People: Duchess Kate handled Charlotte’s tongue-sticking-out thing ‘wonderfully’

People Magazine put the Cambridge kids on the cover of this week’s issue. At first I was like “why in the world?” but then I remembered that we got to see Princess Charlotte and Prince George out and about last week for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s big Keen King’s Cup regatta. Personally, I thought it was nice that William and Kate brought out their two older kids for the sailboat racing. I’ve often wondered why Will & Kate don’t bring their kids out for more of their events, just because they do so many kid-friendly events and it would be nice to see the Cambridge kids interact with – gasp! – peasant children. That didn’t happen at the King’s Cup races – George and Charlotte were looked after by Carole and Michael Middleton, and they spent their time with adults. And then Kate asked Charlotte to wave to the crowd and Charlotte stuck her tongue out instead. The British tabloids basically crowned Kate the Mother of the Year because she laughed when Charlotte did that.
So, anyway, the People cover story is just about how the Cambridge kids are fine and that Charlotte is outgoing and George is more shy.
Prince George and Princess Charlotte already know there’s nothing like the bond between brother and sister. Whether they’re stealing the show at royal weddings or casually kicking around a soccer ball while dad Prince William plays polo, the royal siblings’ relationship is strengthened by their unique upbringing — after all, most kids don’t call Queen Elizabeth “Gan Gan.”
“They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.”
That’s not to say the pair aren’t without their differences — Prince George, 6, is “more reserved” while Princess Charlotte, 4, is “more outgoing.” In addition, they’ll be prepared for very different roles with George third in line to be monarch (after grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William). The children’s varying personalities were on display at their parents’ charity sailing race last week, with Charlotte playfully sticking out her tongue at one point.
“Kate just handled it wonderfully,” says a longtime royal observer. “She just laughed, and it was really lovely to see. For once you looked at them and thought, ‘They’re a family,’ rather than ‘the royal family.’ “
While Prince Louis, 1, is quickly catching up to his older siblings — Kate has said she’s “running after him all the time” — George and Charlotte will soon share more time together. In just a few weeks, the little princess will join her big brother at Thomas’s Battersea, a $23,000-per-year private school some three miles from the family’s Kensington Palace home.
“She can’t wait to be with George at big school,” says the insider. “She is so excited about it all.”
“Kate just handled it wonderfully. She just laughed, and it was really lovely to see…” What were they expecting Kate to do? It actually seemed like Kate was slightly embarrassed about it and in the video, you can see how quickly Charlotte was hustled off by Carole. Interesting family dynamics, I guess. Anyway, it’s clear that Charlotte has a lot of personality and that George seems much more reserved. Even though Will and Kate claim they haven’t really explained George’s position and future to him, I have a feeling that he already knows from other people that he’s the “future king.”
haha, that is adorable! One thing I will give them (not a royal fan by any stretch, and that means none of em sorry), their children are gorgeous. I can’t help smiling. I do love children.
Bookmarking. Because the second Archie sticks his tongue out, there will be 700 think pieces on what a terrible mother Meghan must be for allowing it to happen.
You’re not the only one taking note. Archie will be painted as an out of control tearaway and Meghan as the worst mother ever, you can bet on that.
For sure. Racist UK media will continue with the double standards and some folks will play dumb about that being the case.
Meanwhile Andrew and Fergie have fled together to Malaga and the reports are that he is starting to panic for real.
As he should be.
I hope he is feeling every bit the fear that the young girls who were trafficked and abused felt, may he never have a moments comfort going forward.
This is the best news. MORE PLEASE.
Exactly, thank you. The cute little children are nice…but this is the reality of the royal family.
The most disgusting part was the article saying Fergie urged him to take her so she could show the world her support of him and that it felt like “the old days when they used to take on the world together”. Vomit.
The Sun’s take seemed to be sympathetic to Andrew & Fergie, which I found misplaced and gross but par for the course with The Sun.
Andrew and Fergie jetting off in a private plane to Malaga to sequester themselves in a luxe villa in Sotogtande is … Just so very ON BRAND for those two grifters.
I mean they could quietly retreat to their home Royal Lodge in Windsor and lay low for awhile. But no, those two feel entitled in this moment to ostentatiously pamper themselves in Spain. Between the two of them, zero ounces of intelligence or integrity.
you know she laughed and then got close and said “if you don’t put that tongue back in your head i’ll rip it out”
For now I’m just happy that the press are playing off Charlotte’s moment as cute and fun. I have a feeling that once she gets to be a teenager they won’t be quite so forgiving.
Kate handled it fine. She did look a bit embarrassed, but she didn’t make a big deal about it. The over the top praise is ridiculous, but the press are invested in their Sainted Mother Kate line, so it’s predictable.
Charlotte is adorable, but I feel for her since that photo will be brought out over and over her whole life.
There are pics of Harry doing the same when he was younger than Charlotte (Diana was holding him), at some event on the balcony, and yup, it gets thrown up on the web every once and a while. And there, he was just trying to be funny.
I thought Kate’s “laugh” was a hasty response to her own mortification. She was trying to convince everyone Charlotte was trying to be funny. I’m not sure about that.
As for Fergie, the only reason she has been kept so close to the fold is she knows stuff and has cheerfully kept quiet in exchange for sharing the house with Andrew, the Swiss chalet, etc. She’s gross.
What was there to “handle”?? Seriously, the incident was done and over with in a couple of seconds. Skillful parenting?
Thanks Kaiser! That’s exactly what I thought too about George knowing. There seemed to be a shift in him about a year or so ago. He’s a child, but George really seems like he is carrying the weight of the world on his little shoulders.
I doubt Will and Kate need to explain he’ll be future King because I can’t see a monarchy existing, like today, in 60 years time. So hopefully they encourage him to have a strong education to fall back on.
Agreed. I’ve said from the beginning that I dont think the monarchy will make it to George. Will and Kate will burn it to the ground if it is even around for them.
Kate is the most amazing Mom in the world for not publicly scolding a 4 year old for being a 4 year old. Remember how she was so quick to pull Charlotte back from the balcony at Buck Palace at Trooping 2018? What a saint!
Meanwhile the sex offender Andrew is on vacation with his ex wife. That’s even more desperate than it looks.
Enough with this tongue out story.
Lol. The bar is below sea level at this point.
Charlotte looks so much like the Queen that I can now imagine the Queen sticking her tongue out.
We all knew there would be a slew of nonsense articles about the BRF instead of focusing on Pedo Andy and Epstein. Don’t be placated..
First and foremost the kids are adorable and yes the video is very cute. But let’s be real, what was she to do??? Fuss or discipline her??? And what is really annoying is that they crown (no pun intended) this as a mother of the year moment for Kate. Not so sure that would be the case with other kiddos.
And yeah, I’m on board that PG knows what his role will be. Like: that’s your great grandmother the Queen. I seriously doubt he’s been living in a bubble.
For the record, there were several other kids on the watch boat with George and Charlotte, and they seemed to interact comfortably together. They were not peasant children either, but it’s inaccurate to state interaction “didn’t happen at the King’s Cup races.” It clearly did.