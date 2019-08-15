People: Duchess Kate handled Charlotte’s tongue-sticking-out thing ‘wonderfully’

People Magazine put the Cambridge kids on the cover of this week’s issue. At first I was like “why in the world?” but then I remembered that we got to see Princess Charlotte and Prince George out and about last week for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s big Keen King’s Cup regatta. Personally, I thought it was nice that William and Kate brought out their two older kids for the sailboat racing. I’ve often wondered why Will & Kate don’t bring their kids out for more of their events, just because they do so many kid-friendly events and it would be nice to see the Cambridge kids interact with – gasp! – peasant children. That didn’t happen at the King’s Cup races – George and Charlotte were looked after by Carole and Michael Middleton, and they spent their time with adults. And then Kate asked Charlotte to wave to the crowd and Charlotte stuck her tongue out instead. The British tabloids basically crowned Kate the Mother of the Year because she laughed when Charlotte did that.

So, anyway, the People cover story is just about how the Cambridge kids are fine and that Charlotte is outgoing and George is more shy.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte already know there’s nothing like the bond between brother and sister. Whether they’re stealing the show at royal weddings or casually kicking around a soccer ball while dad Prince William plays polo, the royal siblings’ relationship is strengthened by their unique upbringing — after all, most kids don’t call Queen Elizabeth “Gan Gan.” “They are close in age, and they spend so much time together,” an insider tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “Playdates [with outsiders] can be tricky, so they learn to lean on each other.” That’s not to say the pair aren’t without their differences — Prince George, 6, is “more reserved” while Princess Charlotte, 4, is “more outgoing.” In addition, they’ll be prepared for very different roles with George third in line to be monarch (after grandfather Prince Charles and dad Prince William). The children’s varying personalities were on display at their parents’ charity sailing race last week, with Charlotte playfully sticking out her tongue at one point. “Kate just handled it wonderfully,” says a longtime royal observer. “She just laughed, and it was really lovely to see. For once you looked at them and thought, ‘They’re a family,’ rather than ‘the royal family.’ “ While Prince Louis, 1, is quickly catching up to his older siblings — Kate has said she’s “running after him all the time” — George and Charlotte will soon share more time together. In just a few weeks, the little princess will join her big brother at Thomas’s Battersea, a $23,000-per-year private school some three miles from the family’s Kensington Palace home. “She can’t wait to be with George at big school,” says the insider. “She is so excited about it all.”

“Kate just handled it wonderfully. She just laughed, and it was really lovely to see…” What were they expecting Kate to do? It actually seemed like Kate was slightly embarrassed about it and in the video, you can see how quickly Charlotte was hustled off by Carole. Interesting family dynamics, I guess. Anyway, it’s clear that Charlotte has a lot of personality and that George seems much more reserved. Even though Will and Kate claim they haven’t really explained George’s position and future to him, I have a feeling that he already knows from other people that he’s the “future king.”