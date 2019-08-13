There were ‘serious irregularities’ around Jeffrey Epstein’s death, big surprise

I know this is going to shock everyone to their very core, but I’m starting to think there was something FISHY about Jeffrey Epstein’s death, you guys! I mean, of course we’re still talking about it with this angle. I saw a meme where the joke was that Epstein’s death is the one issue which can truly unite the entire country in thinking “wow, super-suspicious.” Attorney General Bill Barr is of course releasing more information, and by that I mean he’s just fully throwing the guards under the bus and hoping that everyone is still buying the whole “Epstein hanged himself” narrative.
Attorney General William Barr said Monday there were “serious irregularities” at the federal jail in New York where Jeffrey Epstein died in an apparent suicide.
“I was appalled and frankly angry to learn of the (Metropolitan Correctional Center’s) failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” Barr said in a speech to a law enforcement group in New Orleans. “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation.”
Barr, whose department oversees federal prison and jail facilities like the Metropolitan Correctional Center, has received harsh criticism from some lawmakers in the wake of Epstein’s death, which is now under investigation by the FBI and Department of Justice Inspector General’s Office.
“This sex trafficking case was very important to DOJ and me personally,” Barr said. “FBI and office of DOJ IG will get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability.”
Barr’s remarks came two days after Epstein was found unresponsive in his cell at the federal detention center in lower Manhattan. Multiple law enforcement officials said Epstein appeared to have hanged himself, but an initial autopsy was inconclusive.
Epstein, 66, was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, even though he was found in his cell two weeks ago with marks on his neck, multiple people familiar with the investigation said. The wealthy financier and accused sex trafficker was instead returned to a special housing unit, where the guidelines call for corrections officers to check on inmates every 30 minutes. But “a number of hours” elapsed between checks of Epstein’s cell, according to an administration official familiar with the matter. The precise time gap between checks is still not clear, the official said.
The official said Epstein’s cellmate was released Friday and was not replaced, which violates Bureau of Prisons protocols for that unit in the facility.
So Epstein had a roommate and then the roommate was removed on Friday, so the very first night that Epstein was alone was also the moment where his guards didn’t have the time to check on him every 30 minutes… and on and on. What’s the best theory of the crime if you believe it was murder? That it was some kind of inside job with one of the guards (or several guards) being paid to either look the other way or pull off the hit themselves? According to NBC News, the FBI and DOJ Inspector General are “devoting a substantial amount of manpower to the case,” which I imagine is just more passing-the-buck until they blame it all on some non-union part-time security guard.
NEW YORK (AP) — AP source: One of Jeffrey Epstein's guards the night he hanged himself wasn't a correctional officer.
My first reaction: how convenient is this death.
Second reaction: my prayers for his victims who don’t have the chance to have justice.
That’s all I have.
I can’t explain to you how infuriating the injustice is when I think about it. And smug Andrew going to church with mummy. Ugh.
Prayers for all the victims. I fear his accomplices will sleep well and will enjoy life because the older I get the more I understand how well protected the super rich and elite actually are.
Oh definitely an inside job. El Chapo managed to survive to be tried and sent to a super max facility w/out a problem. Maddoff as well; and there were enough people who lost EVERYTHING that would’ve gladly passed the shiv to a guard.
But in THIS case…TOO many “dark” names being bandied about, incl. Kushner’s bestie MSB. Too many strata elite that did not want any of this/their involvement getting out.
For there to be NO 1/2 hr check-in, NO functioning cameras where cams usually are available, NO ONE hearing anything…. What I’d like to know is, *what* did he hang himself *from* in that cubicle?? There are no bars (solid doors), no rails, no ledge that has anything to hang onto… so HOW did he hang himself??
When I heard the “suicide”: even if it’s true, that’s the last abuser laugh. But I don’t believe it was a suicide.
I literally told my husband this weekend that 1) I in no way believe that he killed himself, and 2) that they better go after all the men who helped rape those girls and all of the employees/cohorts he had who helped him find girls and hide his crimes, because the girls deserve better than that scumbag dying and that being it. There are so many people who had to assist him, go after them!
I also pointed out to him that everyone is focused on it being either the Clintons or Trump, but he knew tons of influential, extremely rich people. It could have been anyone, IMO. I’m not a conspiracy theorist and usually get really mad when people cling to them, but this one seems so obvious.
I’m just going to continue to wear my tinfoil hat about this. The more information that comes out the more that its super, super obvious this was either an inside job or they were just letting him kill himself.
Epstein’s death will be the subject of true crime podcasts for decades.
Ryan Murphy will probably do an American Crime Story anthology about Epstein like he did about OJ Simpson.
