Did Duchess Meghan use British Vogue to ‘claim’ certain issues from the Cambridges?

Now that we’re a few weeks past the 48-hour wall-to-wall British Vogue exclusives, I feel like we need to reassess what actually happened with the Duchess of Sussex’s guest-editorship. On the whole, Meghan did a lot of good things – she drew attention to a lot of interesting women doing great work, women who are existing and thriving in spaces which weren’t built for them. Meghan also used her guest-editorship to announce her capsule collection to benefit one of her patronages, Smart Works. Of course there was a lot of criticism, most of it utterly unhinged, but a small portion of it legitimate. But what if we’re missing the bigger picture? What if… Meghan used to the guest-editorship to “claim” certain issues away from the Cambridges?
A week after Meghan’s big British Vogue kerfuffle, the question remains; what was all that about? Meghan’s fans say it was all about promoting her agenda of inclusiveness and diversity, but, churlish though it may be to say it, whatever causes Meghan hoped to promote in the issue were swept aside by the larger controversy.
The Royalist’s suspicion, for what it is worth, is that Meghan and Harry were using the issue to cement their claims to the various bits of territory that will be up for grabs now the joint Royal Foundation of the Fab Four (provide your own hollow laugh here) has officially broken up.
Most critically, Harry has taken full possession of the very fashionable causes of wildlife, conservation and the environment, while Meghan seems to be angling to be the face of mental health awareness, which, officially, both sets of royals will continue to lobby for. This could get messy.
This is… actually an interesting theory, and it’s been the lowkey gossip for months, even before the British Vogue September issue, even before the formal split of the Royal Foundation. Fans of the Cambridges and the Sussex fans all noted that the Sussexes seemed to be happily “encroaching” on charity-territory and issues which the Cambridges seemed to want to claim as their own. Add to that, the Cambridges kept trying to step on the Sussexes’ newscycles with their announcements. That’s already been happening for months, and I imagine that it will get worse in the months and years to come. That being said, it could make for better “work” from both couples – William and Kate will be keen to compete, so they’ll make moves to take over certain issues and then the Sussexes will be like “no, those are OUR issues” and the charities will likely benefit from all that keenness.
Nah. There’s room enough for any charitable issue for both couples, considering how objectively little they do in the scheme of things. Considering the Cambridge’s have done all of NOTHING substantial for any issue, how can they possibly be any territory to encroach upon? Both wildlife and mental health are such broad categories anyway that All of the royals could take on either one, or both, without overlap. This is more shit stirring by the Royal Reporters. It is silly season after all.
Yes there is room for both couples regarding charitable issues but the main problem going forward, which courtiers and royal reporters are well aware of, is that the Sussex approach to charitable endeavours is much more innovative and dynamic, and the engaging personalities of Harry and Meghan will outshine the Cambridges every time. This is the problem.
It is also the reason why a campaign led by the Daily Mail to bring down the Sussexes continues to push ahead. Unfortunately the media know that stories about the Cambridges charitable activities no matter how wonderful are not interesting to people, unless their kids or the Sussexes are somehow inserted or part of the story.
William will definitely be fuming that Meghan has indeed hit the ground running. The detractors, still out of breath and fanning themselves from the groundbreaking Vogue edition, will soon be having convulsions at the prospect of Meghan’s collaboration with M & S to produce a fashion line for charity. I am sure that Meghan has many more ideas bubbling in her head, because she is clever, wants to work and now has an amazing platform to put them into action.
Meanwhile, poor Kate is still waiting for Catherine Quinn to tell her what to do next. Its not her fault, that is the way Kate is. William is well aware of his wife’s deficiencies, and that fact that he lacks the charm and easy warmth of his younger brother.
So, this is the real problem not carving out sections of the charitable world, there is more than enough to go round, the main thing is the impact. William was the first royal, along with the Queen to be cheered by the Grenfell community but he failed to capitalise on it…..if only himself and his wife could have come up with an innovative project.
I have stressed before that William would have benefited more from keeping the Fabulous Four intact, than allowing the Sussexes to break free.
