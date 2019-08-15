Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson jetted off to Spain, she ‘stands by him’

As we discussed yesterday, the Duke of York seems to have cut short his visit to Balmoral. He arrived in Balmoral last week, and he smilingly escorted his mother to church on Sunday, about 24 hours after Jeffrey Epstein’s body was found in his jail cell. A few days after that, Andrew was seen leaving Scotland on a private plane. So, where did he go? Well, it looks like he picked up Fergie – who had been at Balmoral too, before she was chased off by Prince Philip – and they headed off on a vacation together:
Fergie is taking “panicked” Prince Andrew on a romantic holiday to show the world she is standing by him amid scrutiny over his links to paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein. The pair landed in Malaga this afternoon after flying out on a private jet without their two daughters. The Duke and Duchess of York were on the way to their favourite Spanish hideaway Sotogrande, after The Sun revealed they planned to stay on their own at a secret retreat. Royal insiders have revealed Andrew, 59, is starting to “s*** himself” over renewed attention after Epstein’s death in a New York jail while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Sources insist Sarah Ferguson intends to show support for her ex-husband publicly — and wants to secure their renewed romantic relationship.
The insider explained: “The Duchess insisted she go on holiday with the Duke to look after him and show the world she stands by him. The Duke has been fairly relaxed up to now, he’s starting to s*** himself. It’s become the biggest story in the world and he’s at the heart of the coverage.”
Fergie has been resolutely supportive, royal insiders say. The source added: “She feels this is like the old days when they would take on the world together. She knows she has to get him away from all the headlines.”
Andrew and Fergie were meant to spend the week at Balmoral but left early and travelled today from Farnborough airport, Hants. They were spotted descending the steps of his private jet with luggage at Malaga at around 3pm.
“The Duke has been fairly relaxed up to now, he’s starting to s*** himself.” Well, there’s an image. Did Andrew only NOW realize that this whole mess looks terrible? Possibly. I mean, the Queen did the most to protect him, as she has done for years. We’ll probably never know the extent to which the Queen has protected him and insulated him and taken hits meant for him. But I can’t help but wonder if Andrew really is better off with Epstein dead. Of course Andrew knew that the stories wouldn’t stop. But I kind of wonder if Epstein had a mountain of personal information stocked up on Andrew and that’s why Andrew is slightly relieved these days. In some ways, this trip with Fergie could be seen as a nice, relaxing, celebratory vacation because the worst of it has been suppressed.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Of course she does 🙄 she has nothing else in her life but him. It’s sad that any women would have such little regard for themselves that they would actually stay with a man who has sex with teenagers.
They are both evil and oblivious.
He is STILL her main source of income; he still gives her a place to live, keeps her in the “fringe” of society (invitations, etc). They BOTH are tied to Epstein. Wonder how many more “loans” Andy got for her from Epstein?
They’re both disgusting users, one more odious, but both gross.
@AshleyG, I really believe Fergie thinks he is innocent.
Here is what gets me: I never saw Andrew as a person who “chased” young girls. All his previous girlfriends (revealed in the press) and wife are older than he is. Vicki Hodge (b. 1946), Koo Stark (b. 1956) and Sarah Ferguson (b. 1959) are older than Andrew. I always saw him as a person who wanted a mommy figure girlfriend.
However, I do believe he is guilty of something in all this Epstein mess probably financial and covering-up the knowledge of illegal sexual escapades.
Tampa—this I have a hard time buying. Everybody knew what Epstein was up to, she took money from him through his office, I’m sure she’s seen the pics with Virginia Roberts, neither she or Andy is innocent and they know it themselves.
I hate that excuse. I have only dated and married men older than me and it means literally NOTHING. Andrew is his mothers favorite – he doesn’t need a mommy figure. He is just a disgusting pig, nothing less.
He didn’t need to chase them if it was being arranged.
Also, it’s not uncommon for men to want one thing in a partnership while actively seeking something else sexually.
@Maria & DS9, I am not saying that Andrew is innocent of sleeping with under-aged girls. What I am saying is that I have a hard time wrapping my head around this one. I am sure he is guilty of something because he sure-as-hell is acting like a guilty person.
I personally think that if and when all this mess comes out it is going to be much bigger and must weirder than anything anyone could have imagined.
