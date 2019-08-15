Rep. Steve King: There wouldn’t be people left if we stopped rape & incest

Embed from Getty Images

It’s depressing enough to weave in and out of political coverage whenever Donald Trump does or says something particularly pathetic. It’s quite another when all of Trump’s friends, employees, cohorts and supporters are all deciding to show their asses on an hourly basis. We’ve spoken about Rep. Steve King before. He’s a white supremacist, an anti-Semite and a misogynist who constantly says “the quiet part” of the GOP’s racist policies and beliefs out loud. This week’s controversy isn’t about King’s white supremacist beliefs though. It’s about how he hates women and… I don’t even know how to describe it, actually. I’m flummoxed.

Embattled Rep. Steve King on Wednesday said the human population might not exist if not for rape and incest, drawing scorn — and renewed calls to resign — from scores of Democrats and some in his own party. The Iowa Republican, who was speaking at an event in Urbandale, Iowa, was intending to make the case for a GOP policy that bans nearly all abortions, including in cases when the woman is a victim of rape or incest. “What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King said, according to the Des Moines Register, which first reported the comments. “Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that,” King continued. Democrats in Congress and on the 2020 campaign trail reacted with fury, saying that King’s comments amounted to excusing violence against women and disregarding the victims of rape and incest. King’s remarks drew a backlash from House GOP leaders — who already agreed to strip him of his committee posts after a string of racist remarks earlier this year — though their response took several hours. “These comments are wrong, and offensive, and underscore why we removed him from his committees,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said in a statement to POLITICO Wednesday afternoon.

[From Politico]

Don’t get it wrong, the Republicans will argue, we believe that survivors of rape and incest should also be forced to carry their pregnancies to term by the state. “We just don’t want to discuss it publicly in front of cameras and journalists,” that’s what they’re all thinking. It’s not about rape, incest or anything else, it’s about ownership of the female body. But yes, to be clear, Steve King wonders why it’s such a big deal to be a white supremacist, and he also wonders why it’s such a big deal for women to be raped or abused by a relative and be forced to carry that fetus to term. Once again, Steve King said the quiet part out loud.

Also: Douchebag Ken Cuccinelli – who is one of the worst politicians Virginia has ever produced – is currently head of Immigration and Customs in the Trump administration. Cuccinelli said that Emma Lazarus’s poem on the Statue of Liberty was only about white Europeans. *deep sigh*

Cuccinelli: That statue of liberty poem was about "people coming from Europe." pic.twitter.com/nrDcUGJsU3 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 13, 2019

Embed from Getty Images