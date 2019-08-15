Rep. Steve King: There wouldn’t be people left if we stopped rape & incest

It’s depressing enough to weave in and out of political coverage whenever Donald Trump does or says something particularly pathetic. It’s quite another when all of Trump’s friends, employees, cohorts and supporters are all deciding to show their asses on an hourly basis. We’ve spoken about Rep. Steve King before. He’s a white supremacist, an anti-Semite and a misogynist who constantly says “the quiet part” of the GOP’s racist policies and beliefs out loud. This week’s controversy isn’t about King’s white supremacist beliefs though. It’s about how he hates women and… I don’t even know how to describe it, actually. I’m flummoxed.
Embattled Rep. Steve King on Wednesday said the human population might not exist if not for rape and incest, drawing scorn — and renewed calls to resign — from scores of Democrats and some in his own party. The Iowa Republican, who was speaking at an event in Urbandale, Iowa, was intending to make the case for a GOP policy that bans nearly all abortions, including in cases when the woman is a victim of rape or incest.
“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled out anyone who was a product of rape or incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that?” King said, according to the Des Moines Register, which first reported the comments. “Considering all the wars and all the rapes and pillages that happened throughout all these different nations, I know that I can’t say that I was not a part of a product of that,” King continued.
Democrats in Congress and on the 2020 campaign trail reacted with fury, saying that King’s comments amounted to excusing violence against women and disregarding the victims of rape and incest. King’s remarks drew a backlash from House GOP leaders — who already agreed to strip him of his committee posts after a string of racist remarks earlier this year — though their response took several hours.
“These comments are wrong, and offensive, and underscore why we removed him from his committees,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise said in a statement to POLITICO Wednesday afternoon.
Don’t get it wrong, the Republicans will argue, we believe that survivors of rape and incest should also be forced to carry their pregnancies to term by the state. “We just don’t want to discuss it publicly in front of cameras and journalists,” that’s what they’re all thinking. It’s not about rape, incest or anything else, it’s about ownership of the female body. But yes, to be clear, Steve King wonders why it’s such a big deal to be a white supremacist, and he also wonders why it’s such a big deal for women to be raped or abused by a relative and be forced to carry that fetus to term. Once again, Steve King said the quiet part out loud.
Also: Douchebag Ken Cuccinelli – who is one of the worst politicians Virginia has ever produced – is currently head of Immigration and Customs in the Trump administration. Cuccinelli said that Emma Lazarus’s poem on the Statue of Liberty was only about white Europeans. *deep sigh*
How is it that a proud nation like the United States of America is represented, on any level, by a man like this?
SHAME
What’s scary is that people actually vote for these monsters. You’d think mentalities have evolved in past 600 years, but nope! It’s just so freackin’ gross
*sigh* I just can’t anymore, the past few years have beaten me down…..we are in the darkest timeline and we’re never coming out are we?
I think we’ll come out of it, one way or the other. Everything is cyclical. But yeah, this is a dark moment. How can we teach our children better? Teach them to look for common ground—feelings, values and beliefs we all share. The Golden Rule, for starters. Somehow this message is lost on WAY too many.
And this dude has got to go.
he said WHAT???
That was my thought too, I said: did I read that right?????
I just can’t anymore with the stupidity. At times I think: maybe they are just trying to see where we draw the line.
I don’t think this is even stupidity, this is a clear insight into his moral corruption and lack of humanity. Every day, with every word uttered that is offensive to our moral cores, boundaries are being destroyed, we are being eroded on a daily basis by an overwhelming amount of corruption, cruelty and disregard for the sanctity of humanity. I am flummoxed about where we go as a society.
I doubt he gets re-elected. Iowans finally seem sick of his crap.
Saying this man is an idiot is an insult to the word idiot.
Why people will still vote for him is beyond me.
I want to throw up
So, by extrapolation, one could deduce he’s saying rape and incest are necessary for the survival of the species? My SIL lives in his district and is in constant disbelief that he continues to be re-elected.
Fire him to the moon
Let him rot among the stars
He can see what spring is like
Burning up as he lands on Mars
In other words, fuckety bye
In other words, dude, just …
fly
You know, all through the Reagan years I thought guys like this were just big BS-ers, jockeying for a bigger piece of the pie than anyone else, pushing women out of the way to act the big man with extra cash in his pocket, fairly harmless idiots. I was naive. Out of the mouths of fools like Steve King comes their true agendas–destruction of democracy, genocide, “white savior” eugenics, and a bona fide patriarchal Republic of Gilead. There’s no hope for them. They must be shunned, banished and utterly crushed.