Whilst Kate has always been rightfully critiqued for being lazy, I have also always got the impression that part of her work-shyness is to keep William happy. I think William does not like to be outshone and in turn Kate has learned to ‘know her place’ and not rock the boat.
However since Meghan’s arrival, Kate’s lack of a defined role has become problem for William. Cue the very blatant attempts for Billy to be seen as more supportive and encouraging. For example, I notice more and more that Kate has recently taken the lead on engagements. Also Billy is now supporting Kate at her engagements that she would usually do solo.
The dynamics have definitely changed. That might in part be due to Billy wanting to atone for Rose, but I think it’s down to their PR people waking the Camb’s up to the modern day.
PrincessK, love the comment that there is certainly enough for both couples to work on. This idea that they are actually viewing human issues as “mine” or “theirs” has me envisioning them as a bunch of spoiled rich entitled toddlers fighting over toys.
The media is doing more harm then good for the Cambridges. And I also agree that Will and Kate don’t spark interest like Harry and Megs. They don’t have charisma. Plus, I’m sure many out there are tired of waiting for the Keen Cambridges to work and stick to a regular work schedule.
I agree with this assessment. Meghan and Harry are really dynamic and know what their strengths are. The wild thing to me, is that Kate could’ve had the same potential, if she wouldn’t have gotten stifled by the RF (or William). I find that Kate shines the most when the events deal with sports and children. While the garden and being outdoors is cute, why not instead steer the whole outdoor thing into sports? In sports-related events, she’s relaxed, animated, at her most natural and do I dare say, her most competitive. Why can’t her people emphasize that? As for William…JFC. He’s well, I don’t even know where he shines. No flavor.
PrincessK…your assessment sounds pretty reasonable, but, maybe it was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who pushed for the break. After all, Will and Kate had 10 or more years head start on them and practically nothing to show for it. Perhaps they knew they would put in the work and the others would get the accolades. Just my opinion.
The Royal Foundation has a lot of innovative programming, some of which are Cambridge projects and some are Sussex projects. I don’t think the foundation split will eliminate the incubator work of either foundation.
William and Harry have been active in wildlife conservation for decades. I don’t think either wife can really claim it as her own. I think mental health is equally important to William and Harry and there are plenty of opportunities to go around.
I wonder if there is a fear from KP that Meghan’s issue will outsell Kate’s?
It already has. Katie’s issue was a huge flop, whilst Meghan’s was the highest selling September issue in history. Bear in mind that September is the most popular issue of the year.
Highest in history?! Amazing.
If a June issue out sold a September issue, British Vogue would be have a lot of angry advertisers.
This is the reason why absolutely everyone (Hollywood superstars, other royalty, presidents, Beyoncé, prime ministers etc) is name dropping her these days. She yuuuge at the moment.
Have not been able to find any figures on September 2019 Vogue sells. Beginning to think KP has a blackout on that also, like the rose story. Lol!
Cannot comment about the UK but in the USA the Meghan issue will outsell the Kate issue. This is not surprising as D of Sussex is an American.
Went to my local Barnes & Noble to see about getting the September Issue of British Vogue and was told it will not hit B&N until middle of September. The B&N Associate told me the store was receiving 50 calls a day for this issue of British Vogue and they were not reserving copies; it is first come first serve.
B&N will get double the normal copies but that will be only about 25 copies. The B&N Associate felt that there would be plenty of copies for people who wanted the issue as a collectors item because she felt all the hype will have died down by the time the issue arrives. The B&N Associate said that if they had the issue in the store when it hit the internet, B&N could have sold 300 copies easily. The only places in Florida that received the issue when it hit the internet were news stands at the international airports.
Baytampabay…that is why I bit the bullet and went on eBay. It was more expensive, but I was tired of calling around and now anxiously await my copy here in the states.
Which couple is claiming the issue of putting pedophiles behind bars?
Boom! Which couple will distance themselves from Andrew?
Watched MSNBC this morning and they had several people (legal experts, Katty Kay of BBC America and the “Julie” reporter person from the Miami Herald that has been researching and reporting on this story for five years) on rigorously discussing this ugly mess in great detail. The prosecutors in the USA are definitely going after Maxwell and others Maxwell was associated with through Epstein according to the expert talking heads.
