protect the rights of vulnerable New Yorkers, pushing back hard against all the trump administration bs. I’m in the minority in that I like our governor and think he’s doing a good job.
@aang… I am ok with him but he really needs to do better regarding NYC subways. That is his jurisdiction and he’s really failed there.
Hammy? Brandi was genius as The Godfather. GENIUS.
I am half Italian, I don’t consider it an ethnic slur. Certainly, it is in no way comparable to the n-word which is what Cuomo claimed. My first reaction to this was very negative, I think he’s out of control and has a real anger problem. People on twitter freaked out at me for saying so. I understand that righties verbally attacked him, I’m not defending them. But man, at some point isn’t how you react about you and not them? Imagine this same thing but instead of Cuomo it’s Cory Booker.
Yeah. Well, I love Cory Booker. He’s a man.
yes, at some point how you react says more about you than it does about the person you’re reacting to. I’m not advocating for anyone to just lie down and take abuse but Chris’s response seemed really out of bounds compared to what he was called.
I think his reaction was way over the top. Better to walk away than be filmed screaming and cursing and threatening to hurt the troll.
When did Fredo become an ethnic slur? I never heard of this.
While that may be true. Sometimes people are in really bad moods and the simplest thing can set them off. I am going to give Chris the benefit of the doubt and say he was just in a really bad mood that day.
What is out of control about his response? Maybe if the instigator had actually been thrown down the stairs I might concur that his response was out of control.
If you put yourself in his shoes, he’s out (with his family?) And someone approaches him who clearly has an agenda and it obviously is not a friendly overture. In that case I would have likely responded similarly. With verbal aggression. … it’s called fight or flight.
Ps. My new scary comeback is. “I’m about to ruin your shit”. Not in here. But
Maybe in the world for the a-holes that need to back off
I nodded in approval at “I’m about to ruin your shit,” too. Although I wish he hadn’t said the part about throwing him down the stairs, I didn’t for one second believe he’d actually do it. Gah, this world.
Yeah, I am so done with this toxic masculinity. Another reason I am voting for a woman in the primary.
Esmom: at first I read it as him saying “I’m going to ruin your shirt 👔 “
At which point I thought it was the most genteel but slightly aggressive comeback I have ever heard. Awarding him additional points for class and humour. Lolz
In no way is “Fredo” on the same level as the n-word, and that’s what I have a problem with here. Cuomo should know better than to make the comparison.
I’m Italian and not offended by that word…especially since it’s the name of a movie character ffs. Comparing it to the n-word is just insane.
I must be missing something. I fail to see why anyone would call Chris Cuomo Fredo.
Fredo is what I call Trump Jr.
Based on that reaction I’d call Chris the Santino of the family.
LOL
This looks to me like a complete set-up to get a reaction from a public figure.
I remember Mario, I did know that Andrew is son of Mario, current Gov, and I think he is the SO of Sandra the blonde tv cooking show host whose last name is not popping into my head. Chris I know is also a son of Mario. That is all I know about family Cuomo.
Now, setting up a public figure to get a response bugs me.
A guy is out with his family going about his day. Zero need to name call anybody.
This is sh*t stirring for attention, trying to make something outta nothing.
So much BS these days, anything for clicks or attention.
I, personally, have had insults tossed at a family member in public from some random loud mouth…and you better believe it trigged my temper. I went right up and told that jerk to shut up, period. Shut up, get away from us right now! No, I am on Team Chris Cuomo on this.
As a woman of Italian immigrants, the references to mafia, gangster, crime affiliations are constant.
I can see why Chris snapped. Think this is the first time he has been called Fredo?
To all of the half-Italians or great-great-grandparents were Italian, it’s far easier to not be offended when it’s a rare occurrence.
Ask a Sicilian with an Italian name how they feel? Yes, it’s a slur and we are tired of it.
And Mario refuses to see the movie for years because he too was tired of the criminal stereotype bc it is damaging.
Sometimes it’s better not to take the bait. And I never heard of Fredo being the N word for Italians.
it isn’t. in any way, shape or form.
there are lots of offensive things and names and comments i’ve heard in my life that are cruel and upset me and my family. i don’t like it and it is insulting. the mob and jersey shore comparisons are offensive AF. but i don’t believe there is a slur for white people that compares to the N word or other cruel ethnic slurs for latinos or asians.
no matter how disenfranchised or mistreated italian or irish immigrants were at one point in this country – the fact remains that b/c they were white they had a built in benefits. slavery and colonization stopped the clock on entire continent in an attempt to destroy and entire culture. slaves were not voluntarily immigrants and they were not treated like people. and – the historic discrimination against white immigrants certainly did not deaden their enthusiasm to hate others they perceived as less than b/c they were and are still disgustingly racist themselves. so – i repeat – there is no comparison.
He shouldn’t compare, we shouldn’t compare, nor should we speculate. He was offended and responded. He didn’t actually touch anybody.
i’m italian american and while it is an insult – fredo is not an ethnic slur. i see why it offended him bc the implication is that he is from a mob family and he’s the loser and disloyal is rude on both counts but a slur it is not. his assertion that its a slur is more offensive than the insult.
but – fredo wasn’t actually dumb – he was soft and lazy. his father was trying to protect him for a life he was born into and wasn’t cut out for. he was a tragic figure and deeply loved by his family but he felt betrayed by them and it allowed for a chain of events that almost had his brother’s family killed. his death represents the last shred of michael’s humanity being destroyed.
i highly recommend the HBO documentary “I knew it was you” about john cazale – who played fredo. it is really beautiful and you see some of the best actors to ever live really open up about him and be vulnerable in a way that rare and wonderful.
Interesting… some of the posters with an agenda against the Duchess of Sussex are commenting now against Chris Cuomo. What was that connection between disliking the DOS and the right-wing again?
Did Chris Cuomo actually make the comparison to the N word? If so, that’s ridiculous. I’ve got no problem with his response in the moment though.
“It’s like the n-word for us” ummm what Chris? How the hell is a character name (although I get the aversion to being associated with the mob) akin to a historically violent, racist and demeaning term. I wasn’t aware Italians have been lynched, drawn and quartered, barred from civil rights while being called Fredo. I was offended by this comparison. My mother watches him and loves him so I’ll keep it cute.
My one major issue is him equating being called Fredo to being called the n-word. Not the same thing. At. All. And I really wish people stop thinking they can finds words to equate with that one. Unless the word in question comes with the baggage of slavery, lynchings and hundreds of years systemic oppression don’t even go there.
As for the rest of it. I don’t blame him for what he said to the guy one bit.
I can’t even wrap my head around the fact he thinks it’s the n-word for Italians, that is beyond parody. Nonetheless, I am a big proponent of reminding people that real-life is not the internet, and if you’re going to be a troll and throw insults in someone’s face, you may very well get your ass kicked. People on the right love calling people ‘snowflakes’, and leaning into some misguided idea of masculinity, so I’m not sure what the point of this was.
LOL, well, that is a good point. (real life trolling vs being a keyboard tough guy). I can’t deny that. I don’t admire this behavior, I just find it instinctively and deeply to be repellent. But you make a good point here.