I am NOT trying to take up for Randy Andy.
Tampa— I absolutely didn’t think you were taking up for him! I just think Fergie knows he’s not innocent because she isn’t either is all. So gross…
@TampaBay He probably chose a certain type for his ‘public’ partnerships to cover up his secret ‘personal’ sexual activity. He wouldn’t be the first person to do that in an attempt the throw people off the scent.
If I were Andrew, I wouldn’t relax too much. Epstein’s partner (Maxwell) is still at large and SHE probably has a lot of information that she will use to either make money or cut a deal with the feds. Maybe Andrew was so relieved because the Queen has already cut a BIG cheque.
Did you see he has announced he is retiring after lots of “a long period of severe personal stress”!!!!
That was someone’s idea of a joke.
Sadly, that was a parody account. I thought it was for real for a min. and did a cheer, too 😊
Never seen Andrew described as “panicked” before. A photo op with Mummy isn’t going to make this story go away this time.
If anything, it made it worse by making her look TERRIBLE.
I still can’t believe that photograph.
I really don’t think Andrew has the resilience to weather this storm.
Fergie stands by the dough…how much does she owe now? That woman is beyond pathetic. Her relationship with Andrew? They deserve each other.
Does anyone know what Fergie is/was spending all the money on?
Never appeared to be wardrobe or health/self-care.
They have that Swiss property to maintain….Andrew hides a lot in that country, but Fergie never learns with regard to her spending habits…she’s a lot like the late Queen mother that way….that old racist alcoholic was rumored to owe over 7 million pounds at the time of her death.
I remember a People story from eons ago… “Friends” were quoted (as “insiders” of course, not by name) saying “Sarah is *so* good hearted. If she knows someone really wants something, she’ll buy it for them, regardless of cost for the most part” (this is paraphrased of course!). The article said she sent a friend this antique table because the friend “admired” it in a shop they went into.
Bad clothes, shoes and hats.
She’s a spendaholic with extravagant tastes – lots of vacations in expensive resorts and more. I remember when the marriage ended and she was reportedly $4 million in debt. She flew to NYC to discuss sponsorship deals to help pay down the debt and flew there on the Concorde, which cost about twice the price of business class on a commercial plane. Heck, if you’re being choked by debt, fly economy class!
Where did all of the dirt Epstein had on people go when he died? If he had actual physical evidence, that evidence is in someone else’s hands now, no? So it will either come out, or he will be blackmailed with it I would guess.
There was a HUGE fire on his private island. Wanna bet a lot of his blackmail info and personal cache of his papers went up in smoke?
The reporting is starting to point to a trove of video recordings. Reports from the FBI raids in NYC and Great St James/Little St James are saying that rooms were wired and labelled videos are being found. That would explain a lot in terms of Epstein blackmailing the rich and powerful like Andrew. So some dirt is in the FBI’s hands, and some may have been passed to Ghislaine Maxwell or some of his other associates. Some could also still be squirreled away elsewhere (safety deposit box? hidden room?).
From what I’ve been reading the locals say that things have been being taken off of that Island for weeks now ever since he was arrested. So I would assume most things were removed before the FBI even got there. I have a feeling what has been left behind is basically going to be about people who don’t matter or the people who are already being publicly condemned and all the ones we don’t know about, the people who really matter, have been covered up
Well, law-enforcement had already raided his mansion in New York, and I saw that the FBI raided his virgin islands compound after he died. I don’t know if that means more will come out on Andrew, but I assume they’re looking for other people to prosecute.
By the time they raided the Island, majority of the evidence had been removed and then there was that perfectly timed fire.
I’ve grown to like Queen E over the past several years but that photo above – of her grinning with Awful Andrew next to her – makes me sick to my stomach. As a mom I get wanting to protect your kids but this grinning photo op is tantamount to defending him at the expense of the victims and it shows that the royals will always be royals – taking care of themselves and not caring about the “peasants” who get hurt along the way. So gross. The only “silver lining” I see in all of this is that it makes the British journalistic double standard (in the way they treat Meghan vs Andrew) so crystal clear it’s hard for anyone but the most racist to deny it.
The Queen is not very good with public opinion in a crisis. I doubt she registers what impression she makes in this picture, she’s not interested. We saw the same in the immediate aftermath of Diana’s death. She is simply not good at this.