The feds need to find Ghislaine Maxwell before they can prosecute her.
Last night, I left a comment on the current DM article about Andrew and Epstein:
Meghan’s thing has always been female empowerment. This whole issue was about female empowerment.
One poem by Matt Haigg does not mean she is ‘stealing’ mental health away from the Cambridge’s. It just means she connected with his poems. Btw the idea that you cannot advocate for something because it would hurt Bill and Katie’s feelings is just petty and childish.
Honestly I wish the media would stop looking for beef that does not exist, just to keep bashing this woman. Its’s disgusting and tiresome.
Just today Meg’s Madame Tussaud’s wax figure was moved away from the rest of the RF and placed with ‘her celeb pals’. They keep trying to tell anyone who will listen that she isn’t good enough and doesn’t belong and it’s disgusting.
The press need to do their job and do some proper investigative journalism on the real outliers of the RF i.e. Andy. Also whilst their at it look at Mapozzi who appears to be Beatrice’s Karmic version of her father.
Mapozzi reminds me of Anne Hathaway’s old boyfriend who turned out to be a crook. Same vibes.
“I want to help mental health charities.”
“But I called dibs on mental health! I’m keen to do mental health!”
It all sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it. Anyway, about Andrew…
Right?! Why do they wanna act like there isn’t enough mental health and environment to go around???
@ARC, you are so correct! One person could take mental children’s health, one could take adolescent metal health, one could take women’s mental health and if there are any extra Royals hanging about looking for something productive to do then one HRH could come to the USA and take up Gun Nut mental health.
Mental Health, like voter registration in the USA, is too big for one organization to handle all and everything. All organization need to work together and divvy up the awareness workload.
If every member of the BRF down to the 117th person in line for the throne worked on mental health they still would not have it fully covered.
No there is room for everyone, for example, each of them has a focus/interest on different an area of mental health.
William has been focusing on male mental health
Kate has been focusing on children’s mental health
Harry has been focusing on veteran’s mental health
Meghan has been focusing on women’s mental health
I just hope the Cambridges work.
I just hope the Cambridges work.
The differences between them is that the Sussex’s have clearly identified which areas of MH and conservation etc.. that they will be interested in. The Cambridges have been a bit wishy washy with no clear direction on what their interests are. We keep hearing about Kate and childhood MH and fixing ‘broken Britain’ for children but there has been no real clarity on what form that is going to take. Same with William.
There is room for them all to support MH, its big enough for everyone but there needs to be focus and clear comms around it.
William seems to be targeting mental health for men, while Harry has been focusing on vets for a long time now (which is huge and I commend him for it). I actually like what William is doing with his FA partnership. I wish more pro American athletes would talk about mental health. My ex refused to seek any kind of counseling when my FIL died very suddenly, and he’s never healed nearly 2 decades later. I don’t think he ever will.
Honestly, with everything coming to light with Epstein and Pedo Andy, the low-hanging fruit of Sussex Vs Cambridge gossip has lost its appeal because the BRF is publicly supporting an effing rapist. I was never a monarchist but I’m done. The whole institution needs to die.
@OriginalLala, what exactly do you advise the BRF, Inc. (i.e. The Firm) to do regarding Randy Andy?
If I sound snarky this is not my intent. I have some ideas of my own but I have yet to read a post offering OEII and courtiers any much needed advice on how to handle this matter.
It’s not my job to offer advice to the Queen on how to deal with her pedo/rapist son – it should be obvious.
Fundamentally the BRF has supported his disgusting behavior for decades, brushing it under the rug, making sure it was not being investigated by the media, giving him positions where he would have immunity, all the while he is raping minors and we can’t do anything about it because it’s not like we can vote them out. It’s this kind of crap that just demonstrates how ridiculous a hereditary monarchy is.
Well, we don’t get paid to advise them, so there’s no need to offer advice. But they could stop showing up with him as a public measure of support, for one.
