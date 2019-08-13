“Brody Jenner wants us to know he has a new girlfriend too” links

Brody Jenner is dating model Josie Canseco (daughter of Jose Canseco) after Kaitlynn Carter dumped him for Miley Cyrus. [JustJared]
This is what happens when Nazis say the quiet part out loud. [OMG Blog]
Did anyone actually cancel Quentin Tarantino? [The Blemish]
We’re still waiting for the British press to sink their hooks into Prince Andrew.[LaineyGossip]
Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green are officially over (we knew that). [Dlisted]
Gemma Chan is beautiful AND awesome? Wow. [Pajiba]
Cate Blanchett is doing a little style tour through NYC. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Do you take a shower or bath before bed? I do sometimes. [Towleroad]
I mean…Brody is hot and all but I don’t see how any woman could trust him. But I guess if you into a relationship with him eyes wide open you’ll be fine because the dude has a reputation.
Don’t you think he looks a wee bit like a serial killer? He gives me a real Bundy vibe…
He is so slimy I do not get how anyone would trust him. I guess everyone thinks they will be the one he will settle down with?! Idk. Run, girl, run!