I don’t know if he was killed. But I don’t think it was an accident that there was such a long gap of time without anyone watching him. Were the guards giving him a chance to kill himself? If so, was that at Epstein’s request, or someone else’s, or were they just hoping he would do it? Or, did the guards purposely leave him alone so someone else could do it?
I don’t know if we’ll ever know the full story, but something about this just smells very fishy to me.
Someone got paid off for sure, and it will not be difficult to track down. Right now the FBI is combing through bank accounts…
@Mignionette, it’s bold to presume the FBI is on the right side of history this time..
@Pixie sadly that is true. Urghhh I want to scream at this whole affair.
My first thought was that someone was paid off to look away. I also read something intriguing, that one of the guards was actually an undercover agent of some country’s, take your pick. Honestly nothing is too farfetched in this batsh^t era we are enduring. Such as the suicide was staged and the body wasn’t really his and he’s off safely somewhere else. I honestly would believe anything is possible.
And basically anything that comes out of Bill Barr’s mouth is disingenuous nonsense. He has zero credibility.
No sh!t Sherlock. The truth will be covered up but there is no way it wasn’t assisted suicide. These errors are all very convenient.
I just want someone to slap the smug off Randy Andy’s face.
The spin started right away, didn’t it. The top dog is appalled! He says there were “irregularities”. Someone down the chain (possibly the acting head of the DOP) will take the fall, no doubt.
We can only hope that the story does not go away. As a TV news show guest said the other night, this is likely a massive web the likes we’ve never seen.
I seriously doubt Epstein would have cooperated anyway. He supposedly gave one word answers (repeatedly responding “fifth”) to a deposition in the Maxwell lawsuit, per news coverage last week. According to other reports, additional evidence can now be collected without his lawyers filing objections on his behalf.
“additional evidence can now be collected without his lawyers filing objections on his behalf.”
I heard a different variation of the same thing. In the USA, since Epstein is dead, there is no argument as to who has “Standing” over documents and evidence obtained. All documents and evidence can now be released per direction of the USA courts.,
Puhlease. Another country, a new identity.
That’s my tinfoil hat theory too!
After seeing the body pics I wonder this too, but I can’t wrap my head around how his death or faked death is the way to go. I keep reading how NDAs no longer apply. How info will be easier to collect due to him not being here to object, how does this help anyone if he has evidence on everyone that can be found
Because whilst he will be condemned in absentia, it doesn’t really matter anymore because technically he no longer exists. It is the ultimate con job and escape from justice.
He likely squirreled enough away off sure via his associates to live a long life somewhere in south east asia.
Part II – Jeffrey Epstein’s body goes missing from the morgue
Part III – Ghislaine Maxwell is found dead.
Sounds like an old episode of Midsomer Murders! LOL! LOL!
No joke, I’m waiting for the news that Ghislaine is dead and I will not be surprised when it’s announced. She knows too much and was way too involved.
I don’t believe for a second that he killed himself. By all accounts there is no plausible way to hang yourself in one of those jail cells. I don’t know who did it but he didn’t do it himself.
I mean, from the way this has been bungled and done in the most obviously Machiavellian way, I can’t help but think this is the work of the incompetent DOJ and WH. I just don’t buy that any other government/country would be this stupid and brazen in their handling of this. Hope this all unravels and the victims are given the justice they deserve.
It was an international ring…Saudis, Brits, Princes, Presidents. It could have been any one of them, or any combo pulling the strings. We will never know. Cover up already solidifying. Now he wasn’t on suicide watch, although earlier reports said he was. Official story will be whatever they want it to be, besides the truth. SO MAD.
Barr is a garbage human being. Full stop.
Hmnn- I saw a story that they didn’t erect barriers to shield his body from public view when they removed him to hospital. BUT, barriers where in place when transferring to morgue. Somebody wanted to see proof he was in fact dead? Or was someone made up to resemble him and he is far far away? So many loose threads, so many questions. So many would be implicated.
He knew there was no escape and so he ended things on his terms. Sounds about right.
Whether his materials and his alone time were facilitated by some shadows or just happenstance, we will never know. I predict this will stay covered and never take wing.
Hoping the victims get justice some other way.
We all called Epstein as a hit waiting to happen. But there’s ZERO satisfaction in this outcome. Business as usual for the elites in power. This is how they’ve always taken care of problems… Since royal families first came to be… Since the beginning of time.
I’m so ANGRY I could scream.
The early reports said that he died from cardiac arrest, which is a weird way to commit suicide – pretty much impossible. The hanging story came out a couple of hours later.
It’s not outside the realm of possibility that he killed himself. I mean, he was a serious addict. One of his victims said that he told her he needed multiple orgasms a day. He could have paid the guards himself to look the other way.
Still, he was a malignant narcissist with a god complex – not really the type to think he should be the one to take the fall. Maybe his rich and powerful friends knew that about him and took care of it themselves.