I don’t think anyone is advising them. A PR person worth their salt would not have allowed Andrew to be photographed looking like a smug git on his way to church with his mother.
BP issued a statement saying categorically that Andrew did nothing wrong, it is for that reason that the Queen has been forced to show ‘support’ for her son by publicly riding with him to Church, in order to buttress the statement. Privately she may be furious that he is entangled with this very sordid affair. But this is the way the RF operates, one step at a time. If more is damagingly revealed then we may get another statement, whereby it is announced that Prince Andrew will step down from public life or something like that
But I believe that at this very moment the RF top lawyers are quietly hard at work trying to plan to shut down any scenario that could implicate Andrew. Many royal scandals have had the lid tightly shut on them but with social media today they need to work even harder.
@PrincessK, I agree with you that Andy needs to immediately lie low for a great amount of time. Stick him in a cottage on one of the Hebrides Island in Scotland with a minder.
If he is truly innocent then he should be working with the investigators to aid them in his work. The fact that he is NOT aiding the investigation leads me to believe he is not 100% innocent as he claims.
I do not believe he is innocent but until he is charged with something I am limited to speculation as to what part he played and what exactly he did in this sordid disgusting mess. If he did have sex with an under-aged girl then I cannot see how he cannot be charged with something in the UK or USA.
Wasn’t Pedo under the title “Trade Ambassador” or some such nonsense (like HE really did THAT work lol). That would also give him diplomatic ammunities, no?
“A week after Meghan’s big British Vogue kerfuffle, the question remains; what was all that about?”
Really? It was the RRs and tabloids that acted like twits over the magazine and they’re still trying to blame Meghan for all the stink they stirred up? There’s no stepping on anyone’s toes or trying to steal any issues. The areas are so broad and there’s so much need there’s space for each of them to work and help these causes/charities. Again, much ado about nothing.
This mess from the Daily Beast is more tripe for a royal reporter. The controversy that these so called reporters created.
As for Meghan and Harry supposedly making a “claim for causes close to the Cambs” is more BS. Meghans main point I saw with the Vogue was promoting women, Harry talked about what hes always talked over the years (before Meghan), if people had took a moment to actually pay attention to what hes said.
This all becomes a non-issue when William becomes Prince of Wales, then eventually king. For all we know, this might be the plan. Since Harry’s royal status will never change, charity work will be his life’s work. It would make since for Harry and Meghan to take the lead on these charity initiatives. I just don’t see why there should be any animus between the two couples over this. Harry and Meghan will be a huge asset to William’s reign.
Exactly! These people who are trying to tear down what ever Meghan and Harry do seem to me not to think about who is supposed to do the work with the Cambs if the monarchy is still around when it’s time for Wills reign.
Most of the family “working” now are old. It will be a long time before the Camb kids start pulling their weight.
I really hope Harry and Meghan plan to leave and do their charity work privately when it’s time for Wills reign.
I agree. Do people really think Will and Kate want to be the only working royals? They are being shielded and protected now because everyone is focused on the Sussexes. If Harry and Meghan leave, all scrutiny and negativity will return to the Cambridges because there will be no other royals to talk about.
I mean…we re still a solid 20/25 years away from that. That’s a looong time to be bickering over.
I would say more like 15 years away.
William and Kate have been doing this causes and charities thing a long long time. I feel like Meghan and Harry with her have hit the ground running with causes they care about. If W & K wanted these particular causes, they should have done something about it. There are plenty to go around.
Both get equal press coverage when they do something (unlike Charles and Diana where Diana trounced Charles) so I can’t really see either couple caring what the other is doing. Neither is suffering from lack of attention. There are daily stories on both of them all the time.
What’s funny is that The Prince’s Trust is hugely successful. Prince Charles has helped an insane amount of people through his initiatives, and he managed to do all of this without good press or popularity. It just goes to show you that a good work ethic will overcome negativity. Harry and Meghan seem to be taking the same approach. They just keep rising above the negativity and are focusing on placing attention back on important issues. All of those charities are elated when they are mentioned on the Sussex Royal Instagram page.
All of those charities are also elevated when D&D Sussex get coverage in The Daily Fail be it positive, negative or neutral.
