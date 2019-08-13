There were ‘serious irregularities’ around Jeffrey Epstein’s death, big surprise

Embed from Getty Images

I know this is going to shock everyone to their very core, but I’m starting to think there was something FISHY about Jeffrey Epstein’s death, you guys! I mean, of course we’re still talking about it with this angle. I saw a meme where the joke was that Epstein’s death is the one issue which can truly unite the entire country in thinking “wow, super-suspicious.” Attorney General Bill Barr is of course releasing more information, and by that I mean he’s just fully throwing the guards under the bus and hoping that everyone is still buying the whole “Epstein hanged himself” narrative.

Attorney General William Barr said Monday there were “serious irregularities” at the federal jail in New York where Jeffrey Epstein died in an apparent suicide. “I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the (Metropolitan Correctional Center’s) failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” Barr said in a speech to a law enforcement group in New Orleans. “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.” Barr, whose department oversees federal prison and jail facilities like the Metropolitan Correctional Center, has received harsh criticism from some lawmakers in the wake of Epstein’s death, which is now under investigation by the FBI and Department of Justice Inspector General’s Office. “This sex trafficking case was very important to DOJ and me personally,” Barr said. “FBI and office of DOJ IG will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability.” Barr’s remarks came two days after Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at the federal detention center in lower Manhattan. Multiple law enforcement officials said Epstein appeared to have hanged himself, but an initial autopsy was inconclusive. Epstein, 66, was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, even though he was found in his cell two weeks ago with marks on his neck, multiple people familiar with the investigation said. The wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker was instead returned to a special housing unit, where the guidelines call for corrections officers to check on inmates every 30 minutes. But “a number of hours” elapsed between checks of Epstein’s cell, according to an administration official familiar with the matter. The precise time gap between checks is still not clear, the official said. The official said Epstein’s cellmate was released Friday and was not replaced, which violates Bureau of Prisons protocols for that unit in the facility.

So Epstein had a roommate and then the roommate was removed on Friday, so the very first night that Epstein was alone was also the moment where his guards didn’t have the time to check on him every 30 minutes… and on and on. What’s the best theory of the crime if you believe it was murder? That it was some kind of inside job with one of the guards (or several guards) being paid to either look the other way or pull off the hit themselves? According to NBC News, the FBI and DOJ Inspector General are “devoting a substantial amount of manpower to the case,” which I imagine is just more passing-the-buck until they blame it all on some non-union part-time security guard.

NEW YORK (AP) — AP source: One of Jeffrey Epstein's guards the night he hanged himself wasn't a correctional officer. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 13, 2019