As for what she really thinks about things. We will never know, she never shares her thoughts or feelings.
Considering what he must know about Epstein’s clients and mob bosses, Andrew might be afraid of more than just litigation. Nasty business, full of dangerous people with a lot to lose if he’s been talking to MI6.
Cue the comments and complaints about “the use of private jets and lavish spending” to jet off to a secluded vacation spot.
That only happens when it’s the Sussex family. So he’s safe as long as he didn’t take them with him.
Prince Andrew was nicknamed “Randy Andy” during the eighties. He had the reputation of not being in control of his urges.
To get a picture for what kind of time this was, I suggest you all watch the Columbo episode “Columbo cries Wolf”. This is how you have to look at the Epstein crimes and why he and his associates could abuse women and girls without any of the abusers feeling any qualms. They considered it their right and the cool thing to do.
I remember that time well, it wasn’t a good time to be a woman. I’m glad times are very different now. I hope they all go to jail.
They think that by being together the accusations will stop? Is Fergie part of the “let’s protect the duke’s image” plot?
This whole thing disgusts me and I sincerely hope the victims get the justice they deserve.
I can’t even imagine how this is affecting Beatrice and Eugenie. And Eugenie is starting a podcast about slavery/human trafficking, is she going to talk about the biggest story of sexual slavery in the news today? Is she going to delay starting her podcast in the hopes that this story will die down and she won’t have to discuss it? How is this affecting their other relationships?
Gotta admit, I thought that Eug coming out with a podcast on this topic, KNOWING what was out there (for years!) about her father and Epstein…. how could she think she wouldn’t be asked about it, or skewered for it?? As an adult, she *has* to know what’s been out for the last 20 yrs or so about Epstein’s reputation and his connection to her father…?
So gross – I hate that we paid to support his lifestyle while he committed crimes…I hope justice comes quick
On top of all their other negative personal qualities and misdeeds, they’re not very bright, are they.
These people are disgusting.
Wait no one want to discuss about who pay for the private jet and their holiday??
I think many would but maybe the fact that he is a rapist is a bigger problem right now?
Indeed. If Meghan and Harry had whipped off on holiday WHILE BEING ACCUSED OF HORRIFIC CRIMES, yeah, that would be probably discussed more. I know people are doing this on purpose but it’s very transparent.
wow. Prince Andrew has apparently announce he is retiring from public life per BBC. I am looking for proper links to post this update.
Per the BBC? Nope. Think you’ve been had, darling.
I can’t comprehend a royal lifestyle of privilege, entitlement, massive wealth and resources provided by the “bent backs and bowed heads” of their subjects. (Just saw Robin Hood with Taron Egerton and Jamie Foxx. Timely and timeless, I think.
They have a dysfunctional co-dependent relationship – she needs him for the money and royal adjutant lifestyle, and he needs her cause she massages his ego and is the only women who has ever put up with him and his antics.
And yeah I think they are in a relationship and have been for some time, the only reason they haven’t gone public is because of his father who hates her.
Did Andrew cheat on Fergie during their marriage? I never heard anything regarding infidelity but wonder if anyone else did?
Never heard any reports, it was Sarah who played away whilst he was serving in the Navy.
The sight of him makes me ill now because I will forever see that smile on his face as he went to church showing the world who he really is: a man who does what he wants with no show of remorse because mummy protects him. Question to those in the know: what are his numbers like and what type of philanthropy does this man get involved with???
I hold absolutely no brief for Andrew at all but can I just mention that whilst most of us find much older men having sex with teenagers revolting, it is not actually illegal unless there is coercion. I am only saying this because the tone of some of the posts seems to suggest it is.
Would also mention that the age of consent in the UK is 16.
I make no excuses for Andrew at all before anyone jumps down my throat. I don’t like him either.
Human trafficking is coercion. He was having sex with trafficked girls. Virginia Roberts is the only one we have a photo of, with Andrew. Who knows what else happened.
Virginia Roberts was recruited by Ghislaine Maxwell when she was 15. Andrew had to have known this at the very least. Who knows who else he slept with, who isn’t coming forward.
I didn’t say there wasn’t coercion, I was trying to point out that the age of consent is different in the UK to most of the US.
They are terrible, they are awful, I still want them to get remarried?