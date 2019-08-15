Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson jetted off to Spain, she ‘stands by him’

Embed from Getty Images

As we discussed yesterday, the Duke of York seems to have cut short his visit to Balmoral. He arrived in Balmoral last week, and he smilingly escorted his mother to church on Sunday, about 24 hours after Jeffrey Epstein’s body was found in his jail cell. A few days after that, Andrew was seen leaving Scotland on a private plane. So, where did he go? Well, it looks like he picked up Fergie – who had been at Balmoral too, before she was chased off by Prince Philip – and they headed off on a vacation together:

Fergie is taking “panicked” Prince Andrew on a romantic holiday to show the world she is standing by him amid scrutiny over his links to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The pair landed in Malaga this afternoon after flying out on a private jet without their two daughters. The Duke and Duchess of York were on the way to their favourite Spanish hideaway Sotogrande, after The Sun revealed they planned to stay on their own at a secret retreat. Royal insiders have revealed Andrew, 59, is starting to “s*** himself” over renewed attention after Epstein’s death in a New York jail while awaiting trial for sex ­trafficking. Sources insist Sarah Ferguson intends to show support for her ex-husband publicly — and wants to secure their renewed romantic relationship. The insider explained: “The Duchess insisted she go on holiday with the Duke to look after him and show the world she stands by him. The Duke has been fairly relaxed up to now, he’s starting to s*** himself. It’s become the biggest story in the world and he’s at the heart of the coverage.” Fergie has been resolutely supportive, royal insiders say. The source added: “She feels this is like the old days when they would take on the world together. She knows she has to get him away from all the headlines.” Andrew and Fergie were meant to spend the week at Balmoral but left early and travelled today from Farnborough airport, Hants. They were spotted descending the steps of his private jet with luggage at Malaga at around 3pm.

[From The Sun]

“The Duke has been fairly relaxed up to now, he’s starting to s*** himself.” Well, there’s an image. Did Andrew only NOW realize that this whole mess looks terrible? Possibly. I mean, the Queen did the most to protect him, as she has done for years. We’ll probably never know the extent to which the Queen has protected him and insulated him and taken hits meant for him. But I can’t help but wonder if Andrew really is better off with Epstein dead. Of course Andrew knew that the stories wouldn’t stop. But I kind of wonder if Epstein had a mountain of personal information stocked up on Andrew and that’s why Andrew is slightly relieved these days. In some ways, this trip with Fergie could be seen as a nice, relaxing, celebratory vacation because the worst of it has been suppressed.

