Jeffrey Epstein’s autopsy reveals ‘multiple breaks in his neck bones,’ oh…

Everything I know about autopsies, I learned from Law & Order, Bones and The Closer. So I know from my extensive TV police procedural research that it’s somewhat common in hanging-suicides for people to have a broken hyoid bone (Adam’s apple). Usually in those police procedurals, it’s more about the angle of the break and whether it would be reasonable for someone to break their own hyoid bone at a certain angle by hanging themselves, or whether the more reasonable answer is that someone strangled the victim and then used “hanging” as a way to cover up the crime. Well, I really wish The Closer’s Brenda Leigh Johnson was here right now because she would find some answers:
An autopsy found that financier Jeffrey Epstein sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones, according to two people familiar with the findings, deepening the mystery about the circumstances around his death. Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.
The details are the first findings to emerge from the autopsy of Epstein, a convicted sex offender and multimillionaire in federal custody on charges of sex trafficking. He died early Saturday morning after guards found him hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan and he could not be revived.
The office of New York City’s chief medical examiner, Barbara Sampson, completed an autopsy of Epstein’s body Sunday. But Sampson listed the cause of his death as pending. Asked about the neck injuries Sampson said in a statement that no single factor in an autopsy can alone provide a conclusive answer about what happened.
“In all forensic investigations, all information must be synthesized to determine the cause and manner of death. Everything must be consistent; no single finding can be evaluated in a vacuum.”
The revelation of Epstein’s neck injuries follows reports that officers at the Metropolitan Correctional Center broke protocol and failed to properly monitor him. Corrections officers had not checked on Epstein for “several” hours before he was found hanging in his cell, a person familiar with the matter said, one of a series of missteps in the hours leading up to his death.
“Multiple breaks in his neck bones…” Do any coroners read Celebitchy? Hit up the comments, please. My take is that this is shady as hell. Of course it’s possible for a man who hanged himself to break multiple bones in his neck, but it feels like the more likely scenario is that Epstein died a more violent death. I would also be interested in knowing if Epstein’s body showed evidence of any other injuries, or any signs that he “fought back,” or if he had recently scratched anyone (skin cells under his nails). Woof, this is a mess.
“Woof, this is a mess.” I echo that sentiment completely.
Like I said yesterday, if he was NOT killed then the suicide was arranged (like someone paid the guards to be absent for a while.) but at this point I’m really leaning towards he was killed. It will be interesting to see how much else comes out over the next few days/weeks about this.
From watching numerous tv shows, my guess is that they broke his neck first, reset it and then broke it again with a rope to make it look like suicide.
Hi, mortuary school graduate who currently works in finance:
Bones in the neck CAN break during a hanging if that is the cause of death, especially as the person is ‘suffocating’ so to speak because the body jerks around and is only held by the “rope” in question and then becomes totally limp once post mortem the dead weight again can cause multiple breaks.
I’m intrigued by your career path.
Pretty sure you can break multiple bones in your neck when you hang yourself.
Yep and you don’t exactly have the best tools at your disposal in a jail cell so it would have been messy. Also this was the second attempt after an initial unsuccessful attempt which points to this being a suicide. Doubt a hit would have been unsuccessful.
Yeah, it’s not like it could have been a “clean” hanging from the ceiling so I could imagine that it takes a while for death to finally come. I’m not sure that someone else was involved in his death but it really looks like no one was really trying to make sure he’d stay alive until trial
My tinfoil hat is staying on for this.
I’d put my money him being killed. Most of these people who have gotten away with so much at others’ suffering usually think they are above the law so he may have been waiting it out. That said, who knows the heinousness of his acts and what he knew. Maybe killing himself would be less painful that what he knew would be done to him if he lived (by those trying to shut him up). It’s a mess is right.
Murder staged as a suicide? Plausible given the situation. People involved have the motive and definitely the means to pay someone to do the deed and erase evidence.
The more I read about his death the more I keep hearing Robert Stack’s voice in my head. I don’t think we’ll ever know what truly happened, though. He was connected to way too many rich & powerful people who had reason to silence him (even if they did distance themselves publicly after his 2005 (?) conviction).
I really have no doubt that JE hanged himself.
Was he encouraged to do so? Possible.
Could money have exchanged hands at the jail to prevent him from being caught in the act? Probable.
That’s what I’m leaning towards.
So…………………………where did the rope come from?
Its telling that they haven’t released what he used to hang himself.