I just think both couples get no shortage of attention. So the idea that they could “steal” attention from each other sounds strange to me. When Charles and Diana were competing with each other, it made sense. Diana really did get more attention and Charles was seen as stuffy. Here, both couples are seen as glamourous (well, at least the wives are). I also think both couples get the attention they like. If either Kate or Meghan were seen as the homely sister-in-law nobody wants to pay attention to, I’d get this narrative. But people like them both. So these articles seem pointless. If anything the husbands are boring in comparison, but they don’t get the same criticism like Charles did. They’re all doing fine.
I also think most royals receive the attention in the way they want. Princess Anne works the hardest out of everybody, but I don’t think she cars that no one pays attention to her. She seems to like it that way.
If she did, I consider it a boss move.
Let’s be honest, the Cambridge work ethic is a bit thin and while the Sussex brand is fairly equal on appearance numbers, Sussex involvement does seem to be more meaningful, strategic, and more impactful to the causes and organizations they choose.
So pissing match or nah, being claimed by House Sussex only helps.
Yeah, I don’t think the Sussexes were out to “claim” any thing from the Cambridges. The topics they talked about were topics that Harry and Meghan have talked about for years.
I think part of the issue with the four is that Harry and Meghan are much more concrete in their actions. Kate and William seem to focus more “raising awareness,” whereas Harry is setting up international athletic competitions for veterans. Awareness is important, I’m not diminishing it really, but it does just feel like at some point you have to take the next step.
That’s why I think the Shout initiative is important and William’s work with the FA and male mental health is important. Those are the kinds of things I feel like we should have been seeing from the Cambridges for years now. Hopefully they – or at least William – continues with that kind of work.
Anyway, if there is a competition among them re: charity work, then I’m hoping the charities and causes only benefit so that would be a good thing.
There is room for everyone and WK has nothing to lose if they just showed a bit more innovation or really hit the ground running instead of being keen and having detached causes here and there. In fact there is also nothing wrong if they just do bread and butter events like Anne while trying to find their thing. In fact, they don’t have to do much to earn so much goodwill. They are the future monarchs, they will be prioritised. HM gets attacked just for holding hands. But no…they can still be be given their space and time to figure out what they want until HM appeared. The paps also can’t make up their mind. On one hand WK is more important and always popular because they will be King and Queen Consort. On the other hand they claim HM threatens to outstage them all the time. Make up ye minds trolls!
For charitable causes, we all should work as one together to make a difference. Royals and celebs included. All this drama just negates the cause. Some just like to make it about themselves.
Meghan is no saint. She loves the attention and money, but one thing she has over Kate is that she definitely has more drive and ambition.
Yes, Cathy Cambridge, who waited over ten years to nab a prince, is the altruist here. Have all the seats.
I think both Cathy & Megs wanted the money. With regards to attention Meghan definitely wanted it but I think Cathy only wanted status and could care less about attention.
Other than money, attention and/or status, why would anyone want to marry into the BRF? Jecca, Isabella, Chelsy & Cressy certainly did not want to be part of the BRF!
I just read the article, “The Trouble with Andrew” that Lainey linked to yesterday, and I wonder if this “charity grab” isn’t part of a longer game plan. Charles’ ascension, and then William’s, will phase out Harry and his family as working royals, especially if Charles’ plan to streamline the monarchy is successful. By claiming certain charities and establishing themselves as high-profile patrons, the Sussexes are setting up a solid case for why they should be retained as valuable royals. Harry, for all of his newfound wokeness has never shown any indication that he has any intention of abdicating his privilege. Moreover, I’m sure that being a working royal will offer great opportunities for his son as he grows up and needs to work in the private sector.
The only way this “competition” could have any real effect would be in the competition for donors. Both of their foundations will need to fundraise. Harry and Meghan have established relationships with American corporations like MLB and Disney, which is fertile ground for them. British donors have probably already been canvassed heavily by other Royal charities, but Harry and Meghan have unique appeal to American donors. And Latham is familiar with large American donors through her political work, which is probably a big reason why they hired her and put her in charge of their foundation.